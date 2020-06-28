- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Newmarket, Sunday 28 June
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Sunday...
"...with the prospect of still more to come as a four-year-old, he is taken to resume his progress."
Timeform on First In Line
13:00 - EASTERN WORLD (2) made plenty of appeal on paper and ran to a useful level on his debut at Kempton in December, despite being unable to justify strong support in the market, and, switched to turf six months on, he again found one too good when beaten at odds-on for the second time over this course and distance. He sets a pretty good standard though, and should have no problem going one better in a race of this nature.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|2.06
|11/12/19
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|1.98
13:35 - LADY BOWTHORPE (8) showed improved form to make it two wins from as many starts at Lingfield last time, doing really well to overcome unfavourable circumstances and ultimately proving value for a fair bit extra on top of the bare result. She is a consistent filly who has leading claims of following up here.
Showed improved form to make it 2 wins from as many starts at Lingfield last time, value for a fair bit extra on top of the bare result. Leading claims for this consistent filly.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|5.86
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 10lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|4.31
|18/09/19
|Sandown Park
|2/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|7.6
|19/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|2.47
|03/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|5/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Ryan Tate
|33.21
|20/09/18
|Yarmouth
|4/12
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|14.08
14:10 - EQUIANO SPRINGS (1) enhanced his excellent Newcastle record and proved himself just about as good as ever when landing a six-furlong handicap in March, staying on to lead inside the final furlong. That win was after a similar absence as the one he faces here, so fitness shouldn't be an issue, and racing from the same mark now switched back to turf, he should prove difficult to beat.
Enhanced excellent Newcastle record and just about better than ever when landing 7-runner handicap over 6f in March. Same mark here on turf and that win was off a similar absence.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/03/20
|Newcastle
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|James Sullivan
|7.8
|22/10/19
|Newcastle
|14/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|9.3
|21/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Tom Queally
|9.08
|06/09/19
|Ascot
|15/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|James Sullivan
|14.01
|27/08/19
|Ripon
|4/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Graham Lee
|3.9
|26/07/19
|York
|5/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|James Sullivan
|9.39
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.65
|18/05/19
|Doncaster
|1/17
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|5.57
|04/05/19
|Thirsk
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|5.96
|18/02/19
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|5.76
|25/01/19
|Newcastle
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|4.9
|02/01/19
|Newcastle
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|5.98
|05/12/18
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|7.67
|01/11/18
|Newcastle
|6/10
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|James Sullivan
|5.1
|28/09/18
|Newcastle
|6/14
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|James Sullivan
|6.82
|01/09/18
|Beverley
|3/9
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|James Sullivan
|48.91
|11/08/18
|Redcar
|8/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Barry McHugh
|21.59
|30/06/18
|Doncaster
|10/10
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|James Sullivan
|8.48
|09/06/18
|Catterick Bridge
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|13
|06/12/17
|Newcastle
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|12.59
|03/11/17
|Newcastle
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|James Sullivan
|24.46
14:45 - TIME SCALE (6) was well backed on her debut at this venue at the beginning of the month and duly showed promise, never involved but also not knocked about. She stepped up markedly on that run to make short work of a modest field at Chepstow two weeks ago, quickening clear to win with ease. This is a big step up in class, but she is likely to progress further and looks a useful prospect, so she gets the vote to take it in her stride.
Showed promise on debut (well backed) and stepped up markedly on that run to make short work of a modest field at Chepstow (6f) 2 weeks ago, winning easily. Rates a useful prospect.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/06/20
|Chepstow
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|1.8
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.5
15:20 - ASCENSION (4) won novices at Salisbury and Newcastle last summer, and though he ended the season on a poor note, he caught the eye on his return when an excellent third in a Sandown handicap 15 days ago, shaping with considerable promise given he was unsuited by the way the race developed. He looked well treated that day, and from the same mark here, he holds excellent claims of regaining the winning thread.
