Through The Card: Kempton, Wednesday 1 July

16:40 - Mark Johnston has a tendency to send his better juveniles to Goodwood, and the fact that BASILCATA (2) was sent off a strong second favourite suggests she's held in some regard. Basilcata shaped with plenty of promise, just outpointed by a speedier rival, headed inside the final 100 yards but rallied well and nearly got back up. That experience won't be lost on her and she looks a worthy favourite. Godolphin newcomer Gold Wing has an eye-catching pedigree, while Iconic Queen has attracted support this morning.

17:10 - TOMMY ROCK (1) showed fair form in 2019, but proved a much-improved model after eight months off when making a winning handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time, finding plenty to lead inside the final furlong. Tommy Rock won with a fair bit in hand on that occasion, and still leaving the impression he has more progress in him. He looks well treated turned out under a penalty, and should be able to follow up. Most interesting of the remainder is handicap debutant Daysaq, who is the type to do better now handicapping for a shrewd, in-form yard.

17:40 - An interesting fillies' minor event where a case can be made for several, but it is the Sir Michael Stoute-trained KATARA (7) who makes the most appeal. She was far more professional than on her debut, and showed much-improved form when runner-up at Yarmouth on her seasonal return last month, benefiting from the step up to middle distances. There should be more to come from her and this extra furlong will also help her cause. Delta's Royalty sets the standard, while Tao Te Ching is also of interest.

18:10 - This looks an above-average minor event with plenty of top-class pedigrees on show. The one that stands out is INHERENT (8), who is the first foal of Falmouth Stakes/Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral who represented the same connections. He looked clueless on debut at Newbury last month, but the penny began to drop late on, and he is the type to take a big step forward now. Debut winner Media Storm looked a nice type and is also open to progress, while it is interesting that top connections are persevering with Red Centre.

18:45 - COLTRANE (6) was easy to back on his debut over this course and distance last month, but shaped with plenty of promise behind a potentially smart type of John Gosden's, and seems sure to improve for that initial experience. Strawberry Rock won a weak race at Beverley on debut recently, but is entitled to improve now, while Jazz Party is another who should have more to offer.

19:15 - Marginal preference is for GOOD TIDINGS (2), who is worth another chance to confirm his promising reappearance second at Newcastle having unseated his rider at Newmarket last time. Tribal Craft heads the list of dangers, although Mackaar is also highly respected while a market move for the unexposed Craster would be significant too on his return from a lay-off.

19:45 - The Pontefract race RIVER DAWN (11) was third in last month has received a few boosts since, so he could be worth siding with back on polytrack in what looks a wide-open handicap. Dargel built up a solid record in handicaps last year and could have more to come as a four-year-old after undergoing a wind operation.

20:15 - HOUSE EDGE (4) has stamina to prove taking a marked step up in trip - run style suggests he should but he isn't guaranteed to on pedigree - but if he does get home, he looks the one to beat based on his second to a highly progressive sort who has since franked the form at this track last time. True Destiny, if tuned up off a long absence, could provide a serious threat along with Berrahri.

20:45 - MARVEL (6) notched his sixth consecutive second from seven starts at Wolverhampton on handicap debut just under three weeks ago, not for the first time looking to have the race under control before being collared late. First-time cheekpieces now go on to try and eke out that bit extra. Global Hope rates as the main threat after his recent Newbury win, ahead of Martineo, whose last run is easily excused.