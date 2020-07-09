To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Newmarket, Thursday 9 July

Racing at Newmarket
Timeform take you through the card at Newmaket on Thursday
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Thursday...

"...doing more than enough to suggest he'll remain of firm interest from this sort of mark."

Timeform on Pass The Vino

12:10 - MISS JINGLES (5) ticks plenty of boxes for the Godolphin team on her debut here, being a sister to Silent Bullet and Sound And Silence, both of whom were useful and successful on debut. There are plenty of interesting types in this race, but Charlie Appleby has a good strike rate with newcomers, so his charge looks the one to be with, though SHE'S SO NICE (8) showed plenty to work on when second on debut and can improve further.

Foaled April 22. Sister to 2-y-o 7f winner Silent Bullet and 2-y-o 5f/6f winner Sound And Silence, both useful and successful on debut. Obvious appeal first time up.

12:45 - PASS THE VINO (3) posted big efforts on both starts over this course and distance last season and, after a quiet end to that campaign, returned in good form when third on the Rowley course last month. He should strip fitter for that run and is a big player from a fair mark.

Posted big efforts on both starts over C&D last season and, after a quiet end to that campaign, returned in good form when third on the Rowley course last month. Big player from a fair mark.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs John Egan 9.4
06/11/19 Kempton Park 8/9 Flat 6f Std/slow 8st 12lbs David Egan 6.8
12/10/19 York 20/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 91.09
08/09/19 Seoul 16/16 Flat 5f 212y Slow E 8st 12lbs David Egan -
24/08/19 York 5/19 Flat 5f Firm 9st 1lbs Darragh Keenan 9.6
10/08/19 Ascot 2/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Hayley Turner 7.13
27/07/19 Newmarket (July) 2/10 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Luke Morris 7.8
11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 4lbs David Egan 40
12/03/19 Wolverhampton 1/8 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 3.65
18/01/19 Dundalk 7/8 Flat 6f Slow 8st 12lbs M. A. Gallagher 7.6
04/01/19 Dundalk 3/14 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs M. A. Gallagher 13
25/07/18 Naas 3/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs L. F. Roche 21.21

13:15 - MAYDANNY (5) showed promise on both starts as a three-year-old, finding only one too good on both occasions, but he left that form behind when coming right away in good style on handicap debut at Yarmouth on his reappearance last month. He shaped better than the bare result when seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time as well, finishing first home of the nine to stay on the far side and doing more than enough to suggest he'll remain of firm interest from this sort of mark.

Half-brother to very smart Elarqam. Promise both starts at 3 and left those efforts behind when coming right away in good style on handicap debut at Yarmouth. First home in his group at Ascot.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup 7/22 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 6.1
03/06/20 Yarmouth 1/10 Flat 1m 3y Firm 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 5.55
13/06/19 Nottingham 2/5 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 3lbs Dane O'Neill 2.26
29/05/19 Beverley 2/9 Flat 7f 96y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 4.23

13:50 - MAGICAL MORNING (4) confirmed his debut promise after eight months off when successful at Yarmouth on his return, and, under a penalty, improved again to follow up in a Doncaster novice last month, impressing with how he went through the race given his immediate family tree is more about stamina than speed. He looks set to live up to his smart pedigree and is well worth his place at this higher level.

Muhaarar colt who boasts an upwardly-mobile profile, building on his Yarmouth return success under a penalty in a Doncaster novice (1m) last month. Well worth his place at this higher level.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
26/06/20 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m Firm 9st 9lbs Frankie Dettori 2.54
10/06/20 Yarmouth 1/12 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 3.85
23/10/19 Kempton Park 6/13 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 6.4

14:25 - AL AASY (1) has improved with each of his three runs to date and cleared away in most impressive fashion to land a novice on the Rowley course four weeks ago, routing the opposition by ten lengths. He is clearly still very promising, and with further progress expected, he could prove the answer against some more exposed rivals.

