Through The Card: Newbury, Saturday 18 July
Timeform take you through the card at Newbury on Saturday...
"...showed a good attitude after six months off to make a successful handicap debut at Chepstow..."
Timeform on Tomorrow's Dream
12:30 - COCONUT (2) did plenty right in a steadily-run race over a trip likely to prove sharp enough for her on debut here last month and looks sure to improve. She could be the way to go ahead of the equally-promising pair Jaaizah and Combine. William Haggas saddles three, including interesting newcomers Najima and Dalhousie, and it's worth noting how the betting splits them.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Newbury
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|30.29
13:05 - LEGEND OF DUBAI (6) could be the way to go in a minor event full of horses from leading yards and with top pedigrees. He makes plenty of appeal on paper and holds a Group 1 entry for the Roger Varian yard that continues in good heart (73% of horses running to form). Maximal is another highly appealing sort on paper and feared, along with Rainbow Fire and a couple with promising debut runs under their belts, Longlai and Rhoscolyn.
Foaled March 1. 500,000 gns yearling, Dubawi colt. Dam, 1¼m (Prix de l'Opera/Prix Jean Romanet)/10.5f winner, half-sister to smart 1m winner Value Proposition. One to note on debut.
13:40 - JACINTH (5) is well-bred, represents leading connections and catches the eye with Ryan Moore booked to ride, so he makes most appeal in a maiden where those with experience don't set the bar too high. Deise Blue looks another noteworthy debutante and gets the vote for second, while Outcast should improve from her initial effort when fifth over this C&D 10 days ago.
72,000Y, 120,000 2-y-o: Half-sister to several winners, including very smart 6f (including at 2 yrs) winner Ekhtiyaar (by Bated Breath) and useful winner up to 6f New Providence. Highly respected.
14:15 - METHOD (5) achieved a high rating for a newcomer when winning a minor event at Doncaster last month, travelling strongly and quickly forging clear after hitting the front two furlongs out, ultimately winning easily by four and a quarter lengths. The time provided plenty of substance to that stylish win and he looks an exciting prospect, so it will be disappointing if he can't take out this listed prize on his way to bigger and better things. Imperial Yellow and Mighty Gurkha can battle it out for the minor honours.
Mehmas colt who looked a top prospect when powering away to make a winning start at Doncaster 22 days ago. Should take all the beating with improvement forthcoming.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Doncaster
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.12
14:50 - TOMORROW'S DREAM (6) showed a good attitude after six months off to make a successful handicap debut at Chepstow recently, digging deep to get on top close home after conceding first run to the runner-up. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with an 8 lb higher mark taken into account, and she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid with further improvement on the cards now stepping up to a mile. Huboor and Able Grace are others to consider.
Progressive colt who returned with taking win in handicap (3/1) at Chepstow (7.1f, good) 18 days ago. Up 8 lb but still on good mark and 1m will show her in an even better light. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|30/06/20
|Chepstow
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 16y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.2
|08/01/20
|Newcastle
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Curtis
|4.7
|27/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.85
|09/12/19
|Newcastle
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.8
15:25 - VIRGIN SNOW (11) will need to go some to match the exploits of her high-class dam, but she has made an encouraging start to her career and is fancied to continue her climb through the ranks with a first success in pattern company. La Lune ran a blinder when second at this level on her return to action and should have more to come after only three starts. Shailene and Makawee are also likely to be thereabouts.
Out of connections' multiple Group 1 winner Snow Fairy and is very much heading in right direction herself, building on Haydock handicap win when second in Newcastle listed (both 1¼m). More to come.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Newcastle
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Ben Curtis
|2.27
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8.03
|28/08/19
|Kempton Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|22
|20/07/19
|Doncaster
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|24
16:00 - THE TIN MAN (7) might be past his peak, but he was runner-up in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September and was far from disgraced in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot on his return. He has a good chance of regaining the winning thread back down in class, though it's worth bearing in mind that he disappointed in this last year when a short-priced favourite. Dakota Gold and Shine So Bright head the dangers.
Winner of 3 Group 1s and won this in 2016. Runner-up in Sprint Cup at Haydock but that was his only good run of 2019. Not disgraced in Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot on return. Back down in class.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee Stakes
|7/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|22
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|13/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|14.24
|07/09/19
|Haydock Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|11.86
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|7/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.65
|22/06/19
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|6/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|15
|20/05/19
|Windsor
|3/6
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.3
|20/10/18
|Ascot
|7/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.64
|08/09/18
|Haydock Park
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|9
|05/08/18
|Deauville
|3/20
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|-
|23/06/18
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|6.6
|21/05/18
|Windsor
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Queally
|2.98
|21/10/17
|Ascot Champions Sprint
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|13.92
|09/09/17
|Haydock Park Sprint Cup
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|7.11
|15/07/17
|Newmarket (July) July Cup
|8/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Queally
|9.26
|24/06/17
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|1/19
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|5.82
|17/05/17
|York
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 13lbs
|Tom Queally
|5.77
|15/10/16
|Ascot Champions Sprint
|1/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|9.66
|03/09/16
|Haydock Park Sprint Cup
|2/14
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|7.54
|16/07/16
|Newbury
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 8y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Queally
|4.17
|18/06/16
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|8/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|5.11
|23/05/16
|Windsor
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|4.5
16:30 - SIR PLATO (2) is thriving at present and will prove suited by a return to this trip, so he's taken to complete the hat-trick. Puerto Banus is still a maiden but remains relatively low mileage, so should remain competitive off his current mark, with Zefferino another to consider with his reappearance under his belt.
Better than ever at present, following up his wide-margin Chepstow win at same venue (7.1f) 15 days ago. Seems sure to go well in his hat-trick bid back at 1m.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Chepstow
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 16y
|Good
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.13
|23/06/20
|Chepstow
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Good
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.4
|15/06/20
|Chepstow
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Good
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Martin Harley
|6.22
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|8/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Adam Kirby
|10
|21/10/19
|Windsor
|-/14
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Angus Villiers
|38
|09/10/19
|Nottingham
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|7.97
|05/09/19
|Salisbury
|9/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oliver Searle
|12.5
|21/08/19
|Bath
|2/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Finley Marsh
|6.6
|15/07/19
|Windsor
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.4
|05/07/19
|Sandown Park
|8/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|B
|10st 9lbs
|Millie Wonnacott
|9
|07/06/19
|Bath
|3/5
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|11
|13/05/19
|Windsor
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|32
|01/05/19
|Ascot
|16/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|29.77
|12/04/19
|Kempton Park
|12/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|41.88
|08/10/18
|Windsor
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|17.69
|03/09/18
|Ffos Las
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Finley Marsh
|11.19
|25/08/18
|Windsor
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.45
|18/08/18
|Chepstow
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Good
|10st 3lbs
|Jane Elliott
|11.87
|23/07/18
|Windsor
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|15.07
|27/06/18
|Kempton Park
|12/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|Jason Watson
|22
|18/06/18
|Windsor
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jason Watson
|6.8
17:00 - VOICE OF CALM (10) had a couple of next-time-out winners in behind when making her second handicap start a winning one on last month's reappearance and this unexposed filly could easily have more to offer. Casual Reply has been off the track since November but is in top hands and her opening mark could be lenient, with Isomer another to consider.
Improved performer when making successful reappearance at Lingfield last month, well ridden to overcome wide draw. Up 4 lb but could easily have more to offer.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Nicola Currie
|10
|26/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 2lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|15.75
|21/08/19
|Kempton Park
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Robert Havlin
|15.5
|10/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Mitch Godwin
|8.36
|09/07/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|George Wood
|176.48
