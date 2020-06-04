Through The Card: Newcastle, Thursday 4 June

13:00 - BAVARDAGES (12) improved further to make it two from two in handicaps with plenty in hand at Chelmsford in November, relishing the mile trip and looking clearly too good for the grade. He is the type to go on improving and looks a solid option to land the hat-trick.

13:35 - BRUNCH (1) showed ability when fifth on debut back in October, and with a fair bit less on his plate at this venue the following month, showed improved form to get off the mark, clearly benefitting from his previous outing. He remains open to further improvement and holds leading claims in his bid to follow up.

14:10 - A half-sister to three winners, including Infiraad and Double Cee, CHARDONEIGH (8) makes plenty of appeal on paper on her debut. Kevin Ryan has already saddled a winner since the return of racing and his filly could be the one to side with here. Charlie Hills's first-timers are usually supported, so Tilsit may be worth a check in the betting, while Al Salt looks the pick of those with experience.

14:45 - ZODIAKOS (5) showed himself to be much improved when leading home a 1-2 for trainer Roger Fell in Monday's opening race, looking much better suited by a switch to positive tactics. He still looks fairly weighted under a penalty, and crucially, with his well-being confirmed, so he gets the vote to make it two wins in four days.

15:20 - MY KINDA DAY (5) has shown glimpses of promise in his four career outings, and looked back on track to a certain extent in a York nursery in July, despite not being seen to best effect coming from some way back. There is enough in his recent performances to suggest that his mark is a workable one, and having undergone both a breathing operation, and gelding, he could show the requisite improvement needed to open his account here. Rogue Tide and Solemn Pledge are others to look out for in a trappy affair.

15:55 - MALOTRU's (8) reappearance in a listed event at Lingfield in February was an impressive one, routing the opposition in fine style and showing none of the quirks that marred his final start as a two-year-old. He is a promising type, and with the prospect of more to come, he should be capable of making his mark at this higher level.

16:30 - A nicely bred colt, by Fascinating Rock, HIGH PEAK (5) is a half-brother to a number of early developers, and with his trainer Mark Johnston more than adept with horses of his type, he ticks plenty of boxes on his debut. Adaay Dream and Double Dealing are two others worth a second look ahead of their first outings.

17:05 - BUNIANN (9) caught the eye when a strong finishing second over this course and distance in January, doing well to get within a whisker of the winner after being caught further back than ideal in a muddling race. He confirmed the improvement he had shown in that race, and more, when producing a career best to get the better of one at the top of her game under similar conditions the following month, taking his tally to two wins from four runs over this course and distance. He remains unexposed at this level and it's likely there is much more to come from Paul Midgley's charge.

17:40 - NATALEENA (4) showed improved form to regain the winning thread in a race that panned out nicely for her here in January, and though she couldn't follow up with further success, she continued to show progression her two subsequent outings, twice shaping well in defeat as she found two too good on both occasions over this course and distance. A truer gallop will see her to better effect here and she ought to remain very competitive from this sort of mark.

18:15 - MABRE (3) was crying out for a stiffer test when fourth at Kempton on his final outing in March, staying on well after coming from a little further back than the first three. This step up in trip promises to suit, and with further progress expected, he looks the one to side with.