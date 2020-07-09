- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Through The Card: Newmarket, Thursday 9 July
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Thursday...
"...doing more than enough to suggest he'll remain of firm interest from this sort of mark."
Timeform on Pass The Vino
12:10 - MISS JINGLES (5) ticks plenty of boxes for the Godolphin team on her debut here, being a sister to Silent Bullet and Sound And Silence, both of whom were useful and successful on debut. There are plenty of interesting types in this race, but Charlie Appleby has a good strike rate with newcomers, so his charge looks the one to be with, though SHE'S SO NICE (8) showed plenty to work on when second on debut and can improve further.
12:45 - PASS THE VINO (3) posted big efforts on both starts over this course and distance last season and, after a quiet end to that campaign, returned in good form when third on the Rowley course last month. He should strip fitter for that run and is a big player from a fair mark.
Posted big efforts on both starts over C&D last season and, after a quiet end to that campaign, returned in good form when third on the Rowley course last month. Big player from a fair mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|John Egan
|9.4
|06/11/19
|Kempton Park
|8/9
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|8st 12lbs
|David Egan
|6.8
|12/10/19
|York
|20/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|91.09
|08/09/19
|Seoul
|16/16
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Slow
|E
|8st 12lbs
|David Egan
|-
|24/08/19
|York
|5/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 1lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|9.6
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Hayley Turner
|7.13
|27/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Luke Morris
|7.8
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 4lbs
|David Egan
|40
|12/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|3.65
|18/01/19
|Dundalk
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|M. A. Gallagher
|7.6
|04/01/19
|Dundalk
|3/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|M. A. Gallagher
|13
|25/07/18
|Naas
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|L. F. Roche
|21.21
13:15 - MAYDANNY (5) showed promise on both starts as a three-year-old, finding only one too good on both occasions, but he left that form behind when coming right away in good style on handicap debut at Yarmouth on his reappearance last month. He shaped better than the bare result when seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time as well, finishing first home of the nine to stay on the far side and doing more than enough to suggest he'll remain of firm interest from this sort of mark.
Half-brother to very smart Elarqam. Promise both starts at 3 and left those efforts behind when coming right away in good style on handicap debut at Yarmouth. First home in his group at Ascot.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup
|7/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.1
|03/06/20
|Yarmouth
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|5.55
|13/06/19
|Nottingham
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.26
|29/05/19
|Beverley
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.23
13:50 - MAGICAL MORNING (4) confirmed his debut promise after eight months off when successful at Yarmouth on his return, and, under a penalty, improved again to follow up in a Doncaster novice last month, impressing with how he went through the race given his immediate family tree is more about stamina than speed. He looks set to live up to his smart pedigree and is well worth his place at this higher level.
Muhaarar colt who boasts an upwardly-mobile profile, building on his Yarmouth return success under a penalty in a Doncaster novice (1m) last month. Well worth his place at this higher level.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Doncaster
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|9st 9lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.54
|10/06/20
|Yarmouth
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.85
|23/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|6.4
14:25 - AL AASY (1) has improved with each of his three runs to date and cleared away in most impressive fashion to land a novice on the Rowley course four weeks ago, routing the opposition by ten lengths. He is clearly still very promising, and with further progress expected, he could prove the answer against some more exposed rivals.
Sea The Stars colt who has improved with each run and cleared away in most impressive fashion to land a novice on the Rowley course 4 weeks ago. Further progress expected, so solid claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.81
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|13.5
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.75
15:00 - SWISS ACE (7) looked an above average recruit when making a winning start in taking fashion at Tipperary 20 days ago, drawing clear in the final furlong in the manner of one ready for this step up in grade. That was in all probability only an ordinary maiden, but he is bred to be a smart sprinter, and with further improvement anticipated, a bold showing is expected as Aidan O'Brien bids to win back-to-back renewals of this race.
Very well-bred sort who looked an above-average recruit when making a winning debut in taking fashion at Tipperary (5f) 20 days ago. That was only an ordinary race, but he's sure to improve.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Tipperary
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|3.35
15:35 - DANCIN INTHESTREET (19) has been an unlucky third in five furlong handicaps on both starts this term, not getting the rub of the green at Haydock at the start of last month before finishing strongly behind Art Power at Royal Ascot on her last start. She was actually racing from 5 lb out of the weights on the latter occasion as well, so is clearly a really well-handicapped filly, and the way she finished the race at Ascot suggests this step back up to six furlongs could eke out further improvement.
Improving filly who has been an unlucky third in 5f handicaps both starts this term, finishing strongly behind Art Power at Royal Ascot on latter occasion. Still on very good mark so most interesting.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Ascot Palace of Holyroodhouse
|3/21
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|7st 9lbs
|John Egan
|12.58
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|5.13
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Marquand
|12
|23/11/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.56
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Georgia Cox
|26
16:10 - OLD PERSIAN (5) took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career success in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. He ran as though in need of the outing when last of five on his reappearance in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last month, but this represents a return to calmer waters for Charlie Appleby's charge, who is fancied to take advantage in first-time cheekpieces.
High-class performer who took his form to a new level in Dubai last year and landed a ninth career win in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine. Cheekpieces on following low-key reappearance.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Saint-Cloud
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|11/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|5.09
|14/09/19
|Woodbine
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|-
|11/08/19
|Hoppegarten
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|William Buick
|-
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs Coronation Cup
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|4.7
|30/03/19
|Meydan
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 216y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|William Buick
|2.57
|09/03/19
|Meydan
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 216y
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|William Buick
|1.8
|15/09/18
|Doncaster
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|12.5
|22/08/18
|York
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|9.4
|30/06/18
|Curragh
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|10.99
|22/06/18
|Ascot King Edward VII
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|5.97
|19/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/3
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|1.55
|05/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|3.65
|18/04/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|3.58
|23/10/17
|Pontefract
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|2.49
|07/10/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Adam Kirby
|1.74
|02/09/17
|Chelmsford City
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|2.02
|11/08/17
|Newmarket (July)
|3/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|7.98
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
12:10 - 5, 8
12:45 - 3
13:15 - 5
13:50 - 4
14:25 - 1
15:00 - 7
2 lines
Foaled April 22. Sister to 2-y-o 7f winner Silent Bullet and 2-y-o 5f/6f winner Sound And Silence, both useful and successful on debut. Obvious appeal first time up.