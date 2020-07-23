- Trainer: Richard Fahey
- Jockey: Tony Hamilton
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Pontefract, Thursday 23 July
Timeform take you through the card at Pontefract on Thursday...
"...pedigree is an on-going recommendation and he's still got time on his side..."
Timeform on Heaven Forfend
13:50 - Richard Fahey's yard is in fine fettle at present, particularly his two-year-olds (he saddled two debutant winners last week), and REGIONAL (6) appeals as a likely type to continue that run of form. Purchased for 120,000 guineas as a yearling, the son of Territories, whose dam was an Italian winner, makes appeal on paper ahead of his first outing and should be firmly in the mix.
14:20 - PAVERS PRIDE (11) shaped encouragingly when runner-up at Beverly and Hamilton on his first two outings for Paul Midgley last month, and he confirmed the promise of those efforts to get off the mark for his new yard at Ayr recently. That form has since been boosted and Pavers Pride looks well in under a penalty here.
Failed to fire for Noel Wilson last year but positive start for this yard when runner-up at Beverley and Hamilton. Better than ever when going one better at Ayr 10 days ago and can defy a penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Ayr
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Graham Lee
|2.94
|24/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 7y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Graham Lee
|2.51
|17/06/20
|Beverley
|2/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Graham Lee
|5.41
|15/10/19
|Musselburgh
|7/11
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Graham Lee
|9.12
|29/09/19
|Musselburgh
|6/7
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 2lbs
|Duran Fentiman
|13.76
|19/09/19
|Ayr
|8/17
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Jason Hart
|14.85
|03/09/19
|Catterick Bridge
|5/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Ger O'Neill
|14
|31/05/19
|Carlisle
|7/9
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|B
|10st 0lbs
|Danny Redmond
|7.84
|19/05/19
|Ripon
|6/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 10lbs
|Phil Dennis
|30.08
|31/10/18
|Nottingham
|3/14
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Good
|B
|8st 13lbs
|Jack Garritty
|28.17
|15/10/18
|Musselburgh
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|B
|10st 11lbs
|Miss Becky Smith
|3.65
|20/09/18
|Ayr
|2/20
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Phil Dennis
|41.26
|30/08/18
|Musselburgh
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Phil Dennis
|16.52
|14/08/18
|Thirsk
|11/14
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Connor Beasley
|34.55
|07/08/18
|Catterick Bridge
|12/12
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|10.5
|24/07/18
|Musselburgh
|2/9
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Connor Beasley
|5.61
|02/07/18
|Hamilton Park
|4/6
|Flat
|5f 7y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Graham Lee
|10.75
|18/06/18
|Ayr
|2/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Graham Lee
|9.03
|12/05/18
|Thirsk
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Connor Beasley
|50
|25/04/18
|Catterick Bridge
|7/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Phil Dennis
|18.45
|09/10/17
|Musselburgh
|9/11
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|8.11
14:50 - SALUTI (6) caught the eye on his return to action, shaping encouragingly after eight months off, and he stepped up on that effort when third at Doncaster last time, again highlighting that his turn may not be far away. He seems likely to go well this time around, and considering he is still unexposed over this trip, he gets the vote to regain the winning thread.
Caught the eye on return and again highlighted his turn may not be far away when third on first try over this trip at Doncaster last time. Interesting.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Doncaster
|3/9
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|Ben Robinson
|5.86
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|9.8
|22/10/19
|Newcastle
|5/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|34
|26/09/19
|Pontefract
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Graham Lee
|10.58
|12/09/19
|Doncaster
|1/16
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Georgia Cox
|11.94
|30/08/19
|Thirsk
|3/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Graham Lee
|6.78
|18/08/19
|Pontefract
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Graham Lee
|9.46
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|15
|27/06/19
|Nottingham
|6/12
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|23
|14/06/19
|York
|13/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Graham Lee
|30.07
|25/05/19
|York
|7/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|10st 13lbs
|Mr Simon Walker
|5
|22/04/19
|Redcar
|2/6
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Kevin Stott
|2.28
|31/03/19
|Doncaster
|2/19
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|9.6
|22/10/18
|Kempton Park
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|8st 10lbs
|Hayley Turner
|14
|15/09/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/8
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|5.55
|18/08/18
|Newbury
|14/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Robert Winston
|13.93
|01/08/18
|Goodwood
|8/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|David Egan
|124.43
|13/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|7/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.2
|28/06/18
|Newmarket (July)
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.8
|08/06/18
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|8.2
|18/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|14.5
15:20 - DARK VISION (2) confirmed the promise of his reappearance when staying on late to land the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last month, and he only failed by the narrowest of margins at Sandown last time, almost confirming his superiority over Montham from 3 lb worse terms than when the pair met previously. He is an upwardly mobile four-year-old who was a Group 2 winner in his juvenile days and another bold bid is assured.
