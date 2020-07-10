To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Newmarket, Friday 10 July

Racing at Newmarket
Timeform take you through the card at Newmaket on Friday
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Friday...

"...he surely has a race like this in him from his current mark."

Timeform on Kipps

12:10 - GROUP ONE POWER (5) didn't need to improve on his debut win to defy a penalty at Lingfield back in February, and after losing his unbeaten record in a strong race at Yarmouth on his reappearance, he shaped much better than the result at Royal Ascot last time, likely to have gone very close with a clearer run through. He remains well treated, and with further improvement anticipated, he should be up to defying this mark.

Made it 2-2 in 7-runner minor event at Lingfield in February and would surely have gone very close to adding to tally with a clear run at Ascot last month, ultimately finishing fourth. Well treated.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Ascot King George V Stakes 4/17 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 8st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 43.34
03/06/20 Yarmouth 4/12 Flat 1m 2f 23y Firm 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.52
22/02/20 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 1.39
29/01/20 Kempton Park 1/12 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 7.36

12:45 - CELSIUS (1) was prolific in handicaps last season, winning four times from six outings, and he resumed his progress to make a comfortable winning return at Haydock last month. He is best forgiven his poor run at Haydock (6f) last time after being denied a clear run late on, but back over the minimum trip here, he remains one to be interested in.

Prolific in handicaps last season and resumed progress to make a comfortable winning return at Haydock. Not clear run there next time, so remains one to be interested in.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/06/20 Haydock Park 8/8 Flat 6f Firm z 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.26
09/06/20 Haydock Park 1/12 Flat 5f Good z 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.8
05/10/19 Ascot 12/17 Flat 5f Gd/sft h 8st 13lbs Luke Morris 30.47
01/08/19 Goodwood 1/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm h 8st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 7.25
11/07/19 Doncaster 1/9 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm h 9st 11lbs Ben Curtis 2.48
05/07/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 5f Good h 8st 13lbs Luke Morris 4.45
24/06/19 Windsor 2/12 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm h 9st 8lbs Martin Dwyer 3.55
06/06/19 Haydock Park 1/13 Flat 5f Good h 8st 11lbs Martin Dwyer 113.08
20/12/18 Chelmsford City 12/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Jack Mitchell 4.3
27/07/18 Newmarket (July) 9/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 17.75
28/06/18 Newmarket (July) 12/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.81

13:15 - SAEIQA (7) showed plenty to work with on debut when going down only to a pair who were a bit more clued up, and he built on the promise of that run when posting a big effort to finish third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. This is obviously a big step back in class from that and looks a good opportunity for him to open his account.

Built on his promising debut when posting a big effort to finish third in the Coventry and, while there's some potentially above-average colts in opposition, he should have enough to open his account.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/06/20 Ascot Coventry Stakes 3/15 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Martin Dwyer 36
04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 7.6

13:50 - GLENN COCO (13) is eleven runs without a win, but that win did come over this course and distance with Oisin Murphy in the saddle. He is back on a handy mark now, and with Murphy back in the plate, he looks well worth a chance in a trappy affair.

Eleven runs since last win in 2019 but that came over 7f here with Oisin Murphy up. Back on a handy mark with Murphy again on so he's well worth considering.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/03/20 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 4.1
10/02/20 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 7f 36y Slow z 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 3.84
29/01/20 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 4.1
11/01/20 Chelmsford City 2/6 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 7lbs Ben Curtis 5.3
30/11/19 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 7f 36y Std z 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 4.82
19/11/19 Kempton Park 7/14 Flat 1m Std/slow z 9st 6lbs Callum Rodriguez 23
21/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/7 Flat 7f Good z 9st 5lbs Marco Ghiani 3.99
13/09/19 Sandown Park 5/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 8st 13lbs Marco Ghiani 8.8
17/08/19 Newmarket (July) 9/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 10lbs Marco Ghiani 8.44
20/07/19 Newmarket (July) 3/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 9st 10lbs Sean Levey 6.66
06/07/19 Leicester 4/10 Flat 7f Good z 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 9.88
17/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 7f Good z 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 4.68
18/04/19 Chelmsford City 1/10 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 3lbs P. J. McDonald 4.57
11/03/19 Kempton Park 1/10 Flat 7f Std z 9st 4lbs Oisin Murphy 4.18
24/01/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 1lbs Callum Rodriguez 4.44
03/01/19 Chelmsford City 3/10 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 6.15
15/11/18 Chelmsford City 1/10 Flat 7f Std z 9st 9lbs Sean Levey 26
25/10/18 Chelmsford City 11/11 Flat 7f Std z 9st 9lbs Harry Bentley 7.49
30/09/18 Epsom Downs 8/11 Flat 7f 3y Good z 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.81
22/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft z 8st 5lbs Royston Ffrench 18
18/08/18 Newmarket (July) 3/15 Flat 6f Good z 8st 12lbs Andrea Atzeni 12

