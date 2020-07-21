Through The Card: Perth, Tuesday 21 July

16:10 - PETRASTAR (1) won readily on hurdle debut in the spring and may be capable of defying a penalty with further improvement on the cards. There is a bit of depth to this race, though, with Archi's Affaire and Blueskyandsunshine capable of building on hurdling debut seconds. She's A Rocca and Bowderek are also interesting recruits from the bumper field.

No. 1 Petrastar SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: D. J. Jeffreys

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 1-

16:40 - SEROSEVSKY (3) has a run under his belt and that could be key. He shaped well over hurdles at Uttoxeter and lurks on a good mark if putting it all together back over fences. The booking of champion jockey Brian Hughes is eye-catching and the seven-year-old is chanced in the hope he gets the trip. Im Too Generous is likely to go well if allowed to stride on, while Heavey was progressing nicely over timber when last seen.

No. 3 Serosevsky (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Oliver Greenall

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 115 Form: PP46PP7-4

17:15 - LAKE BAIKAL (3) wasn't knocked about on his chase debut and showed enough over hurdles to suggest that there are races to be won with him. He just about makes most appeal ahead of Elixer, who was behind Agentleman at Stratford recently. He was probably in need of the run and better can be expected here. Vino's Choice also enters calculations.

No. 3 Lake Baikal (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 96 Form: 23258-

17:45 - CHATEAU ROBIN (5) remains low mileage and is taken to get back on track having been let down by his jumping when last seen in November. This is also just his fourth start for Nicky Richards, who seems to excel with his summer runners in this sphere (24% strike rate in recent season). Richards also saddles Imada, who boasts a somewhat similar profile to the selection and is respected, while Monsieur Co has dipped below his last winning mark and had a spin on the Flat last month.

No. 5 Chateau Robin (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 117 Form: 32/214-

18:20 - CLEVER AS A FOX (2) didn't kick on after a winning return last season, but he put the race to bed in good style when making a successful comeback this time around at Uttoxeter and is worth chancing to back that up after a 7 lb rise, representing the Dr Richard Newland yard that has been in top form since the resumption of racing (85% of horses running to form). Amalfi Doug's six visits to Perth last season resulted in form figures of 112211 and he's the obvious danger.

No. 2 Clever As A Fox (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.82 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 127 Form: 34/1565-1

18:55 - HIGHWAY COMPANION (2) was still getting better over hurdles in January and should be forward enough to add another win to his tally back from 149 days off. Previous C&D winner Purple King is another interesting runner on the card for Newland. He looks on a good mark, despite failing to make an impact since going handicappin, and looks the main danger ahead of Cedar Hill.

No. 2 Highway Companion (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 117 Form: 5/3445213-

19:30 - BROTHERLY COMPANY (5) is potentially well handicapped starting out for his new yard, so he could be worth chancing in a weak-looking affair. Lucinda Russell's pair Prince Dundee and Rising Marienbard are feared most.

No. 5 Brotherly Company (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 90 Form: 5794387-

20:00 - OCEANUS (11) opened his account over hurdles at Wetherby earlier in the year and showed enough to think he's returned in good order when having a recent spin on the Flat at Hamilton, so he gets the nod to go in again returning to this sphere. Karamoko could prove well treated back from a lengthy absence and Court Baloo can be trusted to give his running, so they're both dangers.

No. 11 Oceanus (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 90 Form: 5/637761-

20:30 - NO REGRETS (4) could be well treated for his handicap debut and is taken to make a winning return. Pammi and Titus Bolt are a couple of the other more likely contenders.

No. 4 No Regrets (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 99 Form: 4/4678-