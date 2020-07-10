- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 82
Through The Card: Newmarket, Friday 10 July
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Friday...
"...he surely has a race like this in him from his current mark."
Timeform on Kipps
12:10 - GROUP ONE POWER (5) didn't need to improve on his debut win to defy a penalty at Lingfield back in February, and after losing his unbeaten record in a strong race at Yarmouth on his reappearance, he shaped much better than the result at Royal Ascot last time, likely to have gone very close with a clearer run through. He remains well treated, and with further improvement anticipated, he should be up to defying this mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|4/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|8st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|43.34
|03/06/20
|Yarmouth
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.52
|22/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|1.39
|29/01/20
|Kempton Park
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|7.36
12:45 - CELSIUS (1) was prolific in handicaps last season, winning four times from six outings, and he resumed his progress to make a comfortable winning return at Haydock last month. He is best forgiven his poor run at Haydock (6f) last time after being denied a clear run late on, but back over the minimum trip here, he remains one to be interested in.
Prolific in handicaps last season and resumed progress to make a comfortable winning return at Haydock. Not clear run there next time, so remains one to be interested in.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|8/8
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|5.26
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|4.8
|05/10/19
|Ascot
|12/17
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|h
|8st 13lbs
|Luke Morris
|30.47
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|h
|8st 9lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|7.25
|11/07/19
|Doncaster
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|h
|9st 11lbs
|Ben Curtis
|2.48
|05/07/19
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|h
|8st 13lbs
|Luke Morris
|4.45
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|2/12
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|h
|9st 8lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|3.55
|06/06/19
|Haydock Park
|1/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|h
|8st 11lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|113.08
|20/12/18
|Chelmsford City
|12/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.3
|27/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|9/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|17.75
|28/06/18
|Newmarket (July)
|12/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|5.81
13:15 - SAEIQA (7) showed plenty to work with on debut when going down only to a pair who were a bit more clued up, and he built on the promise of that run when posting a big effort to finish third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. This is obviously a big step back in class from that and looks a good opportunity for him to open his account.
Built on his promising debut when posting a big effort to finish third in the Coventry and, while there's some potentially above-average colts in opposition, he should have enough to open his account.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Coventry Stakes
|3/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|36
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|7.6
13:50 - GLENN COCO (13) is eleven runs without a win, but that win did come over this course and distance with Oisin Murphy in the saddle. He is back on a handy mark now, and with Murphy back in the plate, he looks well worth a chance in a trappy affair.
Eleven runs since last win in 2019 but that came over 7f here with Oisin Murphy up. Back on a handy mark with Murphy again on so he's well worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/03/20
|Chelmsford City
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.1
|10/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|4/6
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|3.84
|29/01/20
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.1
|11/01/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Curtis
|5.3
|30/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/6
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|4.82
|19/11/19
|Kempton Park
|7/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|23
|21/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|3.99
|13/09/19
|Sandown Park
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 13lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|8.8
|17/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|9/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 10lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|8.44
|20/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 10lbs
|Sean Levey
|6.66
|06/07/19
|Leicester
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|9.88
|17/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.68
|18/04/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|z
|9st 3lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.57
|11/03/19
|Kempton Park
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 4lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.18
|24/01/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|4.44
|03/01/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/10
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|6.15
|15/11/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Sean Levey
|26
|25/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|11/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|7.49
|30/09/18
|Epsom Downs
|8/11
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|z
|8st 13lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.81
|22/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|z
|8st 5lbs
|Royston Ffrench
|18
|18/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|3/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|8st 12lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|12
14:25 - TIME SCALE (10) caught the eye when a not knocked about seventh on debut at the beginning of last month, and hasn't looked back since, supplementing her maiden win at Chepstow in listed company on the Rowley course 12 days ago. This looks a stiffer task but she should go on improving and gets the nod to take the step up in class in her stride.
Hasn't looked back since catching the eye on debut, supplementing her maiden win at Chepstow in a listed contest on the Rowley course 12 days ago. Can progress further.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.63
|15/06/20
|Chepstow
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|1.8
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.5
15:00 - THEMAXWECAN (5) showed plenty of progression for Mark Johnston last season and, back down to this trip at Royal Ascot last time, shaped very well under a much more conservative ride than usual, keeping on well for fourth after encountering a rather troubled passage. He appeals as the type to go on improving as a four-year-old, and with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, he looks a major player here.
Typical steady improver for this yard last year and could be set to do better again this year based on his encouraging keeping-on fourth at Royal Ascot last time. Player under Moore.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Copper Horse Handicap
|4/16
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|22.12
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|5/6
|Flat
|2m 45y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|7
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|20/30
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Soft
|8st 12lbs
|James Doyle
|36.73
|03/09/19
|Goodwood
|1/6
|Flat
|2m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|2.06
|24/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Clifford Lee
|3.42
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|James Doyle
|3.05
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.68
|19/06/19
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|32
|01/06/19
|Doncaster
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Franny Norton
|6.2
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|23.15
|05/04/19
|Leicester
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|3.53
|10/01/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|6.8
|01/10/18
|Bath
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 37y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.85
15:35 - KIPPS (11) finished runner-up in a strong novice event at Wolverhampton on debut, and didn't need to improve on that to open his account at the second time of asking at Lingfield over Christmas. He shaped really well when runner-up at Haydock and Royal Ascot this season, just going down to one who had a positional advantage on the latter occasion, and he surely has a race like this in him from his current mark.
Form of his debut Wolverhampton second is strong and he did his bit at Lingfield over Christmas. Shaped really well when runner-up twice in handicaps and blinkers may help him finish the job off.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|2/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|8st 4lbs
|David Probert
|7.02
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|David Probert
|3.05
|28/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|2.27
|16/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|9
16:10 - TEREBELLUM (6) didn't make it to the racecourse as a juvenile but she showed plenty of progression as a three-year-old last season, and she didn't need to improve on that form to land the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at this venue on her reappearance last month. She then produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last time, taking the drop back to a mile in her stride and improving another chunk, ensuring Circus Maximus had to pull out all the stops to claim victory. She is a very progressive filly who may do better still, and this looks a good opportunity for her to claim a first win at the highest level against her own sex.
Very progressive filly who landed Group 2 Dahlia Stakes on return before a career-best second in Queen Anne, just touched off by Circus Maximus. Big chance of gaining Group 1 success against own sex.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Queen Anne Stakes
|2/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|6.71
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.91
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|10.54
|17/08/19
|Deauville
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|-
|13/06/19
|Newbury
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.06
|23/05/19
|Goodwood
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.23
