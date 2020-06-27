Through The Card: Newcastle, Saturday 27 June

12:15 - Bred in the purple and backed accordingly on his debut, TILSIT (10) found only a rival with a promising debut to call upon too good over this course and distance 23 days ago, rallying near the line and closing again without coming under anything like full pressure. He looks a banker for a similar race, and with improvement on the cards, he is expected to go one better with minimal fuss.

No. 10 (2) Tilsit (Usa) SBK 4/11 EXC 1.37 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/06/20 Newcastle 2/10 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 1.99

12:45 - Purchased for 75,000 guineas as a yearling, TOUSSAROK (4) makes plenty of appeal on paper on his debut. He is a half-brother to useful winner Tropeau, and his dam, who is out of the very smart Frizzante, was herself a winner over this trip. He is a likely-looking type, and with Mark Johnston's two-year-olds having been typically precocious this season, he gets the vote to make a winning debut.

No. 4 (5) Toussarok SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form:

13:15 - TABDEED (1) showed further improvement to gain a cosy success at Doncaster in August, quickening to lead over a furlong out before readily asserting under a hands-and-heels ride, taking his tally over sprint trips to four from four. He ran poorly for the first time in his life when sixth in a Group 3 at Ascot in October, but testing conditions provide an obvious reason why. He has been gelded since and remains low-mileage for a five-year-old. His record when fresh is good and he looks a big player back in handicap company.

No. 1 (10) Tabdeed SBK 15/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 103 Form: 101/16-

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/10/19 Ascot 6/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 2.97 03/08/19 Doncaster 1/4 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 2.19 05/10/18 Ascot 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 2.58 20/06/18 Ascot Jersey Stakes 12/21 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Dane O'Neill 13.05 12/05/18 Nottingham 1/12 Flat 6f 18y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 2.11 02/08/17 Leicester 1/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs David Probert 24.1

13:50 - MUBAKKER (8) routed a field of seasoned handicappers to maintain his unbeaten record on the all-weather over this course and distance earlier this month. He is lightly-raced for a four-year-old, and his latest win suggests he's certainly got the talent to contest pattern races, so he gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride.

No. 8 (9) Mubakker (Usa) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 41/17-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 2.89 04/10/19 Ascot 7/10 Flat 6f Soft 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 4.51 03/09/19 Kempton Park 1/6 Flat 6f Slow 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 1.7 01/11/18 Wolverhampton 1/7 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 2.99 18/09/18 Yarmouth 4/7 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Richard Kingscote 32.76

14:25 - MAGICAL SPIRIT (9) picked up where he left off last season when producing a career best to land a Beverly handicap on his reappearance 16 days ago, doing especially well given a botched start meant he not only found himself on the back foot, but also forced a change in tactics. After making smooth progress over a furlong out, he still had enough left to sustain his run to the front in the last half-furlong and quicken clear, meaning that an 8 lb rise might not be enough to stop this improving four-year-old.

No. 9 (11) Magical Spirit (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Megan Nicholls

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 90 Form: 2216512-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/06/20 Beverley 1/12 Flat 5f Good 9st 4lbs Kevin Stott 4.6 08/11/19 Newcastle 2/14 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Kevin Stott 7.35 27/09/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 8lbs Kevin Stott 4.9 26/07/19 York 5/6 Flat 5f 89y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Kevin Stott 7.44 05/07/19 Haydock Park 6/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Paul Hanagan 3.21 06/06/19 Ripon 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Andrew Mullen 3.05 28/05/19 Redcar 2/12 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 10.42 01/04/19 Newcastle 2/9 Flat 6f Std 9st 9lbs Kevin Stott 4.8 25/09/18 Beverley 1/9 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 7 15/08/18 Beverley 3/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 40 31/07/18 Beverley 9/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 15

15:00 - VIRGIN SNOW (6) showed much improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Haydock 18 days ago, making headway entering the final furlong and staying on to lead, winning comfortably. She looks to have gotten her act together now and boasts the pedigree to rate a fair bit higher still. This is a step up in class, but she is in receipt of plenty of weight from her elders, and with further improvement anticipated, she could be the one to side with.

