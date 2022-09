Today's most backed horse amongst Betfair punters is Molly's Gamble in the 17:10 Galway - which has been backed in from 20/1 into 9/1 on the Sportsbook.

Three runs back Molly's Gamble won at Killarney, before running a cracker over today's course and distance, finishing half a length off the winner, with Brown Eagle over three lengths behind in third.

It's safe to say the three-year-old disappointed last time out at Navan, who was always towards the rear and failed to make any kind of impression, finishing in ninth place and over five lengths off the eventual winner.

Molly's Gamble struggled and dwelt at the start when winning at Killarney, finishing strongly but in a more competitive field today, the break could be crucial if the three-year-old is to land another victory.

No. 9 (8) Molly's Gamble (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: M. A. Enright

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 74

Looking at the market, the current favourite Maristella is yet to get on the board, but after a second and third in two maidens, there's every chance the four-year-old can progress with Ben Coen doing the steering after a break, back on firm ground.

However, Betfair punters are keen to give Molly's Gamble another chance after the impressive display put on at Galway two runs ago and if ridden closer to the front of the chasing pack, there's every chance Denise Foster will see her horse back in the winners enclosure this evening.

