To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Horse Racing Tips: Notions can confirm debut promise at Chelmsford

Racing at Chelmsford
Timeform's Adam Houghton has a couple of strong fancies at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"Notions shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Windsor in August, doing his best work at the finish after briefly being held up in his run..."

NAP: Notions looks a nice prospect

Notions - 18:30 Chelmsford

Notions shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Windsor in August, doing his best work at the finish after briefly being held up in his run. He was no match for the winner but took second close home in the manner of one who will be suited by stepping up to seven furlongs.

That form reads well in the context of this race and there should be more to come from Notions as he gains in experience. Therefore, he looks to have plenty in his favour as he tries to get off the mark at the second attempt under Oisin Murphy, who is still involved in a fascinating battle with William Buick for the jockeys' championship.

NEXT BEST: Tollard Royal to stay unbeaten

Tollard Royal - 18:00 Chelmsford

Tollard Royal has plenty to recommend him on pedigree (by Ribchester out of a useful form) and he made the perfect start to his career when winning a novice event at Kempton in August. Always travelling strongly at the head of affairs, he was shaken up in the straight and quickly left his rivals trailing in his wake, ultimately landing the spoils by three and a half lengths in impressive fashion.

This will be tougher under a penalty, but the others with previous experience in this line-up have shown only fair form. Tollard Royal simply looks far superior and, when you factor in his scope for more improvement, he rates a confident selection to maintain his unbeaten record for George Boughey, who has assembled a strong team of two-year-olds in 2021.

EACH-WAY: Riknnah can resume her progress

Riknnah - 19:00 Chelmsford

William Buick has seven rides on Thursday's card at Chelmsford and Riknnah looks one of his best chances of a winner at an attractive price. She won three times earlier this year and shaped as if back top form when fifth on her latest outing at Kempton. On that occasion she was forced to use up too much energy by racing wide throughout and it was a good effort under the circumstances to be beaten only three and a half lengths. She still looks on a fair mark and could be worth a chance to regain the winning thread.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Notions @ 2.56/4 in the 18:30 Kempton
Next Best - Back Tollard Royal @ 1.625/8 in the 18:00 Kempton
Each-Way - Back Riknnah @ 6.511/2 in the 19:00 Kempton

Chelmsford City 14th Oct (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 October, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tollard Royal
Typical Woman
Marcelos Way
Three Diamonds
Echosmith
Shabbab
Another Odyssey
Apache Territory
Couldnt Could He
Special Company
Eddie The Beagle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 14th Oct (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 October, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Notions
Al Baahy
Ramadhaan
Petit Larme
Cubanista
Omniscient
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 14th Oct (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 October, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eagle Creek
Prince Of Abington
Billy Mill
If You Dare
Discover Dubai
Riknnah
Eevilynn Drew
Ford Madox Brown
Arigato
Harold Shand
Spirit Of May
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips