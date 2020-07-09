Through The Card: Newmarket, Thursday 9 July

12:10 - MISS JINGLES (5) ticks plenty of boxes for the Godolphin team on her debut here, being a sister to Silent Bullet and Sound And Silence, both of whom were useful and successful on debut. There are plenty of interesting types in this race, but Charlie Appleby has a good strike rate with newcomers, so his charge looks the one to be with, though SHE'S SO NICE (8) showed plenty to work on when second on debut and can improve further.

No. 5 (7) Miss Jingles (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

12:45 - PASS THE VINO (3) posted big efforts on both starts over this course and distance last season and, after a quiet end to that campaign, returned in good form when third on the Rowley course last month. He should strip fitter for that run and is a big player from a fair mark.

No. 3 (7) Pass The Vino (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Paul D'Arcy

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 94 Form: 1225008-3

13:15 - MAYDANNY (5) showed promise on both starts as a three-year-old, finding only one too good on both occasions, but he left that form behind when coming right away in good style on handicap debut at Yarmouth on his reappearance last month. He shaped better than the bare result when seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time as well, finishing first home of the nine to stay on the far side and doing more than enough to suggest he'll remain of firm interest from this sort of mark.

No. 5 (2) Maydanny (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 90 Form: 22-17

13:50 - MAGICAL MORNING (4) confirmed his debut promise after eight months off when successful at Yarmouth on his return, and, under a penalty, improved again to follow up in a Doncaster novice last month, impressing with how he went through the race given his immediate family tree is more about stamina than speed. He looks set to live up to his smart pedigree and is well worth his place at this higher level.

No. 4 (1) Magical Morning SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 6-11

14:25 - AL AASY (1) has improved with each of his three runs to date and cleared away in most impressive fashion to land a novice on the Rowley course four weeks ago, routing the opposition by ten lengths. He is clearly still very promising, and with further progress expected, he could prove the answer against some more exposed rivals.

No. 1 (5) Al Aasy (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 3-51

15:00 - SWISS ACE (7) looked an above average recruit when making a winning start in taking fashion at Tipperary 20 days ago, drawing clear in the final furlong in the manner of one ready for this step up in grade. That was in all probability only an ordinary maiden, but he is bred to be a smart sprinter, and with further improvement anticipated, a bold showing is expected as Aidan O'Brien bids to win back-to-back renewals of this race.

No. 7 (2) Swiss Ace SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1

15:35 - DANCIN INTHESTREET (19) has been an unlucky third in five furlong handicaps on both starts this term, not getting the rub of the green at Haydock at the start of last month before finishing strongly behind Art Power at Royal Ascot on her last start. She was actually racing from 5 lb out of the weights on the latter occasion as well, so is clearly a really well-handicapped filly, and the way she finished the race at Ascot suggests this step back up to six furlongs could eke out further improvement.

No. 19 (19) Dancin Inthestreet SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 85 Form: 215-33

16:10 - OLD PERSIAN (5) took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career success in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. He ran as though in need of the outing when last of five on his reappearance in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last month, but this represents a return to calmer waters for Charlie Appleby's charge, who is fancied to take advantage in first-time cheekpieces.

No. 5 (6) Old Persian SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: - Form: 5/117310-5