Sea The Stars colt who has improved with each run and cleared away in most impressive fashion to land a novice on the Rowley course 4 weeks ago. Further progress expected, so solid claims.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
18/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/5 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 1.81
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 13.5
23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 6.75

15:00 - SWISS ACE (7) looked an above average recruit when making a winning start in taking fashion at Tipperary 20 days ago, drawing clear in the final furlong in the manner of one ready for this step up in grade. That was in all probability only an ordinary maiden, but he is bred to be a smart sprinter, and with further improvement anticipated, a bold showing is expected as Aidan O'Brien bids to win back-to-back renewals of this race.

Very well-bred sort who looked an above-average recruit when making a winning debut in taking fashion at Tipperary (5f) 20 days ago. That was only an ordinary race, but he's sure to improve.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Tipperary 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs W. M. Lordan 3.35

15:35 - DANCIN INTHESTREET (19) has been an unlucky third in five furlong handicaps on both starts this term, not getting the rub of the green at Haydock at the start of last month before finishing strongly behind Art Power at Royal Ascot on her last start. She was actually racing from 5 lb out of the weights on the latter occasion as well, so is clearly a really well-handicapped filly, and the way she finished the race at Ascot suggests this step back up to six furlongs could eke out further improvement.

Improving filly who has been an unlucky third in 5f handicaps both starts this term, finishing strongly behind Art Power at Royal Ascot on latter occasion. Still on very good mark so most interesting.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Ascot Palace of Holyroodhouse 3/21 Flat 5f Gd/sft 7st 9lbs John Egan 12.58
08/06/20 Haydock Park 3/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 1lbs Cieren Fallon 5.13
07/12/19 Wolverhampton 5/10 Flat 6f 20y Slow 8st 11lbs Tom Marquand 12
23/11/19 Lingfield Park 1/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 4.56
02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/14 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs Georgia Cox 26

16:10 - OLD PERSIAN (5) took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career success in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. He ran as though in need of the outing when last of five on his reappearance in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last month, but this represents a return to calmer waters for Charlie Appleby's charge, who is fancied to take advantage in first-time cheekpieces.

High-class performer who took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career win in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. Cheekpieces on following low-key reappearance.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
28/06/20 Saint-Cloud 5/5 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Mickael Barzalona -
02/11/19 Santa Anita 11/12 Flat 1m 4f Firm 9st 0lbs William Buick 5.09
14/09/19 Woodbine 1/6 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle -
11/08/19 Hoppegarten 3/6 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 6lbs William Buick -
31/05/19 Epsom Downs Coronation Cup 7/9 Flat 1m 4f 6y Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 4.7
30/03/19 Meydan 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 216y Good 8st 13lbs William Buick 2.57
09/03/19 Meydan 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 216y Good 8st 11lbs William Buick 1.8
15/09/18 Doncaster 5/12 Flat 1m 6f 115y Good 9st 1lbs William Buick 12.5
22/08/18 York 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 9.4
30/06/18 Curragh 6/12 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs William Buick 10.99
22/06/18 Ascot King Edward VII 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs William Buick 5.97
19/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/3 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs William Buick 1.55
05/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 3.65
18/04/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs William Buick 3.58
23/10/17 Pontefract 7/8 Flat 1m 6y Heavy 9st 3lbs William Buick 2.49
07/10/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 8lbs Adam Kirby 1.74
02/09/17 Chelmsford City 1/6 Flat 1m Slow 9st 2lbs James Doyle 2.02
11/08/17 Newmarket (July) 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs James Doyle 7.98

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

12:10 - 5, 8
12:45 - 3
13:15 - 5
13:50 - 4
14:25 - 1
15:00 - 7

2 lines

Click here to place all of your Totepool bets

Thursday 9 July, 4.10pm

Thursday 9 July, 4.10pm

Back Lay
Enbihaar
Alounak
Old Persian
Dame Malliot
Communique
Desert Encounter
Forest Ranger