14:25 - TIME SCALE (10) caught the eye when a not knocked about seventh on debut at the beginning of last month, and hasn't looked back since, supplementing her maiden win at Chepstow in listed company on the Rowley course 12 days ago. This looks a stiffer task but she should go on improving and gets the nod to take the step up in class in her stride.

Hasn't looked back since catching the eye on debut, supplementing her maiden win at Chepstow in a listed contest on the Rowley course 12 days ago. Can progress further.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 2.63
15/06/20 Chepstow 1/12 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 1.8
04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 4.5

15:00 - THEMAXWECAN (5) showed plenty of progression for Mark Johnston last season and, back down to this trip at Royal Ascot last time, shaped very well under a much more conservative ride than usual, keeping on well for fourth after encountering a rather troubled passage. He appeals as the type to go on improving as a four-year-old, and with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, he looks a major player here.

Typical steady improver for this yard last year and could be set to do better again this year based on his encouraging keeping-on fourth at Royal Ascot last time. Player under Moore.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Ascot Copper Horse Handicap 4/16 Flat 1m 6f 34y Good 9st 7lbs James Doyle 22.12
08/06/20 Haydock Park 5/6 Flat 2m 45y Good 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 7
12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 20/30 Flat 2m 2f Soft 8st 12lbs James Doyle 36.73
03/09/19 Goodwood 1/6 Flat 2m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs James Doyle 2.06
24/08/19 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 8st 7lbs Clifford Lee 3.42
26/07/19 Ascot 1/8 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs James Doyle 3.05
06/07/19 Haydock Park 5/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.68
19/06/19 Ascot Queen's Vase 8/13 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 32
01/06/19 Doncaster 2/6 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Franny Norton 6.2
11/05/19 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 1m 3f 133y Soft 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 23.15
05/04/19 Leicester 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 179y Good 9st 12lbs P. J. McDonald 3.53
10/01/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 6.8
01/10/18 Bath 1/13 Flat 1m 2f 37y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.85

15:35 - KIPPS (11) finished runner-up in a strong novice event at Wolverhampton on debut, and didn't need to improve on that to open his account at the second time of asking at Lingfield over Christmas. He shaped really well when runner-up at Haydock and Royal Ascot this season, just going down to one who had a positional advantage on the latter occasion, and he surely has a race like this in him from his current mark.

Form of his debut Wolverhampton second is strong and he did his bit at Lingfield over Christmas. Shaped really well when runner-up twice in handicaps and blinkers may help him finish the job off.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Ascot King George V Stakes 2/17 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 8st 4lbs David Probert 7.02
07/06/20 Haydock Park 2/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 6lbs David Probert 3.05
28/12/19 Lingfield Park 1/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 2.27
16/11/19 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 9

16:10 - TEREBELLUM (6) didn't make it to the racecourse as a juvenile but she showed plenty of progression as a three-year-old last season, and she didn't need to improve on that form to land the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at this venue on her reappearance last month. She then produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last time, taking the drop back to a mile in her stride and improving another chunk, ensuring Circus Maximus had to pull out all the stops to claim victory. She is a very progressive filly who may do better still, and this looks a good opportunity for her to claim a first win at the highest level against her own sex.

Very progressive filly who landed Group 2 Dahlia Stakes on return before a career-best second in Queen Anne, just touched off by Circus Maximus. Big chance of gaining Group 1 success against own sex.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
16/06/20 Ascot Queen Anne Stakes 2/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Frankie Dettori 6.71
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 1.91
06/10/19 Longchamp 5/12 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Mickael Barzalona 10.54
17/08/19 Deauville 1/8 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Mickael Barzalona -
13/06/19 Newbury 3/6 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 2.06
23/05/19 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 3.23

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

12:10 - 5
12:45 - 1
13:15 - 7
13:50 - 13
14:25 - 10
15:00 - 5

1 line

Newm 10th Jul (1m Grp1)

Friday 10 July, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Terebellum
One Master
Nazeef
Billesdon Brook
Agincourt
Under The Stars
Up
Down

Timeform,

