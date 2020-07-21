- Trainer: D. J. Jeffreys
Through The Card: Perth, Tuesday 21 July
Timeform take you through the card at Perth on Tuesday evening...
"...representing the Dr Richard Newland yard that has been in top form since the resumption of racing..."
Timeform on Clever As A Fox
16:10 - PETRASTAR (1) won readily on hurdle debut in the spring and may be capable of defying a penalty with further improvement on the cards. There is a bit of depth to this race, though, with Archi's Affaire and Blueskyandsunshine capable of building on hurdling debut seconds. She's A Rocca and Bowderek are also interesting recruits from the bumper field.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/03/20
|Huntingdon
|1/5
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Heavy
|h
|11st 1lbs
|Kielan Woods
|16.17
|06/09/19
|Kempton Park
|3/4
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Std
|H
|9st 8lbs
|James Doyle
|8.02
|07/08/19
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Slow
|H
|9st 11lbs
|Adam Kirby
|13.79
|24/07/19
|Sandown Park
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 1lbs
|David Probert
|15.24
|26/06/19
|Kempton Park
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|10
|03/06/19
|Windsor
|3/4
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|2.94
|13/05/19
|Windsor
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|8.14
|19/04/19
|Bath
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 137y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.64
|05/04/19
|Leicester
|9/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|James Doyle
|4.15
|18/09/18
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|3.15
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|2.67
|23/07/18
|Windsor
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|35.85
16:40 - SEROSEVSKY (3) has a run under his belt and that could be key. He shaped well over hurdles at Uttoxeter and lurks on a good mark if putting it all together back over fences. The booking of champion jockey Brian Hughes is eye-catching and the seven-year-old is chanced in the hope he gets the trip. Im Too Generous is likely to go well if allowed to stride on, while Heavey was progressing nicely over timber when last seen.
Three-time winner over hurdles for Harry Fry and lurks on a very tempting mark over fences (5 starts last year not without promise). Has a fitness edge and could be worth chancing hoping he stays.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Uttoxeter
|4/9
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 70y
|Good
|b
|11st 1lbs
|Henry Brooke
|81.51
|22/01/20
|Catterick Bridge
|7/8
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 66y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 9lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|81.63
|26/12/19
|Market Rasen
|-/10
|Chase
|2m 5f 89y
|Soft
|b
|11st 7lbs
|Charlie Todd
|95
|13/12/19
|Bangor-On-Dee
|-/4
|Chase
|3m 5y
|Heavy
|+
|11st 5lbs
|David England
|34
|21/11/19
|Market Rasen
|6/6
|Chase
|2m 5f 89y
|Soft
|+
|11st 6lbs
|Ross Turner
|41.73
|14/08/19
|Worcester
|4/7
|Chase
|2m 7f
|Gd/sft
|+
|10st 12lbs
|Sean Bowen
|7.47
|02/07/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|-/6
|Chase
|2m 6f 125y
|Good
|z
|10st 12lbs
|Sean Bowen
|3.9
|11/05/19
|Haydock Park
|-/9
|Hurdle
|2m 6f 177y
|Good
|z
|10st 0lbs
|Sean Bowen
|5
|14/04/19
|Wincanton
|1/14
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 82y
|Good
|z
|12st 0lbs
|Sean Bowen
|12.5
|17/11/18
|Cheltenham
|-/14
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Good
|z
|11st 4lbs
|Noel Fehily
|16.37
|28/09/18
|Worcester
|3/9
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Noel Fehily
|3.25
|01/09/18
|Newton Abbot
|2/10
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 122y
|Good
|z
|10st 10lbs
|Noel Fehily
|3.9
|21/08/18
|Newton Abbot
|1/4
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 110y
|Good
|z
|11st 6lbs
|Miss A. B. O'Connor
|1.29
|23/05/18
|Warwick
|2/3
|Hurdle
|2m 3f
|Good
|z
|11st 6lbs
|Niall Madden
|3.1
|08/05/18
|Exeter
|1/8
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 111y
|Gd/frm
|z
|10st 12lbs
|Niall Madden
|4.85
|22/04/18
|Wincanton
|5/14
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 65y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 0lbs
|Niall Madden
|22
|26/03/18
|Huntingdon
|5/18
|Bumper
|1m 7f 171y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Mr Michael Legg
|23
|09/01/18
|Taunton
|5/11
|Bumper
|2m 104y
|Soft
|z
|11st 5lbs
|Niall Madden
|5.76
17:15 - LAKE BAIKAL (3) wasn't knocked about on his chase debut and showed enough over hurdles to suggest that there are races to be won with him. He just about makes most appeal ahead of Elixer, who was behind Agentleman at Stratford recently. He was probably in need of the run and better can be expected here. Vino's Choice also enters calculations.
