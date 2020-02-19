Through The Card: Kempton, Wednesday 19 February

17:30 - PORTO FERRO (6) hasn't been in the greatest of form of late, but has dropped plenty in the weights and finds herself in a basement grade contest for the first time in her career. She was merely passing beaten horses when sixth at this venue last time, but is capable of much better than her recent performances suggest, so she is taken to regain the winning thread at the expense of Es Que Magic.

18:00 - ARCTIC VEGA (2) was an expensive purchase as a yearling (220,000 guineas) and is the progeny of a sire with a reputation for producing decent all-weather performers. All this considered, as well as the fact that Andrew Balding's inmates are in red-hot form at the minute, the son of Lope de Vega looks set to make this a successful debut.

18:30 - Simon Crisford's yard have a pretty enviable record when it comes to newcomers, particularly on the all-weather, so AL BADR (1) makes plenty of appeal on his debut. The Kodiac gelding cost £85,000 as a yearling and ticks all the right boxes, so looks worth siding with ahead of Irish Acclaim, who sets a decent standard but has failed to get off the mark in four attempts.

19:00 - REGAL LILY (6) finished fourth on debut in a race that threw up a couple of next-time-out winners, but failed to improve on that run, despite finishing second at Chelmsford on her next outing. She hasn't been disgraced on her two outings for David Simcock recently, though she has shaped as if in need of a stiffer test of stamina on both occasions. With that in mind, this step up to just under 12 furlongs should eke out further improvement, and she may be worth chancing on her polytrack debut.

19:30 - CONCIERGE (6) confirmed his return to form when runner-up at Chelmsford last time, making up plenty of ground from some way back and clocking an impressive time in doing so. He has shown much improved form since joining David Loughnanae's yard and should be getting off the mark for his new stable sooner rather than later.

20:00 - HOME BEFORE DUSK (1) resumed winning ways to land his third win in four runs at the back end of last year, and has remained in good heart in his two subsequent outings. Back into handicap company over this course and distance last time, Home Before Dusk did well under the circumstances, unsuited by the weak gallop, and proved he is still on a good mark when staying on for second. His exploits on that occasion have been backed up by the clock and he looks more than capable of going one better here.

20:30 - AGENT OF FORTUNE (1) took her record to a hugely impressive seven wins from nine starts for Gary Moore when landing the odds over this course and distance on Monday, getting the better of a progressive sort who got the run on her. She is quickly turned out under a penalty here and makes plenty of appeal provided this doesn't come too soon.