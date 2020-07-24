Through The Card: Ripon, Friday 24 July

16:55 - SELECTED (4) shaped better than the bare result when third at Ayr last time, travelling best of all before weakening in the final 100 yards. Six furlongs seemed to stretch his stamina on that occasion, and he is better judged on the form of his two previous efforts over this trip, including when beaten only six and a half lengths in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. That form sets the standard in this line-up, so he is well worth another chance to open his account in what looks a weak contest on paper.

17:25 - INVINCIBLE BERTIE (6) wasn't seen to best effect on his three starts in nurseries last season, finishing just behind the princiapls on each occasion and certainly showing enough to suggest that a BHA mark of 51 won't prove his limit. Trainer Nigel Tinkler has a good record of improving sprinters in their second season, too, and it will be disappointing if Invincible Bertie isn't thereabouts on his belated return to action.

17:55 - IN PARADISE (5) chased home three rivals who had the benefit of a previous run on her debut at Newcastle, and, with improvement likely down in trip here, she earns the vote. Mashmoom will need to improve again in order to defy a penalty, but further progress is entirely possible. Newcomers Jumeirah Beach and Mary Cassatt are both appealing on paper, while Red Fascinator's debut effort was promising.

18:25 - MUSCIKA (6) hit the crossbar for the second time since racing's resumption at York recently (due to go up 3 lb for that), and this looks a good opportunity for him to deservedly get his head back in front. Quick Look shaped as though his turn may be near at Ayr but he would ideally prefer slower ground, a remark which also applies to Flying Pursuit. As such, Brian The Snail is feared most.

18:55 - VITARE (3) doesn't look especially progressive, but a reproduction of any of this season's four efforts would probably suffice in what looks a weak maiden on paper. Seas of Elzaam and Rockingham Jill can fill the places.

19:25 - GLENCADAM GLORY (2) was a big eye-catcher when sixth on his most recent outing in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock, staying on without being knocked about and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four lengths (also met trouble). It's still early days with the Tim Easterby yard, and there was certainly enough promise in that last run to suggest he is finding his feet, so he could be worth chancing from a mark that looks lenient judged on the pick of his form (formerly smart when trained by John Gosden).

19:55 - CONTREBASSE (4) needed a couple of runs before getting into gear in 2018 and last year, so he might be able to leave this season's efforts at Newcastle and Haydock well behind. He is on a fair mark and the fitting of blinkers may help. Grandee has also slipped to a handy mark and is next best ahead of Kensington Art.

20:25 - FISHABLE (7) boasts an above-average pedigree and he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up over an inadequate seven furlongs at Redcar, in what appeared a strong race for the track. He confirmed that promise when a close-up third over a mile at Hamilton, still looking green but finishing well in the style of a horse sure to appreciate a step up in trip. He looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut and has plenty more to offer.

