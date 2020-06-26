- Trainer: Paul Midgley
- Jockey: P. J. McDonald
- Age: 10
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 78
Through The Card: Newmarket, Friday 26 June
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Friday...
"...he is fancied to concede weight all round and come out on top..."
Timeform on Bodyline
13:10 - LINE OF REASON (5) is a long time without a win, but has dropped a long way in the weights (currently 13 lb lower than his last winning mark) and offered encouragement from a wide draw at Beverly on his seasonal debut earlier this month. He should strip fitter for that outing and may be worth chancing to take advantage of his reduced mark for the in-form Paul Midgley stable.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/06/20
|Beverley
|7/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|20
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|7/8
|Flat
|5f 42y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Luke Morris
|8.39
|11/09/19
|Doncaster
|2/18
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|12
|02/09/19
|Windsor
|3/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|5.1
|21/08/19
|Bath
|6/8
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Luke Morris
|9.99
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|7/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Harry Bentley
|11.5
|13/07/19
|Ascot
|13/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|8st 8lbs
|Luke Morris
|31.35
|29/06/19
|York
|3/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|11st 7lbs
|Alain Cawley
|25
|28/06/19
|Newcastle
|6/13
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|8st 9lbs
|Barry McHugh
|28
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|13/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|57.57
|16/05/19
|York
|17/21
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|30
|20/04/19
|Musselburgh
|5/16
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Connor Beasley
|11.16
|17/04/19
|Beverley
|2/6
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|8.03
|27/10/18
|Doncaster
|22/22
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|42.76
|15/10/18
|Musselburgh
|3/7
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Joe Fanning
|8.66
|30/09/18
|Naas
|4/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|Luke Morris
|11
|19/09/18
|Yarmouth
|2/5
|Flat
|5f 42y
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|7.54
|11/09/18
|Leicester
|3/3
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|3.95
|01/09/18
|Beverley
|4/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|19.85
|22/08/18
|York
|15/19
|Flat
|5f 89y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Joe Fanning
|31.42
|11/08/18
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Hayley Turner
|19
13:40 - ADAAY DREAM (1) made a promising start to his career with a clear cut success at Newcastle earlier this month, quickening up in good style on the outer and putting plenty of ground between himself and a subsequent winner inside the final furlong. There should be more to come from him and he looks capable of defying a penalty.
Looked a useful prospect when comfortably seeing off a next-time-out scorer at Newcastle (6f) on debut 22 days ago. More to come and looks capable of defying a penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|9.57
14:10 - BONNYRIGG (1) produced a promising first effort when runner-up over this course and distance seven days ago, held back by inexperience but rallying well late on to finish a length-and-a-half behind one with the benefit of experience. He remains open to improvement and holds leading claims as he attempts to go one better.
5/1, promising first effort when second of 5 in novice over C&D (good) 7 days ago, rallying. Open to improvement and leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/5
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|6.01
14:45 - WEDDING DATE (2) showed the benefit of a recent run, as well as of stepping back up in trip, when bouncing back to form with a cracking effort to finish second in a Windsor handicap over this distance last week, finding only a revitalised one too good. She is 3 lb lower here, and with talented claimer Thore Hammer Hansen relieving her of a further 5 lb, she looks well placed to regain the winning thread.
