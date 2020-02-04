To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Kempton, Tuesday 4 February

Horse on the all-weather
There is all-weather racing from Kempton on Tuesday evening
Timeform take you through the card at Kempton on Tuesday evening...

"...is a promising type open to further improvement..."

Timeform on Lord P

16:50 - LORD P (4) cruised through the race down in trip at Southwell five days ago, coming out on top with something in hand on his handicap debut. He is a promising type open to further improvement and will be hard to beat turned out under a penalty.

17:25 - INEVITABLE OUTCOME (8) was unlucky not to finish closer when denied a clear run at this course last month, and hardly enhanced her chances of winning when getting loose prior to the race at Lingfield afterwards. She shaped well on both occasions however, and with further improvement anticipated, she looks capable of opening her account having been eased 1 lb.

18:00 - LAW OF PEACE (5) lost nothing in defeat to a highly promising newcomer at Ascot in September before proving something of a let down at Leicester next up. He still sets a solid standard in this contest however, so gets the vote to make amends for his recent disappointment and get off the mark at the fourth time of asking.

18:30 - HOME BEFORE DUSK (3) produced a career best to record his third win in four runs at Wolverhampton in December, and lost little in defeat when third on disadvantageous terms at Newcastle last time. He makes his polytrack debut here and looks the one to beat back on a good mark.

19:00 - After not beating a horse home in three attempts, BOBBY WHEELER (1) fared much better when stepped back in grade at Wolverhampton last time, doing enough to suggest his ability remains intact. The application of cheekpieces, along with the booking of Adam Kirby, both looked to work the oracle last time, and with those two factors at play again here, he is taken to get back to winning ways from a potentially handy mark.

19:30 - STARFIGHTER (2) belatedly opened his account when proving at least as good as ever at Salisbury in September, and, following a couple of subsequent below par efforts, ran up to his best at Lingfield last month. He ultimately came up short against a winner suited by the emphasis on speed, but he still has further scope for improvement on artificial surfaces and gets the vote in first-time cheekpieces.

20:00 - HINDAAM (4) made it two wins from two starts in handicaps with a gutsy victory at Lingfield last time, showing a good attitude for one still so inexperienced. She has switched to William Jarvis's yard since that success and remains open to further progress, so should go well again in her bid for the hat-trick.

20:30 - STAR OF ATHENA (1) has shown a few quirks of late, so the application of a first-time visor and tongue strap look good moves. She was below form at Wolverhampton last time, but that was in a stronger contest than this, and it is thought that Ali Stronge's charge can bounce back to something like her best and regain the winning thread.

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

16:50 - 4
17:25 - 8
18:00 - 5
18:30 - 3
19:00 - 1
19:30 - 2

1 line

