Through The Card: Kempton, Wednesday 12 February

17:00 - NEVER TO FORGET (1) posted easily his best effort since his debut when fourth here over a mile last month. This step up in trip should suit him and, though he will need to improve further if he is to open his account, he is still lightly raced and could be worth siding with.

17:30 - OMNIVEGA (5) was not seen to best effect at this venue last time, missing the break at the start before being forced to switch three furlongs from home. He still showed improved form on that occasion however, staying on well to finish third, and with the potential for him to rate a fair bit higher under the right circumstances, he is taken to open his account at the fifth attempt.

18:00 - MEGHAN SPARKLE (3) is still lightly raced and should strip fitter for her latest outing. She looked rusty at Wolverhampton last month following an eight-month break and, though she was no match for the long odds-on winner, she did manage to pull clear of the remainder. She makes her handicap debut against a field of more exposed sorts and she is taken to get off the mark.

18:30 - LONDON CALLING (1) had more in hand then the length winning margin might imply when getting off the mark at this venue last month, and there could be more to come from Richard Spencer's charge now he's got his head in front. He is up 4 lb for his recent victory, but he's going the right way at present and that may not be enough of a rise to stop him going in again here.

19:00 - DIVINE MESSENGER (3) was run down late on by Candelisa on his reappearance last month, but that rival had race fitness on his side and, with that run now under his belt, Divine Messenger is taken to reverse the form. Emma Owen's charge probably made his run for home a little earlier than ideal last time, but he is taken to build on that performance and get off the mark for the season here.

19:30 - MANJAAM (6) ran well on his first outing for David Loughnane when runner-up at Wolverhampton last month, hanging in there well considering the strong gallop he set. He has historically been an unreliable type, but Loughnane may have found the key to him and, if that is the case, he ought to be more than capable of defying this mark.

20:0 - TRUE BELIEF (1) had to angle out towards the centre of the track to get a run a furlong from home at Chelmsford last month, but finished strongly once in the clear and looks well up to winning something similar. He had no problem with the step up to seven furlongs and has a good chance here on the pick of his form.

20:30 - CHAMPION BROGIE (2) hasn't quite been able to find enough to get his head in front despite running respectably in each of his last two runs, finding only a couple too good on both occasions, but he is returned to calmer waters here and looks to have plenty going for him. Disruptor should be suited by the return to seven furlongs and, after a creditable showing at Lingfield last time, appeals as the most likely danger.