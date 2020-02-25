Through The Card: Lingfield, Tuesday 25 February

14:30 - Making his handicap debut at this venue last month, GLORIOUS CAESAR (4) ran creditably without finding the required improvement to get off the mark, having no answer to the winner's change of pace. He had a little go back down in trip at Wolverhampton last time, and shaped a good deal better than the bare result might suggest, having been hampered at the end of the back straight. He remains with potential and, though he is taking on a couple of fellow eye-catchers here, he looks worth siding with to get off the mark.

15:00 - MAXIMUM EFFECT (2) made up into a consistent filly towards the back end of last year, getting off the mark at Kempton in October, and building on that with a good second at the same venue the following month. Something was seemingly amiss last time out - when she finished last of 13 at Chelmsford - but she is expected to bounce back to her best here following a short break and, with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, she makes plenty of appeal.

15:30 - After shaping well on his first outing for Roger Charlton, IN DEMAND (1) proved to be a disappointment on his two subsequent runs. He fared much better at Kempton last time however, with Adam Kirby getting a good tune out of him from the back, and with this step back down in trip perhaps able to unlock a bit more potential, he is taken to open his account.

16:00 - After making a winning start in ready fashion at Beverly in May, AUCHTERARDER (3) proved she retained all her ability when runner-up on her reappearance at Southwell in November. She quickly got back to winning ways, showing too much speed for her main rival to kick on for a convincing win at Wolverhampton, before probably not being seen to best effect when third at the same venue last time. She is yet to miss the frame and there is arguably more to come from her, making her difficult to oppose on her handicap debut.

16:30 - Sent off at a big price on his debut last month, BYTHEBAY (2) ran to a fair level over this course and distance, seeing out the race well with a clear run up the inner to finish second. That race has produced a couple of subsequent seconds and, with further improvement anticipated, Bythebay is expected to put his rivals to the sword and get off the mark at the second time of asking.

17:00 - COME ON BEAR (7) showed improved form to get off the mark in an apprentice handicap at Wolverhampton earlier this month, before quickly following up at Chelmsford, making the most of being able to run without a penalty. He is up 4 lb for that win, but is still low-mileage and, with able claimer George Rooke back in the saddle, he looks well placed to land the hat-trick.