Showed ability over hurdles here in 2019 and while he was never in the hunt on chase debut when last seen at Wincanton in October, this lightly-raced 6-y-o is probably capable of a good deal better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/10/19
|Wincanton
|8/10
|Chase
|1m 7f 149y
|Good
|11st 7lbs
|Richie McLernon
|20.06
|09/09/19
|Perth
|5/12
|Hurdle
|2m 47y
|Soft
|11st 9lbs
|Richie McLernon
|5.6
|30/07/19
|Perth
|2/9
|Hurdle
|2m 47y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|9
|14/07/19
|Perth
|3/4
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 35y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|18
|15/05/19
|Perth
|2/5
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 35y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|13.5
17:45 - CHATEAU ROBIN (5) remains low mileage and is taken to get back on track having been let down by his jumping when last seen in November. This is also just his fourth start for Nicky Richards, who seems to excel with his summer runners in this sphere (24% strike rate in recent season). Richards also saddles Imada, who boasts a somewhat similar profile to the selection and is respected, while Monsieur Co has dipped below his last winning mark and had a spin on the Flat last month.
Made the most of his experience and probably didn't need to improve to get off the mark at Ayr in October. Failed to meet expectations following month but type to bounce back. Off 7 months.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/11/19
|Musselburgh
|4/6
|Chase
|2m 4f 68y
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|Brian Hughes
|2.44
|28/10/19
|Ayr
|1/6
|Chase
|2m 4f 110y
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|Brian Hughes
|2.86
|30/07/19
|Perth
|2/7
|Chase
|2m 4f 20y
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|Brian Hughes
|2.86
|21/06/18
|Ffos Las
|2/8
|Chase
|2m 7f 177y
|Gd/frm
|0
|11st 11lbs
|David Bass
|13.5
|22/05/18
|Huntingdon
|3/7
|Chase
|2m 3f 189y
|Good
|0
|11st 9lbs
|David Bass
|6.4
|24/04/18
|Huntingdon
|4/8
|Chase
|2m 3f 189y
|Gd/sft
|11st 5lbs
|Mikey Hamill
|7.01
|07/12/17
|Wincanton
|2/6
|Chase
|2m 4f 35y
|Heavy
|11st 10lbs
|Mr Zac Baker
|3.45
|15/11/17
|Ayr
|2/6
|Chase
|2m 4f 110y
|Heavy
|10st 9lbs
|Tom Bellamy
|6.47
|12/03/17
|Warwick
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Heavy
|11st 2lbs
|David Bass
|5.5
|24/02/17
|Warwick
|2/6
|Hurdle
|2m 3f
|Heavy
|11st 2lbs
|Jamie Moore
|27
|26/12/16
|Huntingdon
|7/12
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 137y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Tom Bellamy
|25.9
|24/11/16
|Towcester
|5/14
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 217y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Tom Bellamy
|18
|03/04/16
|Carlisle
|2/10
|Bumper
|2m 1f
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Tom O'Brien
|11
18:20 - CLEVER AS A FOX (2) didn't kick on after a winning return last season, but he put the race to bed in good style when making a successful comeback this time around at Uttoxeter and is worth chancing to back that up after a 7 lb rise, representing the Dr Richard Newland yard that has been in top form since the resumption of racing (85% of horses running to form). Amalfi Doug's six visits to Perth last season resulted in form figures of 112211 and he's the obvious danger.
