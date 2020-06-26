Through The Card: Newmarket, Friday 26 June

13:10 - LINE OF REASON (5) is a long time without a win, but has dropped a long way in the weights (currently 13 lb lower than his last winning mark) and offered encouragement from a wide draw at Beverly on his seasonal debut earlier this month. He should strip fitter for that outing and may be worth chancing to take advantage of his reduced mark for the in-form Paul Midgley stable.

No. 5 (5) Line Of Reason (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78 Form: 3076327-7

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/06/20 Beverley 7/12 Flat 5f Good 9st 3lbs P. J. McDonald 20 18/09/19 Yarmouth 7/8 Flat 5f 42y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Luke Morris 8.39 11/09/19 Doncaster 2/18 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 12 02/09/19 Windsor 3/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Harry Bentley 5.1 21/08/19 Bath 6/8 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 8lbs Luke Morris 9.99 30/07/19 Goodwood 7/13 Flat 5f Good 8st 7lbs Harry Bentley 11.5 13/07/19 Ascot 13/19 Flat 5f Firm 8st 8lbs Luke Morris 31.35 29/06/19 York 3/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 11st 7lbs Alain Cawley 25 28/06/19 Newcastle 6/13 Flat 5f Slow 8st 9lbs Barry McHugh 28 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 13/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Joe Fanning 57.57 16/05/19 York 17/21 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 30 20/04/19 Musselburgh 5/16 Flat 5f 1y Good 8st 12lbs Connor Beasley 11.16 17/04/19 Beverley 2/6 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 8.03 27/10/18 Doncaster 22/22 Flat 5f 3y Good 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 42.76 15/10/18 Musselburgh 3/7 Flat 5f 1y Good 9st 2lbs Joe Fanning 8.66 30/09/18 Naas 4/11 Flat 5f Good 10st 0lbs Luke Morris 11 19/09/18 Yarmouth 2/5 Flat 5f 42y Good 9st 10lbs Oisin Murphy 7.54 11/09/18 Leicester 3/3 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Callum Rodriguez 3.95 01/09/18 Beverley 4/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 19.85 22/08/18 York 15/19 Flat 5f 89y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Joe Fanning 31.42 11/08/18 Ascot 3/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Hayley Turner 19

13:40 - ADAAY DREAM (1) made a promising start to his career with a clear cut success at Newcastle earlier this month, quickening up in good style on the outer and putting plenty of ground between himself and a subsequent winner inside the final furlong. There should be more to come from him and he looks capable of defying a penalty.

No. 1 (4) Adaay Dream SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/06/20 Newcastle 1/10 Flat 6f Slow 9st 4lbs Richard Kingscote 9.57

14:10 - BONNYRIGG (1) produced a promising first effort when runner-up over this course and distance seven days ago, held back by inexperience but rallying well late on to finish a length-and-a-half behind one with the benefit of experience. He remains open to improvement and holds leading claims as he attempts to go one better.

No. 1 (3) Bonnyrigg (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/5 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs David Probert 6.01

14:45 - WEDDING DATE (2) showed the benefit of a recent run, as well as of stepping back up in trip, when bouncing back to form with a cracking effort to finish second in a Windsor handicap over this distance last week, finding only a revitalised one too good. She is 3 lb lower here, and with talented claimer Thore Hammer Hansen relieving her of a further 5 lb, she looks well placed to regain the winning thread.

No. 2 (9) Wedding Date SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Thore Hammer Hansen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 83 Form: 133360-82

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Windsor 2/10 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 5lbs Pat Dobbs 24.62 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/9 Flat 5f Good 8st 13lbs Pat Dobbs 19.28 07/09/19 Ascot 10/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 15.05 24/08/19 York 6/19 Flat 5f Firm 8st 6lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 16.88 26/07/19 Ascot 3/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 7lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 31.17 16/07/19 Bath 3/5 Flat 5f 10y Firm 9st 7lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.25 08/07/19 Windsor 3/6 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 3.65 22/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/7 Flat 5f Good 8st 6lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 7 15/06/19 York 11/22 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 6lbs Clifford Lee 53.9 25/05/19 Chester 6/9 Flat 6f 17y Good 9st 9lbs Jamie Gormley 7.32 17/05/19 York 1/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Clifford Lee 29.01 27/04/19 Ripon 5/9 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Rossa Ryan 6.23 21/01/19 Wolverhampton 2/8 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 4lbs Rossa Ryan 11.5 05/01/19 Kempton Park 4/5 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 5.1 19/11/18 Kempton Park 1/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Clifford Lee 5.3 30/10/18 Catterick Bridge 2/11 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Clifford Lee 10.2 06/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 14/28 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Silvestre De Sousa 16.69 02/07/18 Pontefract 3/4 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.6 09/06/18 Beverley 6/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Pat Dobbs 5.09 24/05/18 Sandown Park 5/9 Flat 5f 10y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 14.5 10/05/18 Chester 1/9 Flat 5f 15y Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 13

