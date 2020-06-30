Through The Card: Musselburgh, Tuesday 30 June

12:45 - CHASE THE DOLLAR (2) makes plenty of appeal on paper on his debut, being a son of Frankel as well as a brother to the useful Deal A Dollar. Mark Johnston's string are in good form at the minute, and his newcomers are always worth noting, and though it is likely that a longer trip will suit Chase The Dollar better in time, for now, this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful debut.

No. 2 (3) Chase The Dollar SBK 2/5 EXC 1.43 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

13:15 - BIBBIDIBOBBIDIBOO (7) hasn't won since this time in 2018, but after 11 months off, she very much caught the eye when a creditable fifth at Ripon 10 days ago, never nearer but finishing with running left under a hands-and-heels ride. She is interesting from this sort of mark, placing from marks in the high 60s in the past, and she is still capable of that level of form on the evidence of her latest run.

No. 7 (2) Bibbidibobbidiboo (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Ann Duffield

Jockey: Andrew Elliott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 61 Form: 5/760320-5

13:45 - ANNANGEL (2) offered little to work with on her debut but was clearly all the better for the run when springing a big surprise and giving Nigel Tinkler's yard their first win since the resumption at Beverly 19 days ago, looking a likeable sprint handicapper in the making. She should have more to offer yet and a bold follow-up bid is very much expected.

No. 2 (3) Annangel (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: - Form: 91

14:15 - BAL MAL (1) looked well treated from the same mark as when runner-up at Chelmsford in his previous race, and clearly improved again to land the spoils at Beverly last week. He stood out a mile on that form and, quickly turned out under a penalty at Redcar four days later, followed up without much fuss, taking his tally to three wins in his last four starts. He must defy another penalty here, but has looked a class above in his recent runs and should be able to take advantage of being kept at this level.

No. 1 (1) Bal Mal (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.82 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Danny Redmond

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 67 Form: 070-21211

14:45 - THE DEFIANT (7), who'd had a breathing operation, shaped better than the bare result when ninth at Thirsk on his reappearance 14 days ago. He finished behind a couple of these on that occasion, but should come on for the run, and from 2 lb lower (just 1 lb above his last winning mark), there is every chance he can turn the tables.

No. 7 (2) The Defiant SBK 7/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Barry McHugh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 63 Form: 1288649-9

15:15 - FIREWATER (1) produced a career best returning to action after eight months off when runner-up at Newcastle earlier this month, finding only a subsequent winner with a fine strike rate too good in the final 100 yards. He is a pretty reliable sort and should go well again back down in class, provided he handles the longer trip.

No. 1 (5) Firewater SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68 Form: 1223753-2

15:45 - NOBBYS NUTS (6) showed plenty to work on amidst greenness when third on debut at Newcastle in March, and though he strictly ran below that from when sixth at Pontefract earlier this month, he was given a most considerate time of things and finished with running left after being hampered entering the final furlong. He should relish this step up in trip on his handicap debut, and with improvement expected, he looks a likely candidate.

No. 6 (9) Nobby Nuts (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Rebecca Bastiman

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 60 Form: 36

16:15 - LAGENDA (4) looked rusty on his reappearance at Thirsk 14 days ago, but was entitled to need that after six months off, and with the blinkers back on here, he's expected to step up on that effort. He has won over this course and distance in the past, his last two wins came here in fact, and he looks to have been given a chance by the assessor, so he gets the vote to bounce back to form.

No. 4 (5) Lagenda SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Liam Bailey

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 55 Form: 1160077-0