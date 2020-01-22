Through The Card: Lingfield, Wednesday 22 January

12:40 - MOCHALOV (8) was strong in the betting when disappointing over this C&D last month and shaped much better than the distance beaten suggests. He was shaken up under three furlongs out and was making headway when badly hampered a furlong from home. He is back down to a handy mark now and, considering he has previously been successful over this C&D, has leading claims from a good draw.

13:10 - DANCING RAVE (1) was well backed when having her first crack at seven furlongs earlier this month, but wasn't seen to best effect given the way the race unfolded. She would have benefited from a stronger gallop but was not unduly punished and should take all the beating here with Adam Kirby taking the reins.

13:45 - BADRI (1) was given a considerate introduction to racing when sixth on debut and shaped better than the bare result when going one place better at Kempton in October, leaving the impression that he should have finished closer. He finished with running left, again under considerate handling, and remains capable of better, so gets the vote to land this uncompetitive looking heat.

14:20 - SOCIAL CITY (6) showed improved form to get off the mark at Chelmsford earlier this month, relishing the longer trip and confirming previous impressions. He is expected to continue his progress and a 4 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.

14:50 - FELIX (3) opened his account for the season on his final outing for Sir Michael Stoute when defying the odds at Newmarket in October. He improved further on his first start for Marco Botti at Wolverhampton last month, quickening past a couple that were better placed to make a winning start for new connections. He is the most progressive horse in this field and he looks well placed to land the hat-trick.

15:25 - PRINCE OF EAGLES (6) shaped well on debut but didn't appear to have learnt too much when blowing his chance at the start on his second outing at Chelmsford earlier this month. There should be more to come from David Lanigan's promising sort and he holds obvious claims here for a yard doing well with their all-weather runners this winter.

15:55 - ROUNDABOUT MAGIC (8) resumed winning ways from a good mark last month and ran well under a penalty two days later when second in a C&D handicap. He is reunited with Hollie Doyle - who rode him to victory on his penultimate start - and is expected to take all the beating.

