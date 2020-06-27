- Trainer: Charles Hills
Through The Card: Newcastle, Saturday 27 June
Timeform take you through the card at Newcastle on Saturday...
"...an 8 lb rise might not be enough to stop this improving four-year-old."
Timeform on Magical Spirit
12:15 - Bred in the purple and backed accordingly on his debut, TILSIT (10) found only a rival with a promising debut to call upon too good over this course and distance 23 days ago, rallying near the line and closing again without coming under anything like full pressure. He looks a banker for a similar race, and with improvement on the cards, he is expected to go one better with minimal fuss.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/06/20
|Newcastle
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Curtis
|1.99
12:45 - Purchased for 75,000 guineas as a yearling, TOUSSAROK (4) makes plenty of appeal on paper on his debut. He is a half-brother to useful winner Tropeau, and his dam, who is out of the very smart Frizzante, was herself a winner over this trip. He is a likely-looking type, and with Mark Johnston's two-year-olds having been typically precocious this season, he gets the vote to make a winning debut.
Foaled February 22. 75,000 gns yearling. Half-brother to useful winner up to 1m Tropbeau. Dam 6f-7f winner out of very smart 5f/6f winner Frizzante. Likely-looking type and needs considering.
13:15 - TABDEED (1) showed further improvement to gain a cosy success at Doncaster in August, quickening to lead over a furlong out before readily asserting under a hands-and-heels ride, taking his tally over sprint trips to four from four. He ran poorly for the first time in his life when sixth in a Group 3 at Ascot in October, but testing conditions provide an obvious reason why. He has been gelded since and remains low-mileage for a five-year-old. His record when fresh is good and he looks a big player back in handicap company.
2/1, below form 6½ lengths sixth of 10 to Cape Byron in a Group 3 at Ascot (6f, good to soft) on final 2019 start. Gelded since and this low-mileage 5-y-o is a big player back in handicap company.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/10/19
|Ascot
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.97
|03/08/19
|Doncaster
|1/4
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.19
|05/10/18
|Ascot
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.58
|20/06/18
|Ascot Jersey Stakes
|12/21
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|13.05
|12/05/18
|Nottingham
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.11
|02/08/17
|Leicester
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|David Probert
|24.1
13:50 - MUBAKKER (8) routed a field of seasoned handicappers to maintain his unbeaten record on the all-weather over this course and distance earlier this month. He is lightly-raced for a four-year-old, and his latest win suggests he's certainly got the talent to contest pattern races, so he gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride.
Career best when winning 11-runner C&D handicap (7/4) 25 days ago, staying on well. Lightly-raced for a 4-y-o and may well take this step up in class in his stride.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.89
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|7/10
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.51
|03/09/19
|Kempton Park
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.7
|01/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|2.99
|18/09/18
|Yarmouth
|4/7
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|32.76
14:25 - MAGICAL SPIRIT (9) picked up where he left off last season when producing a career best to land a Beverly handicap on his reappearance 16 days ago, doing especially well given a botched start meant he not only found himself on the back foot, but also forced a change in tactics. After making smooth progress over a furlong out, he still had enough left to sustain his run to the front in the last half-furlong and quicken clear, meaning that an 8 lb rise might not be enough to stop this improving four-year-old.
Career best when winning 12-runner handicap at Beverley (5f, good, 7/2) 16 days ago, slowly away. 8 lb higher now but it's not hard to envisage further improvement from this 4-y-o.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/06/20
|Beverley
|1/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4.6
|08/11/19
|Newcastle
|2/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Kevin Stott
|7.35
|27/09/19
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4.9
|26/07/19
|York
|5/6
|Flat
|5f 89y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Kevin Stott
|7.44
|05/07/19
|Haydock Park
|6/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|3.21
|06/06/19
|Ripon
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|3.05
|28/05/19
|Redcar
|2/12
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|10.42
|01/04/19
|Newcastle
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4.8
|25/09/18
|Beverley
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|7
|15/08/18
|Beverley
|3/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|40
|31/07/18
|Beverley
|9/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|15
15:00 - VIRGIN SNOW (6) showed much improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Haydock 18 days ago, making headway entering the final furlong and staying on to lead, winning comfortably. She looks to have gotten her act together now and boasts the pedigree to rate a fair bit higher still. This is a step up in class, but she is in receipt of plenty of weight from her elders, and with further improvement anticipated, she could be the one to side with.