Firmly back on track after 9 months off when making successful handicap debut at Uttoxeter over this trip a fortnight ago. Up 7 lb and good chance he can follow up if in the same mood.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Uttoxeter
|1/12
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 207y
|Good
|11st 8lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|11.7
|27/09/19
|Worcester
|5/9
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Heavy
|11st 5lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|18.2
|08/09/19
|Fontwell Park
|6/8
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 162y
|Gd/frm
|0
|11st 5lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|3.5
|20/06/19
|Ffos Las
|5/8
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 6lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|3.5
|01/06/19
|Worcester
|1/13
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|2.63
|25/08/18
|Killarney
|4/11
|Bumper
|2m 1f
|Good
|12st 0lbs
|Mr M. J. O'Hare
|5.13
|06/08/18
|Cork
|3/14
|Bumper
|2m 3f
|Gd/sft
|12st 0lbs
|Mr M. J. O'Hare
|15.83
|26/12/17
|Leopardstown
|8/11
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 9lbs
|Mr D. L. Queally
|54.61
|04/11/17
|Down Royal
|6/12
|Bumper
|2m
|Soft
|11st 11lbs
|C. A. Landers
|71.58
18:55 - HIGHWAY COMPANION (2) was still getting better over hurdles in January and should be forward enough to add another win to his tally back from 149 days off. Previous C&D winner Purple King is another interesting runner on the card for Newland. He looks on a good mark, despite failing to make an impact since going handicappin, and looks the main danger ahead of Cedar Hill.
Improved effort over hurdles when taking soft-ground handicap at Musselburgh in January and not disgraced in a bumper at Wolverhampton since. Big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/8
|Bumper
|2m 119y
|Slow
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Brian Hughes
|5.1
|17/01/20
|Musselburgh
|1/11
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 171y
|Soft
|z
|11st 7lbs
|Brian Hughes
|7.51
|01/01/20
|Musselburgh
|2/12
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 171y
|Soft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Brian Hughes
|4.4
|08/12/19
|Kelso
|5/14
|Hurdle
|2m 51y
|Heavy
|h
|11st 11lbs
|Brian Hughes
|4.55
|09/11/19
|Kelso
|4/9
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 189y
|Heavy
|H
|11st 2lbs
|Sean Quinlan
|4.32
|26/10/19
|Kelso
|4/13
|Hurdle
|2m 51y
|Soft
|H
|11st 0lbs
|Sean Quinlan
|3.93
|06/10/19
|Kelso
|3/9
|Hurdle
|2m 51y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Brian Hughes
|2.48
|25/02/19
|Ayr
|5/10
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Danny McMenamin
|3.74
|30/12/18
|Haydock Park
|2/7
|Bumper
|1m 7f 144y
|Soft
|11st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|9.55
19:30 - BROTHERLY COMPANY (5) is potentially well handicapped starting out for his new yard, so he could be worth chancing in a weak-looking affair. Lucinda Russell's pair Prince Dundee and Rising Marienbard are feared most.
Generally disappointed last season for Joanne Foster but is potentially well handicapped starting out for his new yard as a result and could be worth chancing.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/03/20
|Doncaster
|7/10
|Chase
|2m 7f 214y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 2lbs
|Harry Bannister
|14.07
|04/03/20
|Catterick Bridge
|8/10
|Hurdle
|3m 1f 71y
|Soft
|z
|10st 1lbs
|Sean Quinlan
|16.22
|22/01/20
|Catterick Bridge
|3/8
|Chase
|3m 1f 54y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 10lbs
|Ryan Mania
|13.5
|28/12/19
|Catterick Bridge
|4/6
|Chase
|2m 3f 51y
|Gd/sft
|z
|12st 1lbs
|Dale Irving
|26
|07/12/19
|Wetherby
|9/13
|Chase
|2m 3f 85y
|Heavy
|z
|12st 0lbs
|Ryan Mania
|70
|14/11/19
|Sedgefield
|7/11
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 188y
|Soft
|z
|11st 6lbs
|Danny Cook
|55
|30/08/19
|Thirsk
|8/9
|Flat
|2m 13y
|Gd/sft
|10st 0lbs
|Jack Garritty
|34
|19/06/19
|Uttoxeter
|5/7
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 207y
|Gd/sft
|11st 8lbs
|Henry Brooke
|34.81
|21/03/18
|Southwell
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 6f 21y
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|Phillip Makin
|5.1
|02/03/18
|Southwell
|2/6
|Bumper
|2m
|Std
|11st 4lbs
|Danny Cook
|2.63
|12/02/18
|Catterick Bridge
|3/8
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 66y
|Soft
|12st 0lbs
|Henry Brooke
|42
|31/01/18
|Newcastle
|5/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Phillip Makin
|21.14
|18/01/18
|Southwell
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 14y
|Fast
|9st 6lbs
|Phillip Makin
|42
|04/01/18
|Newcastle
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Phil Dennis
|177.67
|22/12/17
|Southwell
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 23y
|Std
|9st 11lbs
|Phil Dennis
|105.8
|16/12/17
|Doncaster
|-/13
|Hurdle
|2m 128y
|Gd/sft
|12st 0lbs
|Henry Brooke
|161.22
|05/07/17
|Worcester
|8/8
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Gd/frm
|0
|11st 6lbs
|Niall Madden
|12.78
|30/05/17
|Newton Abbot
|3/6
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 110y
|Gd/frm
|0
|11st 9lbs
|Noel Fehily
|5.6
|05/05/17
|Fontwell Park
|-/3
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 33y
|Good
|11st 11lbs
|Noel Fehily
|1.86
|15/04/17
|Haydock Park
|9/17
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 144y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Noel Fehily
|14.05
|13/03/17
|Stratford-On-Avon
|2/9
|Hurdle
|2m 70y
|Gd/sft
|11st 4lbs
|Noel Fehily
|9.41
20:00 - OCEANUS (11) opened his account over hurdles at Wetherby earlier in the year and showed enough to think he's returned in good order when having a recent spin on the Flat at Hamilton, so he gets the nod to go in again returning to this sphere. Karamoko could prove well treated back from a lengthy absence and Court Baloo can be trusted to give his running, so they're both dangers.