Upwardly mobile 4-y-o who confirmed the promise of his reappearance when staying on late to land the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. Only narrowly denied at Sandown since and another bold bid assured.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|2/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|William Buick
|4.72
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|1/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|9.86
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.85
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|11/20
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|V
|8st 12lbs
|William Buick
|29
|12/10/19
|York
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Soft
|V
|8st 10lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|8.37
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/30
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|V
|8st 13lbs
|William Buick
|38.22
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.95
|23/08/19
|York
|6/16
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Firm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|4.88
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|15/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|10.64
|12/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|10.36
|20/06/19
|Ascot Britannia Stakes
|8/28
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|28
|23/05/19
|Sandown Park
|4/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|14.39
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) 2000 Guineas
|12/19
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|50
|11/04/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/9
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|8.92
|15/09/18
|Doncaster Champagne Stakes
|6/6
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|8.91
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.9
|14/07/18
|York
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|David Probert
|6.32
|05/07/18
|Yarmouth
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|11
15:50 - HEAVEN FORFEND (5) missed plenty of racing as a two-year-old, which was a shame after his good run in the Chesham, but he shaped as if retaining all his ability when second at Windsor on his return to action earlier this month. He never really got on terms with the front-running winner on that occasion but should do much better with a run now under his belt. His pedigree is an on-going recommendation and he's still got time on his side, so he is taken to make the most of what appears to be a good opportunity for him to belatedly open his account.
Fairly useful form. Offered enough to suggest he retains all his ability when second in 1m Windsor novice on reappearance and sets a clear standard here. Tongue tied first time.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.96
|18/09/19
|Sandown Park
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.29
|22/06/19
|Ascot Chesham Stakes
|6/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|32
|17/05/19
|Newbury
|2/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|C. O'Donoghue
|4.8
16:25 - MONASH (5) shaped as if in need of the experience on debut but showed definite ability when sixth at Windsor earlier this month. He will be well suited by this step up in trip and should have more to offer with an outing now under his belt.
16/1, promising sixth of 11 in novice at Windsor (8.1f, good to firm) on debut 17 days ago. Will be well suited by step up to 10f so holds good claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|28
17:00 - Tom Clover has hit the ground running since the resumption and looks to have another good opportunity here in the shape of WISE EAGLE (4). The son of Free Eagle confirmed his debut promise when comfortably landing a maiden at Lingfield back in February, showing a good attitude to get off the mark. He is entitled to progress given his pedigree and holds definite claims of landing a protracted double.
Confirmed debut promise when scoring comfortably in a maiden at Lingfield 157 days ago. More to come and the form is working out, so definite claims if fit.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.36
|25/01/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|30
17:35 - FRENCH ASSET (7) is bred to stay well and ran up to his previous best when second at Windsor recently, looking better for the step up in trip despite showing signs of inexperience. His mark looks a fair one and the application of first-time blinkers may help his cause, so he looks worth siding with for the in-form Sir Michael Stoute yard.
Bred to stay well and he ran up to previous best when runner-up in an 11.5f Windsor handicap recently, that despite showing signs of inexperience. Mark looks fair and fitting of blinkers may help now.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 99y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.1
|12/06/20
|Kempton Park
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|9.8
|06/11/19
|Nottingham
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Louis Steward
|3.76
|24/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|7.2
Foaled March 4. 35,000 gns foal, 120,000 gns yearling, Territories colt. Dam, useful Italian winner up to 10.5f (2-y-o 9f winner), half-sister to useful winner up to 11f Folega. Likely type.