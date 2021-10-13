Horse Racing Tips: Notions can confirm debut promise at Chelmsford

NAP: Notions looks a nice prospect

Notions - 18:30 Chelmsford

Notions shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Windsor in August, doing his best work at the finish after briefly being held up in his run. He was no match for the winner but took second close home in the manner of one who will be suited by stepping up to seven furlongs.

That form reads well in the context of this race and there should be more to come from Notions as he gains in experience. Therefore, he looks to have plenty in his favour as he tries to get off the mark at the second attempt under Oisin Murphy, who is still involved in a fascinating battle with William Buick for the jockeys' championship.

No. 3 (5) Notions (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Tollard Royal to stay unbeaten

Tollard Royal - 18:00 Chelmsford

Tollard Royal has plenty to recommend him on pedigree (by Ribchester out of a useful form) and he made the perfect start to his career when winning a novice event at Kempton in August. Always travelling strongly at the head of affairs, he was shaken up in the straight and quickly left his rivals trailing in his wake, ultimately landing the spoils by three and a half lengths in impressive fashion.

This will be tougher under a penalty, but the others with previous experience in this line-up have shown only fair form. Tollard Royal simply looks far superior and, when you factor in his scope for more improvement, he rates a confident selection to maintain his unbeaten record for George Boughey, who has assembled a strong team of two-year-olds in 2021.

No. 1 (3) Tollard Royal (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.66 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Riknnah can resume her progress

Riknnah - 19:00 Chelmsford

William Buick has seven rides on Thursday's card at Chelmsford and Riknnah looks one of his best chances of a winner at an attractive price. She won three times earlier this year and shaped as if back top form when fifth on her latest outing at Kempton. On that occasion she was forced to use up too much energy by racing wide throughout and it was a good effort under the circumstances to be beaten only three and a half lengths. She still looks on a fair mark and could be worth a chance to regain the winning thread.