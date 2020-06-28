To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Through The Card: Newmarket, Sunday 28 June

Racing at Newmarket
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Sunday...

"...with the prospect of still more to come as a four-year-old, he is taken to resume his progress."

Timeform on First In Line

13:00 - EASTERN WORLD (2) made plenty of appeal on paper and ran to a useful level on his debut at Kempton in December, despite being unable to justify strong support in the market, and, switched to turf six months on, he again found one too good when beaten at odds-on for the second time over this course and distance. He sets a pretty good standard though, and should have no problem going one better in a race of this nature.

Beaten at odds-on both starts but displayed a useful level of form when runner-up in 1m minor events 6 months apart. Sets a pretty good standard.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs William Buick 2.06
11/12/19 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs James Doyle 1.98

13:35 - LADY BOWTHORPE (8) showed improved form to make it two wins from as many starts at Lingfield last time, doing really well to overcome unfavourable circumstances and ultimately proving value for a fair bit extra on top of the bare result. She is a consistent filly who has leading claims of following up here.

Showed improved form to make it 2 wins from as many starts at Lingfield last time, value for a fair bit extra on top of the bare result. Leading claims for this consistent filly.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 1m 1y Slow 9st 3lbs Thomas Greatrex 5.86
23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/7 Flat 1m Soft 8st 10lbs Kieran Shoemark 4.31
18/09/19 Sandown Park 2/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 1lbs Kieran Shoemark 7.6
19/08/19 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.47
03/08/19 Chelmsford City 5/12 Flat 7f Slow 8st 11lbs Ryan Tate 33.21
20/09/18 Yarmouth 4/12 Flat 6f 3y Good 9st 0lbs Josephine Gordon 14.08

14:10 - EQUIANO SPRINGS (1) enhanced his excellent Newcastle record and proved himself just about as good as ever when landing a six-furlong handicap in March, staying on to lead inside the final furlong. That win was after a similar absence as the one he faces here, so fitness shouldn't be an issue, and racing from the same mark now switched back to turf, he should prove difficult to beat.

Enhanced excellent Newcastle record and just about better than ever when landing 7-runner handicap over 6f in March. Same mark here on turf and that win was off a similar absence.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/03/20 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs James Sullivan 7.8
22/10/19 Newcastle 14/14 Flat 6f Slow 8st 10lbs Andrew Mullen 9.3
21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Tom Queally 9.08
06/09/19 Ascot 15/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Sullivan 14.01
27/08/19 Ripon 4/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 3.9
26/07/19 York 5/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs James Sullivan 9.39
06/07/19 Haydock Park 4/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 11lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.65
18/05/19 Doncaster 1/17 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Andrew Mullen 5.57
04/05/19 Thirsk 2/13 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Andrew Mullen 5.96
18/02/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 6f Slow 8st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 5.76
25/01/19 Newcastle 2/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 4.9
02/01/19 Newcastle 2/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 3lbs Andrew Mullen 5.98
05/12/18 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 13lbs Andrew Mullen 7.67
01/11/18 Newcastle 6/10 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 6lbs James Sullivan 5.1
28/09/18 Newcastle 6/14 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 8lbs James Sullivan 6.82
01/09/18 Beverley 3/9 Flat 7f 96y Good 8st 13lbs James Sullivan 48.91
11/08/18 Redcar 8/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 8lbs Barry McHugh 21.59
30/06/18 Doncaster 10/10 Flat 7f 6y Firm 9st 4lbs James Sullivan 8.48
09/06/18 Catterick Bridge 7/11 Flat 7f 6y Good 8st 8lbs Andrew Elliott 13
06/12/17 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 12.59
03/11/17 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 3lbs James Sullivan 24.46

14:45 - TIME SCALE (6) was well backed on her debut at this venue at the beginning of the month and duly showed promise, never involved but also not knocked about. She stepped up markedly on that run to make short work of a modest field at Chepstow two weeks ago, quickening clear to win with ease. This is a big step up in class, but she is likely to progress further and looks a useful prospect, so she gets the vote to take it in her stride.

Showed promise on debut (well backed) and stepped up markedly on that run to make short work of a modest field at Chepstow (6f) 2 weeks ago, winning easily. Rates a useful prospect.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
15/06/20 Chepstow 1/12 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 1.8
04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 4.5

15:20 - ASCENSION (4) won novices at Salisbury and Newcastle last summer, and though he ended the season on a poor note, he caught the eye on his return when an excellent third in a Sandown handicap 15 days ago, shaping with considerable promise given he was unsuited by the way the race developed. He looked well treated that day, and from the same mark here, he holds excellent claims of regaining the winning thread.