15:15 - EVENING SUN (9) offered something to work with on debut despite showing plenty of greenness, and he duly stepped up on that effort when runner-up over this course and distance in October. He still showed his inexperience on that occasion, but is open to further improvement this season, and looks the one to beat in this field.

No. 9 (2) Evening Sun SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 42-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Jason Watson 5.9 21/09/19 Newbury 4/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 20.94

15:45 - Having his first run of the season after three somewhat unsuccessful attempts over hurdles during the winter, ISLE OF WOLVES (4) proved himself better than ever when runner-up at Newbury earlier this month, shaping as though he may be able to do better still over further. He gave the impression that his mark is a workable one with that performance, and with a run now under his belt, he makes plenty of appeal.

No. 4 (1) Isle Of Wolves SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 70 Form: 7362214-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Newbury 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 4lbs Pat Cosgrave 13.77 05/01/20 Plumpton 7/9 Hurdle 1m 7f 195y Soft 10st 4lbs Robert Dunne 55.06 10/12/19 Fontwell Park 3/11 Hurdle 2m 1f 162y Heavy 10st 12lbs Robert Dunne 52.29 17/11/19 Fontwell Park 5/5 Hurdle 2m 1f 162y Heavy 10st 12lbs Robert Dunne 58.82 12/09/19 Epsom Downs 4/6 Flat 1m 2f 17y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 3.35 27/08/19 Epsom Downs 1/6 Flat 1m 2f 17y Firm 9st 4lbs Pat Cosgrave 2.04 12/08/19 Windsor 2/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 4.3 11/07/19 Epsom Downs 2/7 Flat 1m 2f 17y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Pat Cosgrave 3.25 17/06/19 Windsor 6/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 3lbs Charlie Bennett 8.8 04/05/19 Goodwood 3/10 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Charlie Bennett 15.31 24/04/19 Epsom Downs 7/12 Flat 1m 113y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Isobel Francis 36 10/04/19 Nottingham 7/9 Flat 1m 2f 50y Good 9st 3lbs Shane Kelly 29.91 22/03/19 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 6lbs Charlie Bennett 60 31/10/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 7lbs Charlie Bennett 15 02/10/18 Kempton Park 4/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 9lbs Charlie Bennett 24.08 24/08/18 Goodwood 8/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Pat Cosgrave 5.85 25/07/18 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 7f Firm 9st 0lbs Pat Cosgrave 18.5 23/06/18 Lingfield Park 3/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Charlie Bennett 34.19

16:20 - BODYLINE (1) has improved with each run, including in his two defeats this season, first when runner-up on his handicap debut at Yarmouth at the beginning of the month, and then when sixth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, doing the best of all the hold-up horses. He should have plenty more to offer, particularly over this trip, and he is fancied to concede weight all round and come out on top on his return to calmer waters.

No. 1 (2) Bodyline (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85 Form: 512-26

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot King George V Stakes 6/17 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 8st 6lbs Luke Morris 14.78 03/06/20 Yarmouth 2/12 Flat 1m 2f 23y Firm 9st 7lbs Luke Morris 21.43 26/08/19 Chepstow 2/8 Flat 7f 16y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Luke Morris 10.71 01/08/19 Epsom Downs 1/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Tate 23.91 21/07/19 Redcar 5/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 27.78

16:50 - FOX VARDY (1) won at Windsor around this time last year and has generally held his form since, the pick of his efforts coming when second at this venue in August. He has been gelded since his last run, when trapped wide in the back straight from his high draw, and with the potential for further improvement as a four-year-old, he gets the vote on his reappearance.

No. 1 (3) Fox Vardy (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 83 Form: 60/31629-