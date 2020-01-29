Through The Card: Kempton, Wednesday 29 January

16:45 - KING OF ARMS (5) is proving expensive to follow, but he ran his best race to date without still looking the finished article when third to a potentially smart stablemate at Lingfield last time, and should have even more to offer. The longer straight at this track will work in his favour and he is worth chancing again in what doesn't look the strongest race now under the guidance of Rab Havlin for the first time.

17:15 - The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so it could pay to side with one of the newcomers here, with ENDURED (2) topping the list. He cost 190,000 guineas as a yearling, and is related to three winners, including 1¾m winner Sexy Beast and two-year-old 7f winner Al Khafji, so he makes plenty of appeal on paper, and represents a yard among the winners.

17:45 - MERCHANT OF VENICE (4) has returned from a break in good form and looks ready to strike again under the red-hot Ben Curtis. A three-time C&D winner in the past, Merchant of Venice clearly likes it here, and his consistency is hard to knock, so is a confident selection with conditions in his favour.

18:15 - DUBAI ELEGANCE (6) arrives in top form having won her last two starts, taking advantage of a reduced mark when resuming winning ways over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month and running to a similar level when following up over a furlong further back there last time. She pounced late on that occasion in what was a muddling race, her turn of foot proving key, and she ought to go very close to landing the hat-trick from a 2 lb higher mark.

18:45 - GLEN COCO (2) was on a real roll last year, completing a four-timer at Newmarket in May, and shaped well after six weeks off when finishing second in a similar event at Chelmsford last time. He was only caught late in the day by an improving type on that occasion, and is worth supporting on the back of that, especially considering his winning run started around this time 12 months ago.

19:15 - SPLIT DOWN SOUTH (3) has won three times since joining this yard last year and remains in top form judged by his latest second-place finish over six furlongs here last time. He was carrying a penalty on that occasion, and lost little in defeat, so has to be of interested from a 1 lb lower mark now over a trip he is fully effective at.

19:45 - ES QUE MAGIC (12) looked a bit unlucky over C&D three weeks ago and is worth another chance to show he can take advantage of his reduced mark. Gunmaker went agonisingly close to snapping his losing run at Newcastle last week and will be a threat if a wide draw doesn't provide too much of an inconvenience. Itmakesyouthink and Distant Applause are also on the shortlist.

20:15 - QUE QUIERES (7) progressed again when scoring at Chelmsford over 14f last time and the way he saw things out suggests there could be even more to come at this trip, so he's fancied to follow up in an open-looking staying handicap. Hat-trick seeker Butterfield is the main danger ahead of Capricorn Prince.