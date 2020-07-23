Through The Card: Pontefract, Thursday 23 July

13:50 - Richard Fahey's yard is in fine fettle at present, particularly his two-year-olds (he saddled two debutant winners last week), and REGIONAL (6) appeals as a likely type to continue that run of form. Purchased for 120,000 guineas as a yearling, the son of Territories, whose dam was an Italian winner, makes appeal on paper ahead of his first outing and should be firmly in the mix.

No. 6 (5) Regional SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

14:20 - PAVERS PRIDE (11) shaped encouragingly when runner-up at Beverly and Hamilton on his first two outings for Paul Midgley last month, and he confirmed the promise of those efforts to get off the mark for his new yard at Ayr recently. That form has since been boosted and Pavers Pride looks well in under a penalty here.

No. 11 (5) Pavers Pride SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63 Form: 75867-221

14:50 - SALUTI (6) caught the eye on his return to action, shaping encouragingly after eight months off, and he stepped up on that effort when third at Doncaster last time, again highlighting that his turn may not be far away. He seems likely to go well this time around, and considering he is still unexposed over this trip, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

No. 6 (4) Saluti (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 79 Form: 523135-73

15:20 - DARK VISION (2) confirmed the promise of his reappearance when staying on late to land the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last month, and he only failed by the narrowest of margins at Sandown last time, almost confirming his superiority over Montham from 3 lb worse terms than when the pair met previously. He is an upwardly mobile four-year-old who was a Group 2 winner in his juvenile days and another bold bid is assured.

No. 2 (2) Dark Vision (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 65630-212

15:50 - HEAVEN FORFEND (5) missed plenty of racing as a two-year-old, which was a shame after his good run in the Chesham, but he shaped as if retaining all his ability when second at Windsor on his return to action earlier this month. He never really got on terms with the front-running winner on that occasion but should do much better with a run now under his belt. His pedigree is an on-going recommendation and he's still got time on his side, so he is taken to make the most of what appears to be a good opportunity for him to belatedly open his account.

No. 5 (6) Heaven Forfend SBK 8/11 EXC 1.84 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 264-2

16:25 - MONASH (5) shaped as if in need of the experience on debut but showed definite ability when sixth at Windsor earlier this month. He will be well suited by this step up in trip and should have more to offer with an outing now under his belt.

No. 5 (9) Monash (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 6

17:00 - Tom Clover has hit the ground running since the resumption and looks to have another good opportunity here in the shape of WISE EAGLE (4). The son of Free Eagle confirmed his debut promise when comfortably landing a maiden at Lingfield back in February, showing a good attitude to get off the mark. He is entitled to progress given his pedigree and holds definite claims of landing a protracted double.

No. 4 (4) Wise Eagle (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77 Form: 41

17:35 - FRENCH ASSET (7) is bred to stay well and ran up to his previous best when second at Windsor recently, looking better for the step up in trip despite showing signs of inexperience. His mark looks a fair one and the application of first-time blinkers may help his cause, so he looks worth siding with for the in-form Sir Michael Stoute yard.

No. 7 (4) French Asset (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 75 Form: 46-42