13/2, won 6-runner handicap at Haydock (10.2f, good) 18 days ago, comfortably. Receives plenty of weight from her elders and she remains open to improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8.03
|28/08/19
|Kempton Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|22
|20/07/19
|Doncaster
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|24
15:35 - AUSTRALIS (16) improved with every run towards the back end of last year and duly returned with a career best effort to comfortably land a 14f handicap at Wolverhampton 18 days ago. As ever, this is a competitive renewal of the Northumberland Plate, but Roger Varian's charge remains unexposed at this trip, and with more expected from him this season, he must rate a big player.
Improving 4-y-o who duly returned with career best when comfortably winning 14f handicap at Wolverhampton 18 days ago by ½l from Caravan of Hope. More to come on his first attempt at 2m so big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 5f 219y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4
|12/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 5f 219y
|Std
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|3.67
|12/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/3
|Flat
|1m 5f 66y
|Slow
|B
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|4.43
|17/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 0lbs
|David Egan
|4.64
|27/07/19
|Salisbury
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 6f 44y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|4
|10/07/19
|Yarmouth
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 6f 17y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|4.6
|19/05/19
|Ripon
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 170y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|4.27
|07/05/19
|Wetherby
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|David Egan
|9.97
|15/04/19
|Windsor
|10/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|68.43
16:10 - AL KOUT (5) proved no match for a couple of promising young stayers at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but he ran creditably after five months off despite not being seen to best effect in a steadily-run race. He is becoming well handicapped - now 4 lb below his last winning mark - and a bold show could be on the cards.
Creditable third of 11 in handicap (28/1) at Wolverhampton (14f) 18 days ago, needing stronger gallop. Down another 2 lb and a bold show could be on the way.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 5f 219y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|George Wood
|44.89
|24/01/20
|Huntingdon
|5/13
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Soft
|11st 4lbs
|Gavin Sheehan
|92.08
|22/10/19
|Kempton Park
|8/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|9st 12lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|8.8
|16/08/19
|Nottingham
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Heavy
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Joey Haynes
|29.66
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|32
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|16/16
|Flat
|2m 110y
|Gd/sft
|8st 3lbs
|Luke Morris
|70.17
|03/07/19
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 218y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|David Egan
|17.77
|15/06/19
|Chester
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 63y
|Heavy
|9st 9lbs
|David Egan
|7.86
|05/06/19
|Kempton Park
|9/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 1lbs
|Charles Bishop
|9
|30/03/19
|Kempton Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|David Egan
|12
|02/11/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|11/11
|Flat
|2m
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Robert Havlin
|5.54
|19/10/18
|Haydock Park
|2/11
|Flat
|2m 45y
|Soft
|9st 11lbs
|Ray Dawson
|5.3
|03/10/18
|Newcastle
|2/10
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|3.2
|07/09/18
|Haydock Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Soft
|9st 10lbs
|Tom Marquand
|81.46
|16/08/18
|Chepstow
|3/5
|Flat
|2m
|Good
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Watson
|5.92
|03/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|16.68
|30/06/18
|Newcastle
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Slow
|H
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Curtis
|25.9
|29/05/18
|Lingfield Park
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|10st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|146.63
|08/12/17
|Chelmsford City
|9/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|12
|07/11/17
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|George Wood
|37.65
16:40 - JUNIORS DREAM (4) could hardly have shown less in his four starts last year, but he proved a different proposition on his debut for David Loughnane at Haydock on Wednesday, taking advantage of a basement mark to land a gamble for his new connections on his handicap debut, finding plenty to lead in the dying strides. There is more to come from him on that evidence, and a repeat of that performance should see him tough to beat under a penalty.
Showed little in handful of starts as a 3-y-o but proved a different proposition to make a winning return/yard debut from basement mark at Haydock (7f) on Wednesday. More to come on that evidence.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 11lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|3.7
|23/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|12/13
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|z
|9st 0lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|15.5
|28/07/19
|Pontefract
|11/12
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|526.46
|05/07/19
|Haydock Park
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|193.78
|15/06/19
|Sandown Park
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|105.35