Off the mark over hurdles at Wetherby in March and shaped as if a recent Flat outing would sharpen him up, so definite player with cheekpieces reapplied.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 15y
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 8lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|30.2
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|10/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 100y
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|James Sullivan
|25
|17/03/20
|Wetherby
|1/6
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Danny McMenamin
|8.6
|14/11/19
|Sedgefield
|6/8
|Hurdle
|2m 178y
|Soft
|0
|11st 3lbs
|Danny McMenamin
|8.38
|28/09/19
|Market Rasen
|7/16
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 140y
|Gd/sft
|0
|11st 4lbs
|Conor O'Farrell
|34
|30/07/19
|Perth
|7/10
|Hurdle
|2m 47y
|Good
|11st 7lbs
|Miss Lilly Pinchin
|10.28
|28/06/19
|Cartmel
|3/11
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 46y
|Good
|11st 6lbs
|Danny McMenamin
|40
|15/06/19
|Hexham
|6/10
|Hurdle
|2m 48y
|Soft
|11st 0lbs
|Henry Brooke
|42.38
|30/05/19
|Yarmouth
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|30
|15/05/19
|Yarmouth
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Toby Eley
|18.81
|24/01/19
|Southwell
|10/12
|Flat
|1m 4f 14y
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|Shelley Birkett
|23.94
|20/12/18
|Southwell
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 23y
|Std/fast
|9st 3lbs
|Shelley Birkett
|16.5
|23/10/18
|Yarmouth
|9/15
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Shelley Birkett
|37.04
|04/10/18
|Huntingdon
|5/8
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Gd/frm
|10st 12lbs
|Jack Quinlan
|23.63
|26/08/18
|Yarmouth
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Aled Beech
|12.83
|17/08/18
|Nottingham
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Miss Chloe Peacock
|16.88
|31/07/18
|Yarmouth
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Queally
|11.58
|14/06/18
|Newbury
|9/14
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|10st 9lbs
|Mr Ross Birkett
|8.89
|01/06/18
|Goodwood
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Soft
|10st 9lbs
|Mr Ross Birkett
|7.89
|01/05/18
|Yarmouth
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Shelley Birkett
|5.4
|14/04/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Shelley Birkett
|13.5
20:30 - NO REGRETS (4) could be well treated for his handicap debut and is taken to make a winning return. Pammi and Titus Bolt are a couple of the other more likely contenders.
Showed a bit in maiden hurdles last season and should do better in handicaps (well-in judged on fairly useful form posted in bumper run). Well worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/02/20
|Carlisle
|8/10
|Hurdle
|2m 1f
|Soft
|11st 4lbs
|Craig Nichol
|16
|11/01/20
|Wetherby
|7/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 5lbs
|Craig Nichol
|54.06
|09/12/19
|Musselburgh
|6/11
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 124y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Craig Nichol
|7.5
|08/11/19
|Hexham
|4/6
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 28y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Craig Nichol
|3.8
|13/04/19
|Ayr
|4/12
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/frm
|11st 0lbs
|Craig Nichol
|4.23
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
16:10 - 1
16:40 - 3
17:15 - 3
17:45 - 5
18:20 - 2
18:55 - 2
1 line
Fairly useful maiden on Flat for Clive Cox. Winning start over hurdles at Huntingdon (2m, heavy) in March. More to come and looks capable of defying a penalty.