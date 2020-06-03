Through The Card: Kempton, Wednesday 3 June

13:00 - NEVER DARK (4) has been beaten at a shortish price in each of his four races, but he ran his best race yet at Wolverhampton on his latest outing, taking a strong hold after overdoing things in front before being headed late on by a newcomer who shaped well, and a winner whose stamina kicked in just in time. He has been expensive to follow so far but remains progressive and this drop back in trip is likely to suit him on his handicap debut.

13:35 - GRIGGY (5) won four times over the winter, with his latest victory, not to mention his most stylish, coming at Chelmsford in February. He backed that up with a good second at this course the following week, a performance arguably better than the bare result after racing closer to the pace than ideal, and a repeat of either of those efforts should be enough to see him go in again on his reappearance.

14:10 - Despite not really taking the eye in the paddock beforehand - on the small side and backward in her coat - SUN BEAR (12) showed plenty of ability on her debut at Nottingham in November, travelling smoothly and laying down a challenge inside the final furlong, just unable to get the better of stablemate Moonlight In Paris. She looks a useful middle-distance three-year-old in the making, and with further improvement expected, she gets the vote to open her account at the second time of asking.

14:45 - Pitched into a listed event for her debut - just the second horse William Haggas has started off at that level - BORN WITH PRIDE (10) ran to a very high level for a newcomer at Newmarket in November, winding things up gradually from three out and in command inside the final furlong. It was impossible not to be impressed with her winning debut, and given she is entitled to improve on that effort, she should take plenty of beating if ready to roll.

15:20 - OLOROSO (10) ran well over this course and distance after five months off in March, staying on for second behind a well-backed winner. Back over the same track and trip here, this could be a good opportunity for Andrew Balding's charge to regain the winning thread, particularly considering he may be at his best when fresh.

15:55 - Rapidly progressive in 2019, NAZEEF (9) took her tally to three wins from four runs when storming clear at Newmarket in September, showing signs of inexperience when first asked to put the race to bed but readily knuckling down late on. She looks a filly to follow this year and is certainly worth her place at this level.

16:30 - HIGHFALUTING (3) picked up the progressive thread at this venue last summer, twice a winner and twice a runner-up in his four runs. He is low-mileage for a six-year-old and holds obvious claims if ready to roll, particularly after attracting the services of Andrea Atzeni in the saddle.

17:05 - AL DAIHA (6) looked much more at home when switched to all-weather handicaps over the winter, proving most consistent in filling the runner-up spot three times. She remains a maiden but shouldn't be long in getting off the mark, and holds obvious claims to do just that here.

17:40 - FLY THE NEST (4) has found only one too good on each of his four starts since the turn of the year, most recently when giving a good account over a mile at this venue in March. He is a versatile sort with regards to trip, so this step back to six furlongs should not be an issue, and he looks worth a chance to belatedly get off the mark.