Through The Card: Plumpton, Sunday 5 January

12:40 - This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and HIGHWAY ONE O TWO (1) is hard to oppose judged on his facile success over this C&D last time. He was progressive without winning in bumpers, but looked an improved performer sent jumping, quickly putting the race to bed entering the straight to score by 19 lengths. There should be even more to come now and he is taken to defy a penalty.

13:10 - WHO DARES WINS (4) is a really likeable and versatile sort and is confidently expected to build on his promising chase debut at Kempton and go one better here to get off the mark over fences. Not Never could be the one to chase him home now he reverts to fences after his recent Taunton win, while Kings Walk appeals as best of the rest.

13:40 - MORODER (9) showed the benefit of his initial experience when opening his account at the second attempt in bumpers on his final start last season, and he made a most encouraging start to his life over hurdles when third in a novice at Exeter in November. That was his first start for eight months, and showed plenty to work on, not fluent four out but staying on gradually after. He shaped as though he would have no problem staying three miles there, but he should be ok kept to this trip for now, and this race doesn't look as strong, so a big run is expected.

14:10 - Quite a bit of depth to this race and a big run could be forthcoming from EDE'IFFS ELTON (5) on his handicap debut. There is a good chance three quick runs in novice hurdles won't have got to the bottom of him and his yard enjoys plenty of success here. Uttoxeter winner Thats My Rabbit and The Premier Celtic are among several others who should go well.

14:40 - BELLE EMPRESS (9) looked a strong stayer when opening her account over fences at Exeter last month and, with valuable 5 lb claimer Ben Jones retaining the ride, she looks capable of going well again for all this is a much stronger race. 2018 winner Vinnie Lewis is certainly another one to consider and Christmas In April has further potential as a chaser.

15:10 - RAMORE WILL (4) is potentially well treated back over fences having won off a 2 lb higher mark over hurdles here in May. Chris Gordon has his string in good order and he can prove too strong for Nautical Twilight, who rates the main threat if putting it all together, though Tara Bridge should come on for his return, also.

15:40 - LIGHTLY SQUEEZE (1) has contributed to the upsurge in the form of his stable of late and though his new mark has kicked in, he escapes a penalty for an easy success at Taunton so the hat-trick is on the cards. Shaw's Cross and Scrutinise also won last time, but a bigger threat may emerge in the shape of Sermando on his reappearance.