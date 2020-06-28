Through The Card: Newmarket, Sunday 28 June

13:00 - EASTERN WORLD (2) made plenty of appeal on paper and ran to a useful level on his debut at Kempton in December, despite being unable to justify strong support in the market, and, switched to turf six months on, he again found one too good when beaten at odds-on for the second time over this course and distance. He sets a pretty good standard though, and should have no problem going one better in a race of this nature.

No. 2 (4) Eastern World (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.65 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: - Form: 2-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs William Buick 2.06 11/12/19 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs James Doyle 1.98

13:35 - LADY BOWTHORPE (8) showed improved form to make it two wins from as many starts at Lingfield last time, doing really well to overcome unfavourable circumstances and ultimately proving value for a fair bit extra on top of the bare result. She is a consistent filly who has leading claims of following up here.

No. 8 (4) Lady Bowthorpe SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 85 Form: 4/5122-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 1m 1y Slow 9st 3lbs Thomas Greatrex 5.86 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/7 Flat 1m Soft 8st 10lbs Kieran Shoemark 4.31 18/09/19 Sandown Park 2/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 1lbs Kieran Shoemark 7.6 19/08/19 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.47 03/08/19 Chelmsford City 5/12 Flat 7f Slow 8st 11lbs Ryan Tate 33.21 20/09/18 Yarmouth 4/12 Flat 6f 3y Good 9st 0lbs Josephine Gordon 14.08

14:10 - EQUIANO SPRINGS (1) enhanced his excellent Newcastle record and proved himself just about as good as ever when landing a six-furlong handicap in March, staying on to lead inside the final furlong. That win was after a similar absence as the one he faces here, so fitness shouldn't be an issue, and racing from the same mark now switched back to turf, he should prove difficult to beat.

No. 1 (4) Equiano Springs SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Tom Tate

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 84 Form: 1454010-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/03/20 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs James Sullivan 7.8 22/10/19 Newcastle 14/14 Flat 6f Slow 8st 10lbs Andrew Mullen 9.3 21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Tom Queally 9.08 06/09/19 Ascot 15/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Sullivan 14.01 27/08/19 Ripon 4/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 3.9 26/07/19 York 5/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs James Sullivan 9.39 06/07/19 Haydock Park 4/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 11lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.65 18/05/19 Doncaster 1/17 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Andrew Mullen 5.57 04/05/19 Thirsk 2/13 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Andrew Mullen 5.96 18/02/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 6f Slow 8st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 5.76 25/01/19 Newcastle 2/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 4.9 02/01/19 Newcastle 2/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 3lbs Andrew Mullen 5.98 05/12/18 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 13lbs Andrew Mullen 7.67 01/11/18 Newcastle 6/10 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 6lbs James Sullivan 5.1 28/09/18 Newcastle 6/14 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 8lbs James Sullivan 6.82 01/09/18 Beverley 3/9 Flat 7f 96y Good 8st 13lbs James Sullivan 48.91 11/08/18 Redcar 8/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 8lbs Barry McHugh 21.59 30/06/18 Doncaster 10/10 Flat 7f 6y Firm 9st 4lbs James Sullivan 8.48 09/06/18 Catterick Bridge 7/11 Flat 7f 6y Good 8st 8lbs Andrew Elliott 13 06/12/17 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 12.59 03/11/17 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 3lbs James Sullivan 24.46

14:45 - TIME SCALE (6) was well backed on her debut at this venue at the beginning of the month and duly showed promise, never involved but also not knocked about. She stepped up markedly on that run to make short work of a modest field at Chepstow two weeks ago, quickening clear to win with ease. This is a big step up in class, but she is likely to progress further and looks a useful prospect, so she gets the vote to take it in her stride.

No. 6 (7) Time Scale SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 71

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/06/20 Chepstow 1/12 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 1.8 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 4.5

15:20 - ASCENSION (4) won novices at Salisbury and Newcastle last summer, and though he ended the season on a poor note, he caught the eye on his return when an excellent third in a Sandown handicap 15 days ago, shaping with considerable promise given he was unsuited by the way the race developed. He looked well treated that day, and from the same mark here, he holds excellent claims of regaining the winning thread.

No. 4 (1) Ascension SBK 1/1 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87 Form: 0114-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Sandown Park 3/8 Flat 7f Good 8st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.5 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/12 Flat 7f Soft 9st 4lbs Ryan Moore 4.31 06/09/19 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 6f Slow 9st 8lbs Jack Mitchell 1.33 14/08/19 Salisbury 1/11 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 2.72 19/07/19 Newbury 11/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 6.6

15:55 - A dual winner who progressed well last year, DESERT ICON (5) shaped encouragingly after nine months off when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap on his return earlier this month, travelling typically well and not unduly punished after being denied a run two furlongs out. This is only his second season racing and it would be no surprise to see him improve this term.

No. 5 (3) Desert Icon (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 96 Form: 4131822-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 6.73 31/08/19 Beverley 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 3 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs James Doyle 3.95 31/07/19 Goodwood 8/13 Flat 1m 3f 218y Good 8st 12lbs James Doyle 8.17 26/06/19 Salisbury 1/8 Flat 1m 4f 5y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 4.25 17/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/13 Flat 1m Good 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 9.32 01/05/19 Pontefract 1/8 Flat 1m 2f 5y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 1.36 17/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 17.06

16:30 - FIRST IN LINE (5) developed into a really smart handicapper last autumn and made a solid reappearance in a listed event over this course and distance three weeks ago, though he did show signs of freshness on his comeback. He should come on for that run, and with the prospect of still more to come as a four-year-old, he is taken to resume his progress.

No. 5 (6) First In Line SBK 1/1 EXC 2 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2112021-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 5.62 02/11/19 Chelmsford City 1/9 Flat 1m 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 3.02 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/19 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 9.72 07/09/19 Haydock Park 10/12 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 4.54 24/08/19 York 2/12 Flat 1m 5f 188y Firm 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 4.07 03/08/19 Doncaster 1/13 Flat 1m 2f 43y Good 9st 7lbs Kieran O'Neill 1.77 04/06/19 Lingfield Park 1/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 1lbs Frankie Dettori 1.73 20/04/19 Nottingham 2/8 Flat 1m 2f 50y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 2.87

17:00 - ISLAND BRAVE (3) shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, and also left the impression he would be better for the outing, when fifth at Newbury 16 days ago. He is a consistent sort who often gives his running at this level, and is now 2 lb lower than when landing a useful handicap at Ayr this time last year, so he could be the one to side with in this card closer.

No. 3 (2) Island Brave (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 94 Form: 605395-35