No. 6 (3) Virgin Snow SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 43-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 8.03 28/08/19 Kempton Park 3/12 Flat 1m Std 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 22 20/07/19 Doncaster 4/10 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 0lbs Tom Queally 24

15:35 - AUSTRALIS (16) improved with every run towards the back end of last year and duly returned with a career best effort to comfortably land a 14f handicap at Wolverhampton 18 days ago. As ever, this is a competitive renewal of the Northumberland Plate, but Roger Varian's charge remains unexposed at this trip, and with more expected from him this season, he must rate a big player.

No. 16 (12) Australis (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 2lbs

OR: 86 Form: 2524212-1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 1m 5f 219y Slow 9st 3lbs Jack Mitchell 4 12/10/19 Wolverhampton 2/7 Flat 1m 5f 219y Std B 9st 2lbs Rossa Ryan 3.67 12/09/19 Chelmsford City 1/3 Flat 1m 5f 66y Slow B 9st 2lbs David Egan 4.43 17/08/19 Newmarket (July) 2/8 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm B 9st 0lbs David Egan 4.64 27/07/19 Salisbury 4/10 Flat 1m 6f 44y Good 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 4 10/07/19 Yarmouth 2/9 Flat 1m 6f 17y Good 9st 6lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.6 19/05/19 Ripon 5/8 Flat 1m 1f 170y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs David Egan 4.27 07/05/19 Wetherby 2/12 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 13lbs David Egan 9.97 15/04/19 Windsor 10/16 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 2lbs David Egan 68.43

16:10 - AL KOUT (5) proved no match for a couple of promising young stayers at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but he ran creditably after five months off despite not being seen to best effect in a steadily-run race. He is becoming well handicapped - now 4 lb below his last winning mark - and a bold show could be on the cards.

No. 5 (3) Al Kout SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80 Form: 9720678-3

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Wolverhampton 3/11 Flat 1m 5f 219y Slow 9st 4lbs George Wood 44.89 24/01/20 Huntingdon 5/13 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Soft 11st 4lbs Gavin Sheehan 92.08 22/10/19 Kempton Park 8/12 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 9st 12lbs Rossa Ryan 8.8 16/08/19 Nottingham 7/8 Flat 1m 6f Heavy H 9st 6lbs Joey Haynes 29.66 10/08/19 Ascot 6/10 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm H 9st 0lbs Gerald Mosse 32 20/07/19 Newbury 16/16 Flat 2m 110y Gd/sft 8st 3lbs Luke Morris 70.17 03/07/19 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 1m 7f 218y Slow 9st 5lbs David Egan 17.77 15/06/19 Chester 7/9 Flat 1m 4f 63y Heavy 9st 9lbs David Egan 7.86 05/06/19 Kempton Park 9/12 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Charles Bishop 9 30/03/19 Kempton Park 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std 9st 7lbs David Egan 12 02/11/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 11/11 Flat 2m Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Robert Havlin 5.54 19/10/18 Haydock Park 2/11 Flat 2m 45y Soft 9st 11lbs Ray Dawson 5.3 03/10/18 Newcastle 2/10 Flat 2m 56y Slow 9st 6lbs Ben Curtis 3.2 07/09/18 Haydock Park 2/11 Flat 1m 6f Soft 9st 10lbs Tom Marquand 81.46 16/08/18 Chepstow 3/5 Flat 2m Good H 9st 7lbs Jason Watson 5.92 03/08/18 Newmarket (July) 6/9 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm H 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 16.68 30/06/18 Newcastle 2/13 Flat 1m 4f 98y Slow H 9st 4lbs Ben Curtis 25.9 29/05/18 Lingfield Park 8/10 Flat 1m 2f Std 10st 7lbs Luke Morris 146.63 08/12/17 Chelmsford City 9/11 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 12 07/11/17 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std 9st 5lbs George Wood 37.65

16:40 - JUNIORS DREAM (4) could hardly have shown less in his four starts last year, but he proved a different proposition on his debut for David Loughnane at Haydock on Wednesday, taking advantage of a basement mark to land a gamble for his new connections on his handicap debut, finding plenty to lead in the dying strides. There is more to come from him on that evidence, and a repeat of that performance should see him tough to beat under a penalty.

No. 4 (4) Juniors Dream (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.92 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 45 Form: 9600-1