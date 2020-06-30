- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Joe Fanning
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Musselburgh, Tuesday 30 June
Timeform take you through the card at Musselburgh on Tuesday...
"...looked a class above in his recent runs and should be able to take advantage of being kept at this level."
Timeform on Annangel
12:45 - CHASE THE DOLLAR (2) makes plenty of appeal on paper on his debut, being a son of Frankel as well as a brother to the useful Deal A Dollar. Mark Johnston's string are in good form at the minute, and his newcomers are always worth noting, and though it is likely that a longer trip will suit Chase The Dollar better in time, for now, this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful debut.
13:15 - BIBBIDIBOBBIDIBOO (7) hasn't won since this time in 2018, but after 11 months off, she very much caught the eye when a creditable fifth at Ripon 10 days ago, never nearer but finishing with running left under a hands-and-heels ride. She is interesting from this sort of mark, placing from marks in the high 60s in the past, and she is still capable of that level of form on the evidence of her latest run.
C&D winner. Fourteen runs since last win in 2018. Creditable fifth of 13 in handicap (18/1) at Ripon (6f, good) 10 days ago, never nearer. 1 lb lower now and she's one for the shortlist.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|5/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|21.13
|30/07/19
|Beverley
|14/15
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Joe Fanning
|9.5
|10/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|2/10
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Joe Fanning
|13.59
|01/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|3/6
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|Franny Norton
|6.17
|08/06/19
|Beverley
|13/17
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|53.72
|20/05/19
|Carlisle
|6/11
|Flat
|6f 195y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|21
|03/05/19
|Newcastle
|7/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Eaves
|41.66
|20/11/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|8st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|22.25
|24/09/18
|Newcastle
|2/10
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|44.62
|19/08/18
|Pontefract
|9/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Joe Fanning
|4.3
|03/08/18
|Musselburgh
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Connor Beasley
|5.4
|19/07/18
|Hamilton Park
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Joe Fanning
|3.87
|04/07/18
|Thirsk
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Graham Lee
|6.4
|24/06/18
|Pontefract
|2/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Franny Norton
|9.17
|02/06/18
|Musselburgh
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|David Egan
|5.5
|24/05/18
|Catterick Bridge
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|8st 5lbs
|Joe Fanning
|3.65
|30/04/18
|Thirsk
|9/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|5.99
|19/10/17
|Newcastle
|3/13
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Graham Lee
|13.23
|23/09/17
|Catterick Bridge
|7/9
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Soft
|8st 3lbs
|Cam Hardie
|17.83
|29/08/17
|Ripon
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 0lbs
|Luke Morris
|11.7
|04/08/17
|Musselburgh
|4/7
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Shane Gray
|51.85
13:45 - ANNANGEL (2) offered little to work with on her debut but was clearly all the better for the run when springing a big surprise and giving Nigel Tinkler's yard their first win since the resumption at Beverly 19 days ago, looking a likeable sprint handicapper in the making. She should have more to offer yet and a bold follow-up bid is very much expected.
Much improved when ready winner of 9-runner minor event at Beverley (5f, good) 19 days ago. Should have more to give yet and bold follow-up bid anticipated.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/06/20
|Beverley
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Rowan Scott
|110.41
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|9/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Rowan Scott
|93.2
14:15 - BAL MAL (1) looked well treated from the same mark as when runner-up at Chelmsford in his previous race, and clearly improved again to land the spoils at Beverly last week. He stood out a mile on that form and, quickly turned out under a penalty at Redcar four days later, followed up without much fuss, taking his tally to three wins in his last four starts. He must defy another penalty here, but has looked a class above in his recent runs and should be able to take advantage of being kept at this level.
Sprinter who is improving all the time, making it 3 wins in last 4 starts at Redcar (5f, good to soft) 3 days ago. Good chance he can strike again kept to this level.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Redcar
|1/6
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 9lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|1.47
|23/06/20
|Beverley
|1/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Jason Hart
|3.6
|16/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|4.5
|24/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Hart
|4.4
|04/02/20
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|10.83
|18/11/19
|Southwell
|14/14
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|8st 2lbs
|James Sullivan
|102.95
|21/09/19
|Catterick Bridge
|7/9
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Dougie Costello
|225.21
|21/08/19
|Carlisle
|11/11
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|28.03
|24/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|8/11
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|6.66
14:45 - THE DEFIANT (7), who'd had a breathing operation, shaped better than the bare result when ninth at Thirsk on his reappearance 14 days ago. He finished behind a couple of these on that occasion, but should come on for the run, and from 2 lb lower (just 1 lb above his last winning mark), there is every chance he can turn the tables.
C&D winner. Ninth of 14 in handicap at Thirsk (5f, good, 25/1) 14 days ago. Likely to come on for that run and, 2 lb lower now, he needs considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Thirsk
|9/14
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|29.57
|12/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Robinson
|23.84
|19/09/19
|Ayr
|4/17
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Kevin Stott
|26.5
|07/09/19
|Thirsk
|6/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 5lbs
|Ben Robinson
|16.19
|31/08/19
|Chester
|8/8
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Barry McHugh
|13.25
|17/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|8/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4.4
|01/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|2/8
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Kevin Stott
|5.8
|03/06/19
|Thirsk
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 10lbs
|Kevin Stott
|5.29
|02/05/19
|Musselburgh
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4
|08/04/19
|Windsor
|6/13
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Luke Morris
|7.23
|25/02/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|8st 7lbs
|Barry McHugh
|7.09
|24/10/18
|Newcastle
|4/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|0
|9st 6lbs
|James Sullivan
|8.6
|15/10/18
|Musselburgh
|7/10
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|0
|8st 10lbs
|James Sullivan
|70
|27/07/18
|Thirsk
|10/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Dougie Costello
|345.25
|07/07/18
|Beverley
|6/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Connor Beasley
|316.57
|21/06/18
|Ripon
|11/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|200
15:15 - FIREWATER (1) produced a career best returning to action after eight months off when runner-up at Newcastle earlier this month, finding only a subsequent winner with a fine strike rate too good in the final 100 yards. He is a pretty reliable sort and should go well again back down in class, provided he handles the longer trip.