Landed back-to-back 6f novices on turf/AW last summer and really caught the eye on his return when excellent third in handicap at Sandown (7f). One to beat off same mark here.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Sandown Park 3/8 Flat 7f Good 8st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.5
12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/12 Flat 7f Soft 9st 4lbs Ryan Moore 4.31
06/09/19 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 6f Slow 9st 8lbs Jack Mitchell 1.33
14/08/19 Salisbury 1/11 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 2.72
19/07/19 Newbury 11/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 6.6

15:55 - A dual winner who progressed well last year, DESERT ICON (5) shaped encouragingly after nine months off when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap on his return earlier this month, travelling typically well and not unduly punished after being denied a run two furlongs out. This is only his second season racing and it would be no surprise to see him improve this term.

Dual 10f/12f winner who progressed well in 2019. 5/1 and gelded, encouraging fourth in handicap over C&D on return, travelling well long way. Cheekpieces on now so interesting off same mark.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 6.73
31/08/19 Beverley 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 3
10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs James Doyle 3.95
31/07/19 Goodwood 8/13 Flat 1m 3f 218y Good 8st 12lbs James Doyle 8.17
26/06/19 Salisbury 1/8 Flat 1m 4f 5y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 4.25
17/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/13 Flat 1m Good 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 9.32
01/05/19 Pontefract 1/8 Flat 1m 2f 5y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 1.36
17/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 17.06

16:30 - FIRST IN LINE (5) developed into a really smart handicapper last autumn and made a solid reappearance in a listed event over this course and distance three weeks ago, though he did show signs of freshness on his comeback. He should come on for that run, and with the prospect of still more to come as a four-year-old, he is taken to resume his progress.

Developed into a really smart handicapper last autumn and made a solid reappearance in C&D listed event 3 weeks ago, leaving the impression the run would bring him on. Leading claims.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 5.62
02/11/19 Chelmsford City 1/9 Flat 1m 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 3.02
11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/19 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 9.72
07/09/19 Haydock Park 10/12 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 4.54
24/08/19 York 2/12 Flat 1m 5f 188y Firm 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 4.07
03/08/19 Doncaster 1/13 Flat 1m 2f 43y Good 9st 7lbs Kieran O'Neill 1.77
04/06/19 Lingfield Park 1/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 1lbs Frankie Dettori 1.73
20/04/19 Nottingham 2/8 Flat 1m 2f 50y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 2.87

17:00 - ISLAND BRAVE (3) shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, and also left the impression he would be better for the outing, when fifth at Newbury 16 days ago. He is a consistent sort who often gives his running at this level, and is now 2 lb lower than when landing a useful handicap at Ayr this time last year, so he could be the one to side with in this card closer.

Hold-up performer who often gives his running. Off 4 months, shaped as if better for the run when fifth of 8 at Newbury 16 days ago, fading final 1f. Won off 2 lb lower this time last year.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/06/20 Newbury 5/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 5lbs William Buick 18.5
10/02/20 Wolverhampton 3/5 Flat 2m 120y Slow z 9st 12lbs Luke Morris 7.58
07/12/19 Wolverhampton 5/8 Flat 1m 4f 51y Slow 9st 7lbs Luke Morris 12.02
19/11/19 Kempton Park 9/14 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 9st 10lbs Angus Villiers 13
06/11/19 Kempton Park 3/6 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 9st 12lbs Luke Morris 7.78
24/08/19 Newmarket (July) 5/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 4lbs Alistair Rawlinson 14
03/08/19 Goodwood 11/13 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Ben Curtis 32
13/07/19 York 6/8 Flat 1m 5f 188y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs David Egan 27.02
06/07/19 Haydock Park 6/17 Flat 1m 3f 175y Good 9st 0lbs Alistair Rawlinson 25.5
22/06/19 Ayr 1/14 Flat 1m 5f 26y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Alistair Rawlinson 17
19/04/19 Newcastle 9/14 Flat 1m 4f 98y Slow 9st 7lbs Scott McCullagh 8.1
30/03/19 Kempton Park 4/16 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std 9st 8lbs David Egan 83.55
14/09/18 Doncaster 14/14 Flat 1m 6f 115y Good 9st 3lbs Luke Morris 27
17/08/18 Nottingham 1/9 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 13lbs William Buick 9.03
21/07/18 Newbury 8/16 Flat 2m 110y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Luke Morris 42
30/06/18 Newcastle 5/20 Flat 2m 56y Slow 9st 2lbs Ben Curtis 28
16/05/18 York 5/7 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 16.72
30/03/18 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 1m 4f 98y Std 9st 1lbs Luke Morris 9.69
16/03/18 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 1m 4f Std 9st 9lbs Luke Morris 3.75
24/02/18 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 1m 4f Std 9st 3lbs Luke Morris 3.4
22/01/18 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 4.33

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

13:00 - 2
13:35 - 8
14:10 - 1
14:45 - 6
15:20 - 4
15:55 - 5

1 line

Click here to place all of your Totepool bets

Newm 28th Jun (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Speedo Boy
Charlie D
Island Brave
Star of The East
Platitude
Pianissimo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles