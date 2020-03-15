Through The Card: Market Rasen, Sunday 15 March

14:20 - FEARLESS (4) showed plenty of ability in bumpers, winning on debut at Wincanton before running creditably in a listed race at Cheltenham, and he has taken well to hurdling, finishing third here before unseating rider at Huntingdon when looking the likely winner. He can bounce back here.

14:50 - HEAR THE CHIMES (4) shaped with encouragement when fourth at Sedgefield last time, shaping as if he would come on for the run having travelled better than most. He has been dropped 2 lb since and should give a good account. This is a competitive event and it's also worth siding with DONALD DUX (14), who is still a maiden but posted his best effort when third at Newcastle last time.

15:25 - Winning pointer DUNDRUM WOOD (1) was a beaten odds-on favourite here on his hurdling debut but showed improved form to get off the mark at the second attempt. He was beaten on his handicap debut at Fakenham in February but shaped with promise, suggesting that he is capable of defying this sort of mark.

15:55 - THOMAS TODD (1) is lightly raced for a ten-year-old and arrives on the back of three good efforts this season. He is in decent heart, on a competitive mark and looks likely to give another good account.

16:30 - HIGH NOON (2) justified support to get off the mark at Musselburgh in January, winning in decisive fashion, and he ran well for a long way at the same course last time but possibly found the longer trip beyond the limits of his stamina. He should appreciate this drop in trip and can return to winning ways.

17:00 - PLAYA BLANCA (3) bounced back to his best at Warwick last time, scoring under excellent conditional Ben Jones. He's not been the most consistent type, but he is clearly on a fair mark having been unpenalised for that success, and should take all the beating with Jones back in the saddle.

17:30 - ALLAVINA shaped with plenty of promise on her bumper debut at Huntingdon last month, finishing third behind an exciting prospect. The winner has since landed a listed race, bolstering the form, and Allavina's claims are clear.