Landed back-to-back 6f novices on turf/AW last summer and really caught the eye on his return when excellent third in handicap at Sandown (7f). One to beat off same mark here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Sandown Park
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.5
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/12
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.31
|06/09/19
|Newcastle
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|1.33
|14/08/19
|Salisbury
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.72
|19/07/19
|Newbury
|11/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.6
15:55 - A dual winner who progressed well last year, DESERT ICON (5) shaped encouragingly after nine months off when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap on his return earlier this month, travelling typically well and not unduly punished after being denied a run two furlongs out. This is only his second season racing and it would be no surprise to see him improve this term.
Dual 10f/12f winner who progressed well in 2019. 5/1 and gelded, encouraging fourth in handicap over C&D on return, travelling well long way. Cheekpieces on now so interesting off same mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.73
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3
|10/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|James Doyle
|3.95
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|James Doyle
|8.17
|26/06/19
|Salisbury
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 5y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.25
|17/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/13
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|9.32
|01/05/19
|Pontefract
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|1.36
|17/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|17.06
16:30 - FIRST IN LINE (5) developed into a really smart handicapper last autumn and made a solid reappearance in a listed event over this course and distance three weeks ago, though he did show signs of freshness on his comeback. He should come on for that run, and with the prospect of still more to come as a four-year-old, he is taken to resume his progress.
Developed into a really smart handicapper last autumn and made a solid reappearance in C&D listed event 3 weeks ago, leaving the impression the run would bring him on. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|5.62
|02/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|3.02
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/19
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|9.72
|07/09/19
|Haydock Park
|10/12
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|4.54
|24/08/19
|York
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|4.07
|03/08/19
|Doncaster
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|1.77
|04/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.73
|20/04/19
|Nottingham
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|2.87
17:00 - ISLAND BRAVE (3) shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, and also left the impression he would be better for the outing, when fifth at Newbury 16 days ago. He is a consistent sort who often gives his running at this level, and is now 2 lb lower than when landing a useful handicap at Ayr this time last year, so he could be the one to side with in this card closer.
Hold-up performer who often gives his running. Off 4 months, shaped as if better for the run when fifth of 8 at Newbury 16 days ago, fading final 1f. Won off 2 lb lower this time last year.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Newbury
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|William Buick
|18.5
|10/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/5
|Flat
|2m 120y
|Slow
|z
|9st 12lbs
|Luke Morris
|7.58
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|12.02
|19/11/19
|Kempton Park
|9/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 10lbs
|Angus Villiers
|13
|06/11/19
|Kempton Park
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 12lbs
|Luke Morris
|7.78
|24/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|14
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|11/13
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Ben Curtis
|32
|13/07/19
|York
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|David Egan
|27.02
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|6/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|25.5
|22/06/19
|Ayr
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 5f 26y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|17
|19/04/19
|Newcastle
|9/14
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|8.1
|30/03/19
|Kempton Park
|4/16
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|David Egan
|83.55
|14/09/18
|Doncaster
|14/14
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Luke Morris
|27
|17/08/18
|Nottingham
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 13lbs
|William Buick
|9.03
|21/07/18
|Newbury
|8/16
|Flat
|2m 110y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Luke Morris
|42
|30/06/18
|Newcastle
|5/20
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Ben Curtis
|28
|16/05/18
|York
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|16.72
|30/03/18
|Newcastle
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Luke Morris
|9.69
|16/03/18
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Luke Morris
|3.75
|24/02/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Luke Morris
|3.4
|22/01/18
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.33
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
13:00 - 2
13:35 - 8
14:10 - 1
14:45 - 6
15:20 - 4
15:55 - 5
1 line
Newm 28th Jun (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 28 June, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Speedo Boy
|Charlie D
|Island Brave
|Star of The East
|Platitude
|Pianissimo
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Beaten at odds-on both starts but displayed a useful level of form when runner-up in 1m minor events 6 months apart. Sets a pretty good standard.