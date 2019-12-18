Through The Card: Ludlow, Wednesday 18 December

12:30 - GARRY CLERMONT (1) won on his sole starts in both points and bumpers and looked a useful prospect when readily landing a course and distance maiden last month on his second attempt over hurdles. Further progress seems likely given how he took his recent victory and, with that in mind, he is taken to get the better of an unexposed field and continue his progression.

13:00 - BURROWS EDGE (1) shaped well in a couple of strong handicaps last season over hurdles and is very much the type to take to chasing, so makes plenty of appeal on his first attempt over the larger obstacles. Nicky Henderson is struggling to send out a loser at the minute so his charge gets the nod here ahead of Garrettstown, who will be looking to build on his encouraging chase debut last month.

13:30 - A winner in two of her three starts in bumpers last term, SUBWAY SURF (13) shaped encouragingly when third at Warwick on her hurdle debut last month, and looks open to improvement in this sphere. Kim Bailey's charge looks more than capable of winning a novice and ought to take all the beating here on her second attempt over obstacles.

14:05 - COURT ROYALE (6) showed fairly useful form over hurdles but has already surpassed that in his three starts over the larger obstacles, finishing runner-up on two of those occasions. His jumping has let him down on a couple of occasions, none more so than when looking dangerous over course and distance on his most recent appearance, before a crunching fall four out ended all hopes of a first win in this discipline. He remains capable of better in this sphere and, provided he is none the worse for his heavy fall, Evan Williams's charge should be able to make amends here off the same mark.

14:35 - ROLL AGAIN (8) showed fairly useful form as a hurdler for Willie Mullins before moving to Venetia Williams's yard and offered something to work with on his chase debut last month. He is entitled to do better with that run under his belt and, with further improvement in this sphere anticipated, he might be worth siding with to build on what was ultimately a promising first attempt over fences.

15:10 - SHETLAND BUS (3) took full advantage of a pipe-opener at Hexham to justify market support on just his second outing for Justin Landy when landing a Musselburgh conditional recently. Landy's charge probably had a bit more in hand than a neck victory might suggest and, given he escapes a penalty for that victory, looks well placed to make it back-to-back wins.

15:40 - MONT SEGUR (8) shaped with as much promise as any on his debut at Wincanton last month, making a sustained move from a poor position, all the while having to negotiate his way through traffic, and even then it was only greenness once he'd virtually reeled in the leaders that prevented him from making a winning debut. He is related to plenty of winners and looks the one to beat here with further improvement expected.