Good second of 11 in handicap at Newcastle (10.2f, 5/1) 24 days ago. Pretty reliable and can go well again back down in class if getting the longer trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|0
|8st 5lbs
|Barry McHugh
|6.61
|25/10/19
|Doncaster
|3/19
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Heavy
|0
|10st 1lbs
|Mr Eireann Cagney
|14.05
|02/10/19
|Nottingham
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|0
|8st 4lbs
|S. P. Davis
|13.22
|19/09/19
|Ayr
|7/15
|Flat
|1m 5f 26y
|Good
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|18
|21/08/19
|Carlisle
|3/16
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Soft
|0
|9st 5lbs
|S. P. Davis
|13.5
|09/08/19
|Haydock Park
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|5.7
|28/07/19
|Pontefract
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Soft
|0
|8st 5lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|13.5
|17/06/19
|Nottingham
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.67
|06/06/19
|Ripon
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 170y
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|13
|14/05/19
|Beverley
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.11
|27/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|19.26
|22/10/18
|Pontefract
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Soft
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|8.4
|02/10/18
|Ayr
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|3.6
|08/09/18
|Thirsk
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Soft
|0
|8st 8lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|11.38
|07/08/18
|Nottingham
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.68
|13/07/18
|Chester
|5/7
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Good
|0
|8st 8lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|22
|22/06/18
|Wetherby
|6/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|8.62
|06/06/18
|Hamilton Park
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|19.5
|21/05/18
|Redcar
|5/11
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|19.45
15:45 - NOBBYS NUTS (6) showed plenty to work on amidst greenness when third on debut at Newcastle in March, and though he strictly ran below that from when sixth at Pontefract earlier this month, he was given a most considerate time of things and finished with running left after being hampered entering the final furlong. He should relish this step up in trip on his handicap debut, and with improvement expected, he looks a likely candidate.
Twice-raced maiden. Sixth of 12 in maiden at Pontefract (6f, good, 20/1) 20 days ago, hampered and finished with running left. Significantly up in trip. Makes handicap debut. Should progress.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/06/20
|Pontefract
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|30
|10/03/20
|Newcastle
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|80
16:15 - LAGENDA (4) looked rusty on his reappearance at Thirsk 14 days ago, but was entitled to need that after six months off, and with the blinkers back on here, he's expected to step up on that effort. He has won over this course and distance in the past, his last two wins came here in fact, and he looks to have been given a chance by the assessor, so he gets the vote to bounce back to form.
C&D winner. Last of 10 in handicap (16/1) at Thirsk (8f, good) 14 days ago. Blinkers back on and he's expected to step up on that reappearance.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Thirsk
|10/10
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Billy Garritty
|19.58
|16/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Jason Hart
|7.1
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Slow
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Jason Hart
|46.12
|19/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|12/15
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Hart
|83.99
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|11/14
|Flat
|1m 208y
|Heavy
|10st 8lbs
|Mr Andrew McBride
|75
|29/09/19
|Musselburgh
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Jason Hart
|7.3
|14/09/19
|Musselburgh
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|4.6
|06/09/19
|Musselburgh
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 2y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Hart
|28
|24/06/19
|Wolverhampton
|10/10
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Shane Gray
|85
|12/06/19
|Haydock Park
|6/7
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Jonathan Fisher
|10.65
|22/05/19
|Ayr
|9/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Jonathan Fisher
|10.68
|27/04/19
|Haydock Park
|11/14
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|David Nolan
|7.95
|28/11/18
|Newcastle
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Faye McManoman
|123.05
|15/11/18
|Chelmsford City
|7/11
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Faye McManoman
|118.9
|17/10/18
|Newcastle
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Phil Dennis
|130
|03/10/18
|Newcastle
|8/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 12lbs
|Faye McManoman
|56.12
|09/09/18
|York
|11/15
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Phil Dennis
|42
|20/08/18
|Thirsk
|8/18
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Phil Dennis
|57.75
|30/07/18
|Ayr
|9/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Faye McManoman
|6.75
|20/07/18
|Haydock Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Faye McManoman
|4.11
|04/07/18
|Musselburgh
|6/8
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|16.61
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
12:45 - 2
13:15 - 7
13:45 - 2
14:15 - 1
14:45 - 7
15:15 - 1
1 line
Muss 30th Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 30 June, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jack Randall
|Tarnhelm
|Dancing Speed
|Bea Ryan
|Muatadel
|Lagenda
|Lucky Violet
|Joyful Star
|Robben Rainbow
|Let Right Be Done
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Foaled April 1. Frankel colt. Brother to useful 1½m/12.4f winner Deal A Dollar and half-brother to winner up to 7f Dollar Reward. Dam 2-y-o 7f winner (stayed 1m). Trainer’s newcomers command respect.