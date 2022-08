The 13:50 York 5f sprint is where the money is going this morning, as Betfair punters are very much in the Dakota Gold camp.

Although 22 horses go to post, it isn't difficult to understand why Michael Dods' eight-year-old has proven a popular selection on the opening day of the Ebor Festival, as he has won six out of 12 races at today's venue. Within those six wins, it includes a victory in today's race back in 2019.

It's worth noting that Dakota Gold won this race in 2019 off a two pound higher mark, and of late he's landed a 6f event in this year's Dante meeting, before a creditable second in the Gosforth Park Cup over at Newcastle.

No. 4 (21) Dakota Gold SBK 13/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 102

He is very much respected back at his beloved York, especially as he is getting the ground he loves (good to soft).

His closest rival in the market is Paul Hanagan's Makanah, who is currently priced at 10.09/1 to prevail this afternoon. However, Dakota Gold has previously got the better of Makanah at York and weighted similar once again, Betfair punters believe Hanagan's horse will come up short once more.

Having opened at 8/1, you can still back Dakota Gold to claim his seventh victory at York at 7/1.