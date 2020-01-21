Through The Card: Newcastle, Tuesday 21 January

16:05 - After a short stint over hurdles, in which he followed a good run with a bad one, REMEMBER THE DAYS (3) returns to the level after a short break. He ran respectably on his last Flat outing when runner-up at Musselburgh and, given he has a career-low mark to work with here, he could easily bounce back to form.

16:40 - FAIR WARNING (4) has been on the up of late and, given his rate of improvement, he is more interesting than most at this level. He was narrowly edged out at Kempton on his latest run and could go one better here, with the lightly-raced Perregrin looking the biggest danger.

17:15 - HASSAAD (1) saw off all bar a well-treated rival when runner-up over this course and distance last month and then ran at least as well when third in a stronger race than this at Kempton, despite arguably doing a bit too much too soon. She is the least exposed horse in this field and can take advantage of this ease in grade to regain the winning thread.

17:45 - MAJESTIC SANDS (4) got off the mark at the first time of asking when a cosy winner of a Leicester maiden in May, and can be forgiven for failing to make an impact in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. He returns in much calmer waters and should be able to get back to winning ways.

18:15 - NORTHERNPOWERHOUSE (3) took to the all-weather really well when runner-up over course and distance in October, looking favourably handicapped, and confirmed the promise of that run when going one better, again over this track and trip, last month. He beat home a subsequent winner that day and has taken his form to a new level of late. He is clearly a natural on this surface and has a good chance of further success.

18:45 - TARNHELM (4) is best not judged on her latest run after she refused to settle and pulled her way into the lead early on before weakening a furlong out. She had been shaping as if still in good form prior to that and, given her fair-looking mark, is worth another chance here in a weak contest.

19:15 - JORVIK PRINCE (11) has made a very interesting switch to Michael Appleby's yard and is well worth a second look on his stable debut. He had shown little to work with under Julia Brooke but is operating from a basement mark here and could well improve for a trainer with an excellent record with recruits. Gunmaker has won just once in 33 runs but has been knocking on the door of late and heads up the dangers.