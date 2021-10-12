To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Nelson Gay fancied to go well at Kempton

Racing at Kempton
Timeform's Adam Houghton expects Ryan Moore to be amongst the winners at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"Nelson Gay got back on the up in no uncertain terms when winning at Wolverhampton 11 days ago, cruising round like one well ahead of his mark."

NAP: Nelson Gay needs considering

Nelson Gay - 18:00 Kempton

Nelson Gay got back on the up in no uncertain terms when winning at Wolverhampton 11 days ago, cruising round like one well ahead of his mark. Always travelling on the heels of the leaders, he was still hard on the bridle when hitting the front a furlong out before quickening clear to win by over two lengths with plenty in hand.

This will be Nelson Gay's first visit to Kempton, but he should take well to the track given that three of his four wins have come on the all-weather. He has gone up 6 lb in the weights for his latest victory, but it could easily have been more given how impressive he was. Indeed, he still has the look of a well-handicapped horse and it will be disappointing if he can't mount a bold follow-up bid with Ryan Moore booked.

NEXT BEST: Astaroth can continue to climb

Astaroth - 18:30 Kempton

Astaroth is a really progressive sort who has won four of his last five starts in nurseries, recording his latest success from a BHA mark of 76, fully 15 lb higher than when his winning sequence began.

That victory came only eight days ago over this course and distance and the form is already working out well (the runner-up Fast Style went one place better at this course on Monday). Astaroth has a 6 lb penalty to contend with here, but the booking of Rhys Clutterbuck, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, offsets the majority of that rise. Tough and genuine, Astaroth looks sure to be thereabouts if continuing in the same rich vein of form.

EACH-WAY: Harry Three is a newcomer to follow

Harry Three - 17:30 Kempton

Harry Three has plenty to recommend him on pedigree and could be worth a small each-way interest on his debut for the Clive Cox yard. He is by Adaay and a half-brother to three winners, including Diligent Harry, a smart sprinter for the same yard.

Those with previous experience in this novice event set just a fairly useful standard, so it will be interesting to see whether there is much support for Harry Three in the betting. Cox certainly has plenty of two-year-old talent to compare him with having already saddled 17 winners in that division in 2021.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Nelson Gay @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 Kempton
Next Best - Back Astaroth @ 6.511/2 in the 18:30 Kempton
Each-Way - Back Harry Three @ 8.07/1 in the 17:30 at Kempton

