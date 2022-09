Betfair punters have been heavily backing Not Forgotten to win the 15:10 Naas this afternoon. Tracey Collins' horse opened up at 66/1 but is now as shorts as 8/1 to prevail and land the gamble.

Not Forgotten's price has continued to tumble all morning, having been cut from 20s earlier this morning. The 66s have well and truly gone.

No. 6 (13) Not Forgotten (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Tracey Collins, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Not Forgotten is a half-brother to a 5f winner in Italy, but what has caught the eye of Betfair punters is that the two-year-old won a recent barrier trial at Dundalk.

With experience under his belt, and with others not proving themselves in limited runs to date, Not Forgotten may well have a dream debut for Collins.

Collins had her first runner of the season last week, which saw Golden Days finish fourth of 23, finishing less than two lengths behind the winner at 11.010/1. Ronan Whelan was on board that occasion, who also saddles today's gamble.

The young jockey is only 1-20, but rode that winner only last week at Cork, and he'll be hoping to go one better for Collins this afternoon.

There's no major surprise to see Miami Girl at the head of the market, having previously won twice. The two-year-old has a major chance of adding to that this afternoon, especially after her fifth in the Queen Mary at Ascot in June.

However, the gamble has certainly caught the eye and Betfair punters have been putting their money down all morning long.

You can back Not Forgotten to win the 15:10 Naas right here.