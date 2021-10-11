To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Progressive Lindwall a cracking bet at Newcastle

Newcastle
Timeform's Andrew Asquith fancies a progressive sort to win again at Newcastle

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"This will be Lindwall's first try at two miles but he will have no problem staying an extra two furlongs and it is hard to pick holes in his claims."

NAP: Four-timer on the cards for Lindwall

Lindwall - 17:00 Newcastle

Lindwall has taken off recently, recording a hat-trick in relatively quick fashion at Chelmsford last week, and he deserves extra credit for that success. He was once again well backed and overcome the run of the race, poorly placed given the way the race transpired and was pushed deep on the track turning for home.

He once again found plenty for pressure, though, staying on strongly to lead inside the final furlong and he was value for more than the half-length margin suggests. Connections are clearly wanting to strike while the iron is hot and this stiffer, more galloping track can only see him improve further. This will be his first try at two miles but he will have no problem staying an extra two furlongs and it is hard to pick holes in his claims.

NEXT BEST: Dark Terms still ahead of the handicapper

Dark Terms - 18:30 Newcastle

Dark Terms still looked in need of the experience on handicap debut at Kempton in August, but clearly took a big step forward from that as she looked well ahead of her mark when bolting up back there last month.

She scooted clear of her rivals approaching the final furlong off what was a steady pace and the stiffer finish at this track ought to suit her well given how strong she was at the finish. The handicapper has reacted by raising her 9 lb in the weights, but you could argue that is lenient, and there should be plenty more to come from her.

EACH WAY: Whatwouldyouknow can get back on the up

Whatwouldyouknow - 19:30 Newcastle

Whatwouldyounknow has already won three times this year and is probably best not judged on his latest effort at Redcar over further. He won with plenty in hand over the extended mile at Wolverhampton on his previous start and left the impression that a return to shorter would suit when weakening inside the final furlong last time. This trip at this track should suit perfectly and he is perhaps a better horse on the all-weather, too. He appears to have been underestimated in the betting.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

From October 6-12, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Lindwall @ 3.02/1 in the 17:00 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Dark Terms @ 4.57/2 in the 18:30 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Whatwouldyouknow @ 10.09/1 in the 19:30 Newcastle

Newcastle 12th Oct (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 12 October, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lindwall
Metal Man
Victoriano
Nataleena
Tomorrows Angel
Echo
Wemyss Point
Tykenwear
Globetrotter
Freewheelin
Thawry
Niven
Reassurance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 12th Oct (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 12 October, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Serenading
Soaring Star
Cosmos Raj
Crownthorpe
Old News
Whatwouldyouknow
Jewel Maker
Kentuckyconnection
Tangled
Willie John
Swinging Eddie
Streak Lightning
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips