Through The Card: Newmarket, Saturday 11 July

12:10 - YURI GAGARIN (2) followed up his debut win six months on when quickening up smartly to maintain his 100% record at Kempton last month, winning with plenty in hand. He is sure to go on to better things now switched to handicaps and it is hard to know exactly how high his ceiling is.

No. 2 (2) Yuri Gagarin SBK 11/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 95 Form: 1-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/06/20 Kempton Park 1/10 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 10st 3lbs William Buick 1.91 06/12/19 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 4lbs Robert Havlin 1.47

12:45 - A daughter of Dubawi and 1000 Guineas winner Just The Judge, there is no doubting NASH NASHY (5) makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut. She has a price tag to match her striking pedigree, bought for €1,000,000 as a foal, and with Charlie Appleby's string in good nick at present, she is taken to make a winning start to her career.

No. 5 (6) Nash Nasha SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

13:15 - DECLARING LOVE (11) made plenty of appeal on paper on her debut at this venue back in May 2019, and she duly showed plenty to work on, shaping very well under a king ride when keeping on for third. She has been off the course since then but that race worked out really well, and she still holds an Irish Oaks entry, so could be worth siding with on her return to action.

No. 11 (16) Declaring Love SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form: 3-

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Brett Doyle 4.49

13:50 - ESTABLISH (10) wasn't seen to best effect when an unlucky third making his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, dropping in from his wide draw and having plenty to do from that position as a result, but he finally got off the mark in a Bath novice 16 days ago, made to work harder than the market anticipated but worth plenty of credit for getting himself out of trouble with things having not gone perfectly for him. He is a strong-travelling sort who is capable of better still and holds a good chance on form now returning to handicap company.

No. 10 (8) Establish SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 87 Form: 723-31

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Bath 1/7 Flat 1m Firm 9st 2lbs David Egan 1.67 07/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/12 Flat 1m 1y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Jack Mitchell 4.11 04/11/19 Kempton Park 3/7 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 2.53 21/09/19 Newbury 2/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 6.81 06/09/19 Ascot 7/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 9.26

14:25 - INDIE ANGEL (11) ran an excellent first race on turf when second in a Doncaster handicap 11 days ago, showing much improved form to prove herself on a handy mark at her second attempt in handicap company. Further progress can't be ruled out on the back of that and she looks the one to beat from the same mark.

No. 11 (11) Indie Angel (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Nicky Mackay

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 2lbs

OR: 78 Form: 541-32

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 30/06/20 Doncaster 2/13 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 1lbs Robert Havlin 20.63 09/06/20 Chelmsford City 3/12 Flat 1m Slow 9st 2lbs Robert Havlin 13.5 12/12/19 Chelmsford City 1/12 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 4.2 25/11/19 Chelmsford City 4/10 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 3.05 23/10/19 Kempton Park 5/13 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 12

15:00 - SEVENTH KINGDOM (8) overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Doncaster last month, looking a good prospect in the making as he got the hang of things late on. He is open to a lot more improvement as well, so he is taken to get off the mark at Group level at the first attempt.

No. 8 (4) Seventh Kingdom SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Doncaster 1/4 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 5lbs David Egan 2.21

15:35 - GOLDEN HORDE (10) took his form to a new level when seeing off Kimari to land the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, becoming Clive Cox's first Group 1 winner since Harry Angel in the 2017 Sprint Cup, and it's not hard to imagine him ending up somewhere close to that horse on ratings given the way he's going. He holds the potential for a bit better still, too, and with the demands of the July Cup likely to really suit his style, this looks a good opportunity to add another win at the highest level to his CV.

No. 10 (6) Golden Horde (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 415132-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/06/20 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 1/16 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 8.2 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park 2/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 21.67 18/08/19 Deauville 3/8 Flat 5f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby - 01/08/19 Goodwood 1/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 9 18/06/19 Ascot Coventry Stakes 5/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 52.05 03/06/19 Windsor 1/13 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 2.29 17/05/19 Newbury 4/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 8

16:10 - MUTAMAASIK (7) has his winning run ended at four when third in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot last month, but he did all he could and more in his own race down the centre, quickening to the front among that pack two furlongs out and sustaining his run well against a possible bias, finishing almost three lengths clear of the next best of the middle group. His stablemate Motakhayyel won that race, but was undoubtedly favoured by draw, and with that less of an issue here, Mutamaasik is taken to reverse the placings and bounce back to winning ways.

No. 7 (11) Mutamaasik SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 102 Form: 21111-3