Dual 5f winner last summer and back to form with a cracking effort in 6f Windsor handicap last week, finding just a revitalised one too good. 3 lb lower and with good claimer up to boot now.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|24.62
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|19.28
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|10/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|15.05
|24/08/19
|York
|6/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|8st 6lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|16.88
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|3/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 7lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|31.17
|16/07/19
|Bath
|3/5
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.25
|08/07/19
|Windsor
|3/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|3.65
|22/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|7
|15/06/19
|York
|11/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 6lbs
|Clifford Lee
|53.9
|25/05/19
|Chester
|6/9
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|7.32
|17/05/19
|York
|1/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Clifford Lee
|29.01
|27/04/19
|Ripon
|5/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|6.23
|21/01/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|11.5
|05/01/19
|Kempton Park
|4/5
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|5.1
|19/11/18
|Kempton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Clifford Lee
|5.3
|30/10/18
|Catterick Bridge
|2/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Clifford Lee
|10.2
|06/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|14/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|16.69
|02/07/18
|Pontefract
|3/4
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.6
|09/06/18
|Beverley
|6/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|5.09
|24/05/18
|Sandown Park
|5/9
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|14.5
|10/05/18
|Chester
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|13
15:15 - EVENING SUN (9) offered something to work with on debut despite showing plenty of greenness, and he duly stepped up on that effort when runner-up over this course and distance in October. He still showed his inexperience on that occasion, but is open to further improvement this season, and looks the one to beat in this field.
Stepped up on debut effort despite still showing signs of greenness when second of 11 over this C&D in October. Can improve further and looks the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|5.9
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|20.94
15:45 - Having his first run of the season after three somewhat unsuccessful attempts over hurdles during the winter, ISLE OF WOLVES (4) proved himself better than ever when runner-up at Newbury earlier this month, shaping as though he may be able to do better still over further. He gave the impression that his mark is a workable one with that performance, and with a run now under his belt, he makes plenty of appeal.
Proved better than ever after 5 months off (from hurdling) when runner-up at Newbury on return, shaping as though he may be able to do better still over further. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Newbury
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|13.77
|05/01/20
|Plumpton
|7/9
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 195y
|Soft
|10st 4lbs
|Robert Dunne
|55.06
|10/12/19
|Fontwell Park
|3/11
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 162y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Robert Dunne
|52.29
|17/11/19
|Fontwell Park
|5/5
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 162y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Robert Dunne
|58.82
|12/09/19
|Epsom Downs
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 17y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|3.35
|27/08/19
|Epsom Downs
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 17y
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|2.04
|12/08/19
|Windsor
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|4.3
|11/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 17y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|3.25
|17/06/19
|Windsor
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|8.8
|04/05/19
|Goodwood
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|15.31
|24/04/19
|Epsom Downs
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 113y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Isobel Francis
|36
|10/04/19
|Nottingham
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Shane Kelly
|29.91
|22/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|60
|31/10/18
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|15
|02/10/18
|Kempton Park
|4/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|24.08
|24/08/18
|Goodwood
|8/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|5.85
|25/07/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|18.5
|23/06/18
|Lingfield Park
|3/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|34.19
16:20 - BODYLINE (1) has improved with each run, including in his two defeats this season, first when runner-up on his handicap debut at Yarmouth at the beginning of the month, and then when sixth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, doing the best of all the hold-up horses. He should have plenty more to offer, particularly over this trip, and he is fancied to concede weight all round and come out on top on his return to calmer waters.
Progressive juvenile who has improved again in defeat this term, doing best of the hold-up horses when sixth in King George V Stakes at Ascot last week. Likely he has plenty more to offer at 1½m+.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|6/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|Luke Morris
|14.78
|03/06/20
|Yarmouth
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|21.43
|26/08/19
|Chepstow
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 16y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Luke Morris
|10.71
|01/08/19
|Epsom Downs
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Tate
|23.91
|21/07/19
|Redcar
|5/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|27.78
16:50 - FOX VARDY (1) won at Windsor around this time last year and has generally held his form since, the pick of his efforts coming when second at this venue in August. He has been gelded since his last run, when trapped wide in the back straight from his high draw, and with the potential for further improvement as a four-year-old, he gets the vote on his reappearance.
Won at Windsor around this time last year and generally held his form since. Gelded and off 8 months, he could do better as a 4-y-o.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/10/19
|York
|9/17
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Soft
|8st 6lbs
|David Probert
|12.5
|23/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|3.32
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 44y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|5.2
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 99y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.56
|11/06/19
|Salisbury
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 5y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|13
|27/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|11/18
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|31.54
|07/09/18
|Ascot
|6/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Fran Berry
|19.18
