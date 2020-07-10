Through The Card: Newmarket, Friday 10 July

12:10 - GROUP ONE POWER (5) didn't need to improve on his debut win to defy a penalty at Lingfield back in February, and after losing his unbeaten record in a strong race at Yarmouth on his reappearance, he shaped much better than the result at Royal Ascot last time, likely to have gone very close with a clearer run through. He remains well treated, and with further improvement anticipated, he should be up to defying this mark.

No. 5 (6) Group One Power SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 82 Form: 1144

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot King George V Stakes 4/17 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 8st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 43.34 03/06/20 Yarmouth 4/12 Flat 1m 2f 23y Firm 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.52 22/02/20 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 1.39 29/01/20 Kempton Park 1/12 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 7.36

12:45 - CELSIUS (1) was prolific in handicaps last season, winning four times from six outings, and he resumed his progress to make a comfortable winning return at Haydock last month. He is best forgiven his poor run at Haydock (6f) last time after being denied a clear run late on, but back over the minimum trip here, he remains one to be interested in.

No. 1 (1) Celsius (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91 Form: 121110-18

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Haydock Park 8/8 Flat 6f Firm z 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.26 09/06/20 Haydock Park 1/12 Flat 5f Good z 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.8 05/10/19 Ascot 12/17 Flat 5f Gd/sft h 8st 13lbs Luke Morris 30.47 01/08/19 Goodwood 1/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm h 8st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 7.25 11/07/19 Doncaster 1/9 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm h 9st 11lbs Ben Curtis 2.48 05/07/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 5f Good h 8st 13lbs Luke Morris 4.45 24/06/19 Windsor 2/12 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm h 9st 8lbs Martin Dwyer 3.55 06/06/19 Haydock Park 1/13 Flat 5f Good h 8st 11lbs Martin Dwyer 113.08 20/12/18 Chelmsford City 12/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Jack Mitchell 4.3 27/07/18 Newmarket (July) 9/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 17.75 28/06/18 Newmarket (July) 12/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.81

13:15 - SAEIQA (7) showed plenty to work with on debut when going down only to a pair who were a bit more clued up, and he built on the promise of that run when posting a big effort to finish third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. This is obviously a big step back in class from that and looks a good opportunity for him to open his account.

No. 7 (5) Saeiqa SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 33

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Coventry Stakes 3/15 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Martin Dwyer 36 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 7.6

13:50 - GLENN COCO (13) is eleven runs without a win, but that win did come over this course and distance with Oisin Murphy in the saddle. He is back on a handy mark now, and with Murphy back in the plate, he looks well worth a chance in a trappy affair.

No. 13 (12) Glenn Coco SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 81 Form: 5474-2545

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/03/20 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 4.1 10/02/20 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 7f 36y Slow z 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 3.84 29/01/20 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 4.1 11/01/20 Chelmsford City 2/6 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 7lbs Ben Curtis 5.3 30/11/19 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 7f 36y Std z 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 4.82 19/11/19 Kempton Park 7/14 Flat 1m Std/slow z 9st 6lbs Callum Rodriguez 23 21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/7 Flat 7f Good z 9st 5lbs Marco Ghiani 3.99 13/09/19 Sandown Park 5/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 8st 13lbs Marco Ghiani 8.8 17/08/19 Newmarket (July) 9/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 10lbs Marco Ghiani 8.44 20/07/19 Newmarket (July) 3/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 9st 10lbs Sean Levey 6.66 06/07/19 Leicester 4/10 Flat 7f Good z 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 9.88 17/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 7f Good z 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 4.68 18/04/19 Chelmsford City 1/10 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 3lbs P. J. McDonald 4.57 11/03/19 Kempton Park 1/10 Flat 7f Std z 9st 4lbs Oisin Murphy 4.18 24/01/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 1lbs Callum Rodriguez 4.44 03/01/19 Chelmsford City 3/10 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 6.15 15/11/18 Chelmsford City 1/10 Flat 7f Std z 9st 9lbs Sean Levey 26 25/10/18 Chelmsford City 11/11 Flat 7f Std z 9st 9lbs Harry Bentley 7.49 30/09/18 Epsom Downs 8/11 Flat 7f 3y Good z 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.81 22/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft z 8st 5lbs Royston Ffrench 18 18/08/18 Newmarket (July) 3/15 Flat 6f Good z 8st 12lbs Andrea Atzeni 12

14:25 - TIME SCALE (10) caught the eye when a not knocked about seventh on debut at the beginning of last month, and hasn't looked back since, supplementing her maiden win at Chepstow in listed company on the Rowley course 12 days ago. This looks a stiffer task but she should go on improving and gets the nod to take the step up in class in her stride.

No. 10 (5) Time Scale SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 711

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 2.63 15/06/20 Chepstow 1/12 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 1.8 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 4.5

15:00 - THEMAXWECAN (5) showed plenty of progression for Mark Johnston last season and, back down to this trip at Royal Ascot last time, shaped very well under a much more conservative ride than usual, keeping on well for fourth after encountering a rather troubled passage. He appeals as the type to go on improving as a four-year-old, and with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, he looks a major player here.

No. 5 (3) Themaxwecan (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 103 Form: 851210-54

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Copper Horse Handicap 4/16 Flat 1m 6f 34y Good 9st 7lbs James Doyle 22.12 08/06/20 Haydock Park 5/6 Flat 2m 45y Good 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 7 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 20/30 Flat 2m 2f Soft 8st 12lbs James Doyle 36.73 03/09/19 Goodwood 1/6 Flat 2m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs James Doyle 2.06 24/08/19 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 8st 7lbs Clifford Lee 3.42 26/07/19 Ascot 1/8 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs James Doyle 3.05 06/07/19 Haydock Park 5/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.68 19/06/19 Ascot Queen's Vase 8/13 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 32 01/06/19 Doncaster 2/6 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Franny Norton 6.2 11/05/19 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 1m 3f 133y Soft 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 23.15 05/04/19 Leicester 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 179y Good 9st 12lbs P. J. McDonald 3.53 10/01/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 6.8 01/10/18 Bath 1/13 Flat 1m 2f 37y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.85

15:35 - KIPPS (11) finished runner-up in a strong novice event at Wolverhampton on debut, and didn't need to improve on that to open his account at the second time of asking at Lingfield over Christmas. He shaped really well when runner-up at Haydock and Royal Ascot this season, just going down to one who had a positional advantage on the latter occasion, and he surely has a race like this in him from his current mark.

No. 11 (12) Kipps (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 88 Form: 21-22

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot King George V Stakes 2/17 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 8st 4lbs David Probert 7.02 07/06/20 Haydock Park 2/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 6lbs David Probert 3.05 28/12/19 Lingfield Park 1/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 2.27 16/11/19 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 9

16:10 - TEREBELLUM (6) didn't make it to the racecourse as a juvenile but she showed plenty of progression as a three-year-old last season, and she didn't need to improve on that form to land the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at this venue on her reappearance last month. She then produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last time, taking the drop back to a mile in her stride and improving another chunk, ensuring Circus Maximus had to pull out all the stops to claim victory. She is a very progressive filly who may do better still, and this looks a good opportunity for her to claim a first win at the highest level against her own sex.

No. 6 (1) Terebellum (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.9 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 1315-12