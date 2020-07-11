- Trainer: John Gosden
- Jockey: Frankie Dettori
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 95
Through The Card: Newmarket, Saturday 11 July
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Saturday...
"...a strong-travelling sort who is capable of better still and holds a good chance on form..."
Timeform on Establish
12:10 - YURI GAGARIN (2) followed up his debut win six months on when quickening up smartly to maintain his 100% record at Kempton last month, winning with plenty in hand. He is sure to go on to better things now switched to handicaps and it is hard to know exactly how high his ceiling is.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std/slow
|10st 3lbs
|William Buick
|1.91
|06/12/19
|Newcastle
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Robert Havlin
|1.47
12:45 - A daughter of Dubawi and 1000 Guineas winner Just The Judge, there is no doubting NASH NASHY (5) makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut. She has a price tag to match her striking pedigree, bought for €1,000,000 as a foal, and with Charlie Appleby's string in good nick at present, she is taken to make a winning start to her career.
€1,000,000 foal, Dubawi filly. Dam won 1000 Guineas. Striking pedigree and sales tag to match so debutante is worth looking out for. Doyle chosen mount from Charlie Appleby trio.
13:15 - DECLARING LOVE (11) made plenty of appeal on paper on her debut at this venue back in May 2019, and she duly showed plenty to work on, shaping very well under a king ride when keeping on for third. She has been off the course since then but that race worked out really well, and she still holds an Irish Oaks entry, so could be worth siding with on her return to action.
Dubawi filly who shaped very well under a kind ride when keeping on for third starting out over 6f at Newmarket in May 2019. Off since, but that race worked out really well. Holds an Irish Oaks entry.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Brett Doyle
|4.49
13:50 - ESTABLISH (10) wasn't seen to best effect when an unlucky third making his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, dropping in from his wide draw and having plenty to do from that position as a result, but he finally got off the mark in a Bath novice 16 days ago, made to work harder than the market anticipated but worth plenty of credit for getting himself out of trouble with things having not gone perfectly for him. He is a strong-travelling sort who is capable of better still and holds a good chance on form now returning to handicap company.
Shaped well when an unlucky third of 12 on his handicap debut/return at Lingfield and then got the job done in 1m novice at Bath 16 days ago. A strong traveller who is capable of better still.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Bath
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|1.67
|07/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.11
|04/11/19
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.53
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|6.81
|06/09/19
|Ascot
|7/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|9.26
14:25 - INDIE ANGEL (11) ran an excellent first race on turf when second in a Doncaster handicap 11 days ago, showing much improved form to prove herself on a handy mark at her second attempt in handicap company. Further progress can't be ruled out on the back of that and she looks the one to beat from the same mark.
Progressive filly who (cheekpieces on) ran excellent first race on turf when second of 13 in handicap at Doncaster (8f, good to firm) 11 days ago. Headgear retained and the one to beat off same mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|30/06/20
|Doncaster
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Robert Havlin
|20.63
|09/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|3/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Robert Havlin
|13.5
|12/12/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|4.2
|25/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|3.05
|23/10/19
|Kempton Park
|5/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|12
15:00 - SEVENTH KINGDOM (8) overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Doncaster last month, looking a good prospect in the making as he got the hang of things late on. He is open to a lot more improvement as well, so he is taken to get off the mark at Group level at the first attempt.
Frankel colt who overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over 7f at Doncaster, creating a very good impression as he got the hang of things late on. Should make considerable progress.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Doncaster
|1/4
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Egan
|2.21
15:35 - GOLDEN HORDE (10) took his form to a new level when seeing off Kimari to land the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, becoming Clive Cox's first Group 1 winner since Harry Angel in the 2017 Sprint Cup, and it's not hard to imagine him ending up somewhere close to that horse on ratings given the way he's going. He holds the potential for a bit better still, too, and with the demands of the July Cup likely to really suit his style, this looks a good opportunity to add another win at the highest level to his CV.
Smart 2-y-o who took his form up another notch when seeing off Kimari by 1½ lengths in Commonwealth Cup on Royal Ascot reappearance. Potential for bit better still. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Ascot Commonwealth Cup
|1/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|8.2
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|21.67
|18/08/19
|Deauville
|3/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|-
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|9
|18/06/19
|Ascot Coventry Stakes
|5/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|52.05
|03/06/19
|Windsor
|1/13
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|2.29
|17/05/19
|Newbury
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|8
16:10 - MUTAMAASIK (7) has his winning run ended at four when third in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot last month, but he did all he could and more in his own race down the centre, quickening to the front among that pack two furlongs out and sustaining his run well against a possible bias, finishing almost three lengths clear of the next best of the middle group. His stablemate Motakhayyel won that race, but was undoubtedly favoured by draw, and with that less of an issue here, Mutamaasik is taken to reverse the placings and bounce back to winning ways.
Highly progressive gelding who arguably shaped best when third in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot, easily seeing off those that raced down the middle. Could well make amends now.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap
|3/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|8.79
|12/09/19
|Doncaster
|1/4
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.97
|17/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.7
|03/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|1.68
|24/06/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|1.85
|05/06/19
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.8
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
12:10 - 2
12:45 - 5
13:15 - 11
13:50 - 10
14:25 - 11
15:00 - 8
1 line
Newm 11th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 11 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mutamaasik
|Motakhayyel
|Arigato
|Tomfre
|Blown By Wind
|Sir Busker
|Vale Of Kent
|Spanish City
|Kimifive
|Keyser Soze
|Muntadab
|Godhead
|Raising Sand
|Cardsharp
|Lethal Lunch
|Blackheath
|Kasbaan
|No Nonsense
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Landed the odds having made his debut late as a 3-y-o and quickened up smartly to remain unbeaten at Kempton last month. Hard to know how good he is switched to handicaps/turf.