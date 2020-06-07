Through The Card: Newmarket, Sunday 7 June

13:15 - NOBLE DYNASTY (11) sold for a staggering 3.6 million guineas at Tattersalls October yearling sale, so anything other than a winning debut would have to go down as underwhelming. Haseef is also well related and it will be interesting how he fares in the market, while Future Vision is also on the shortlist.

13:50 - TRUESHAN (10) was one of the most progressive three-year-olds last season, landing the Old Rowley Cup over C&D prior to seeing off another smart sort at Newbury. He is the type to progress further this year, and is well worth his place in higher company. Communique sets the standard but he did end 2019 in a lull, while First In Line and Faylaq are promising in their own right.

14:25 - A Royal Ascot blip aside, DAVYDENKO (1) went from strength to strength in 2019 and there's every chance he'll progress again as a four-year-old. His yard has been among the winners this week and he's fancied to make a successful return before having his sights raised. West End Charmer hasn't been seen for a year but can improve again if all is well. Good Birthday could have a big pot in him this season.

15:00 - There was plenty to like about TREFOIL's (9) debut win here in October and she looks open to plenty of improvement now stepped up in trip. Her trainer won this with subsequent Oaks heroine Talent in 2013 and she may earn a crack at Classic glory herself with victory. John Gosden has a strong hand, with the experienced Run Wild of particular interest. Queen Daenerys is another likely player.

15:35 - MILLISLE (7) did her best work at the finish when edging out Raffle Prize in the Cheveley Park here in September, so the longer trip is unlikely to be an issue, and she looks the one to beat on that form. The unbeaten Quadrilateral was a game winner of the Fillies' Mile over C&D and looks set to run another big race, while the unexposed Cloak of Spirits could be most interesting among the rest.

16:10 - An open handicap in which marginal preference is for Martyn Meade's EBURY (7). He signed off for last season with an excellent second over this course and distance and this low-mileage four-year-old can go on again. Ouzo is another with better days ahead of him so rates the chief threat, while Bell Rock also commands respect for his in-form handler.

16:45 - A clutch of interesting sorts but it's hard to look beyond KING LEONIDAS (2) such was the impression he created when making a winning debut over seven furlongs here last backend. John Gosden's expensive son of Kingman looks destined for much better things so can see off Charlie Appleby's promising Eastern World with intriguing debutant Winter Reprise and Chelmsford victor Bullfinch the pick of the remainder.

17:20 - SPECTRUM OF LIGHT's (9) runner-up effort on debut at Newcastle in December has had a couple of boosts since and he can put that experence to good use. Inevitably given the yards involved this is a deep-looking maiden, with Sunray Major and My Oberon perhaps the pick of the newcomers.

17:55 - Charlie Appleby seemingly has three live chances, with AL MAYSAN (7) selected to uphold his unbeaten status on turf/handicap debut. Vindicate and Native Tribe also have their best days ahead of them in what looks a hot three-year-old contest.

18:30 - MOTAGALLY (3) gets the vote to complete the hat-trick making his seasonal reappearance. He had plenty in hand when scoring at Wolverhampton, and could be potentially smart for the in-form Charles Hills stable. Top Breeze is feared most after winning at Lingfield in February, while National Anthem and Daschas both hold live each-way claims.



