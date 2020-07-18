Through The Card: Newbury, Saturday 18 July

12:30 - COCONUT (2) did plenty right in a steadily-run race over a trip likely to prove sharp enough for her on debut here last month and looks sure to improve. She could be the way to go ahead of the equally-promising pair Jaaizah and Combine. William Haggas saddles three, including interesting newcomers Najima and Dalhousie, and it's worth noting how the betting splits them.

No. 2 (9) Coconut SBK 16/5 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2

13:05 - LEGEND OF DUBAI (6) could be the way to go in a minor event full of horses from leading yards and with top pedigrees. He makes plenty of appeal on paper and holds a Group 1 entry for the Roger Varian yard that continues in good heart (73% of horses running to form). Maximal is another highly appealing sort on paper and feared, along with Rainbow Fire and a couple with promising debut runs under their belts, Longlai and Rhoscolyn.

No. 6 (5) Legend Of Dubai SBK 15/4 EXC 1000 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

13:40 - JACINTH (5) is well-bred, represents leading connections and catches the eye with Ryan Moore booked to ride, so he makes most appeal in a maiden where those with experience don't set the bar too high. Deise Blue looks another noteworthy debutante and gets the vote for second, while Outcast should improve from her initial effort when fifth over this C&D 10 days ago.

No. 5 (11) Jacinth (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

14:15 - METHOD (5) achieved a high rating for a newcomer when winning a minor event at Doncaster last month, travelling strongly and quickly forging clear after hitting the front two furlongs out, ultimately winning easily by four and a quarter lengths. The time provided plenty of substance to that stylish win and he looks an exciting prospect, so it will be disappointing if he can't take out this listed prize on his way to bigger and better things. Imperial Yellow and Mighty Gurkha can battle it out for the minor honours.

No. 5 (7) Method (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1

14:50 - TOMORROW'S DREAM (6) showed a good attitude after six months off to make a successful handicap debut at Chepstow recently, digging deep to get on top close home after conceding first run to the runner-up. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with an 8 lb higher mark taken into account, and she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid with further improvement on the cards now stepping up to a mile. Huboor and Able Grace are others to consider.

No. 6 (5) Tomorrow's Dream (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 81 Form: 51-41

15:25 - VIRGIN SNOW (11) will need to go some to match the exploits of her high-class dam, but she has made an encouraging start to her career and is fancied to continue her climb through the ranks with a first success in pattern company. La Lune ran a blinder when second at this level on her return to action and should have more to come after only three starts. Shailene and Makawee are also likely to be thereabouts.

No. 11 (1) Virgin Snow SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 43-12

16:00 - THE TIN MAN (7) might be past his peak, but he was runner-up in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September and was far from disgraced in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot on his return. He has a good chance of regaining the winning thread back down in class, though it's worth bearing in mind that he disappointed in this last year when a short-priced favourite. Dakota Gold and Shine So Bright head the dangers.

No. 7 (1) The Tin Man SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 17/36720-7

16:30 - SIR PLATO (2) is thriving at present and will prove suited by a return to this trip, so he's taken to complete the hat-trick. Puerto Banus is still a maiden but remains relatively low mileage, so should remain competitive off his current mark, with Zefferino another to consider with his reappearance under his belt.

No. 2 (6) Sir Plato (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 76 Form: 2998d-8211

17:00 - VOICE OF CALM (10) had a couple of next-time-out winners in behind when making her second handicap start a winning one on last month's reappearance and this unexposed filly could easily have more to offer. Casual Reply has been off the track since November but is in top hands and her opening mark could be lenient, with Isomer another to consider.

No. 10 (5) Voice Of Calm SBK 15/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Harry Dunlop

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69 Form: 4333-1