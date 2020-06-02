Through The Card: Kempton, Tuesday 2 June

13:00 - HOLD FAST (11) shaped as though in need of further when seventh at Goodwood on her debut in August, and she improved on that effort when second at the same venue later that month, unsurprisingly coming on plenty for the experience and the extra furlong. She is up in trip again here, and with further improvement anticipated, she is taken to make light of a nine month lay-off and get the better of main rivals Nashy and Mafia Power.

13:35 - ST GALLEN (5) improved further to make it two from two for Olly Murph's yard when landing a second hurdle race last May. He failed to justify support when having his sights raised in a listed event at Market Rasen on his final outing last June, but that was largely down to an error as the race was developing, and having undergone a breathing operation, he ticks plenty of boxes now returned to the Flat.

14:10 - GRANDFATHER TOM (7) won after a six-month break in April 2019, so this prolonged absence should not be too much of an issue, and he only continued to thrive from there, running up to something like his best when successful at Nottingham in July, before making it successive wins at Windsor the following month. He shaped as if still in good form when a respectable eighth in a much stronger contest at Ascot on his final outing, and having been drawn in stall one here, he must be taken seriously on his reappearance.

14:45 - Though the market may ultimately be the best guide for a race such as this, there are plenty that make appeal on paper, and none more so than Archie Watson's SCIENCE (10). The most expensive of these at the sales, costing 170,000 guineas as a yearling, Science is a No Nay Never colt who is a half-brother to three winners, including useful Italian winner Bloody Love, and two-year-old six furlong winner Lady Desire. He is an early foal, which only adds to his luster, so he gets the vote ahead of other likely types in Host and Golden Bear.

15:20 - COLD FRONT (3) looked as though he would make the perfect start to his career on his debut at Newbury in October, going on the bridle for a long way and looking in control entering the final furlong - trading at the minimum price in-running - before being caught only close home in what were very testing conditions, particularly for an unraced two-year-old. He looks a really good prospect in the making, from a smart family who have provided William Haggas with plenty of success, and with significant improvement expected, he shouldn't have too many problems overcoming these rivals.

15:55 - FIRST RECEIVER (2) made an encouraging start to life when third in a strong Newmarket maiden in July, splitting two subsequent winners, and though he wasn't quite at the same level when runner-up at Kempton on his final outing in November, he again showed plenty to work on. There ought to be much more to come from Sir Michael Stoute's charge as a three-year-old and he is taken to land the spoils here before having his sights raised.

16:30 - Bred to be useful - by Dansili, out of a daughter of Galileo - GALSWORTHY (4) made a promising start to his career when just unable to sustain his run well enough to make his debut a winning one at Newmarket in October, and he shaped really well when third in a warm Newcastle maiden in November - the winner looking a smart prospect, and the second giving a further boost to the form with a subsequent win. This longer trip should suit John Gosden's charge, who is sure to improve further and win races, with this as good a place as any to start.

17:05 - NED PEPPER's (11) form has been on an upward curve since he has been stepped up in trip in handicap company, twice shaping promisingly over a similar distance to this at Newbury and Wolverhampton last year. It is likely that he will ideally need further, but this could be a good time to catch him, and there is no denying his chances on the pick of his form.

17:40 - ROCKETEER (3) took advantage of a lenient looking mark to open his account in a Wolverhampton handicap in March, driven out to get the better of Rodney Le Roc. He is up 4 lb for that effort, but remains favourably handicapped, so he is taken to confirm the form with his reopposing rival and make it two wins from two in handicap company.