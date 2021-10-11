Horse Racing Tips: Progressive Lindwall a cracking bet at Newcastle

NAP: Four-timer on the cards for Lindwall

Lindwall - 17:00 Newcastle

Lindwall has taken off recently, recording a hat-trick in relatively quick fashion at Chelmsford last week, and he deserves extra credit for that success. He was once again well backed and overcome the run of the race, poorly placed given the way the race transpired and was pushed deep on the track turning for home.

He once again found plenty for pressure, though, staying on strongly to lead inside the final furlong and he was value for more than the half-length margin suggests. Connections are clearly wanting to strike while the iron is hot and this stiffer, more galloping track can only see him improve further. This will be his first try at two miles but he will have no problem staying an extra two furlongs and it is hard to pick holes in his claims.

No. 4 (6) Lindwall (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Dark Terms still ahead of the handicapper

Dark Terms - 18:30 Newcastle

Dark Terms still looked in need of the experience on handicap debut at Kempton in August, but clearly took a big step forward from that as she looked well ahead of her mark when bolting up back there last month.

She scooted clear of her rivals approaching the final furlong off what was a steady pace and the stiffer finish at this track ought to suit her well given how strong she was at the finish. The handicapper has reacted by raising her 9 lb in the weights, but you could argue that is lenient, and there should be plenty more to come from her.

No. 5 (8) Dark Terms (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 68

EACH WAY: Whatwouldyouknow can get back on the up

Whatwouldyouknow - 19:30 Newcastle

Whatwouldyounknow has already won three times this year and is probably best not judged on his latest effort at Redcar over further. He won with plenty in hand over the extended mile at Wolverhampton on his previous start and left the impression that a return to shorter would suit when weakening inside the final furlong last time. This trip at this track should suit perfectly and he is perhaps a better horse on the all-weather, too. He appears to have been underestimated in the betting.