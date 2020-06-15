To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Kempton, Monday 15 June

All-weather racing
There is all-weather racing from Kempton on Monday evening
Timeform take you through the card at Kempton on Monday evening...

"...looks to hold obvious claims in his follow-up bid..."

Timeform on Jellystone

16:30 - WOLFLET (14) offered plenty to work on when fifth on her debut at Newmarket 10 days ago, staying on gradually without being knocked about and ultimately beaten only five lengths at the line. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards (especially now up a furlong in trip), she is very much the one to beat as she attempts to get off the mark at the second time of asking. The newcomers Paradise On Earth and French Battle could be the ones to give the selection most to do, with each of them being related to several talented performers.

Promising sort. 11/1 and hooded, fifth of 9 in maiden at Newmarket (7f, good to firm) on debut 10 days ago, not knocked about. May well do better.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm H 9st 0lbs Kieran O'Neill 11.98

17:05 - BUG BOY (8) shaped with some encouragement on his stable debut over C&D two weeks ago, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten less than five lengths. Admittedly, we may not see the best of him until he goes back up in trip (stays 1¼m), but he has dropped to a fair mark judged on the pick of his form and could be worth chancing in the Placepot to confirm the promise of that latest effort. Aegeus is another who looks favourably treated and rates a big danger now down in grade, leaving Glory of Paris to complete the shortlist.

First run since leaving Paul George when respectable sixth of 12 in handicap at this C&D (50/1) 12 days ago. May come on for that effort and may spring a surprise.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
03/06/20 Kempton Park 6/12 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Joey Haynes 74.1
20/11/19 Kempton Park 11/12 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 0 9st 2lbs Rhiain Ingram 26
05/10/19 Wolverhampton 7/12 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 0 8st 13lbs Rhiain Ingram 23
12/09/19 Chepstow 3/11 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 0 9st 6lbs Rhiain Ingram 2.94
02/09/19 Chepstow 1/8 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 0 9st 10lbs Rhiain Ingram 5.89
12/08/19 Windsor 7/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 3lbs Rhiain Ingram 7.32
01/08/19 Ffos Las 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Rhiain Ingram 9.2
18/07/19 Chepstow 2/6 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 5.1
17/06/19 Windsor 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 0 8st 8lbs Megan Nicholls 14.5
04/06/19 Lingfield Park 6/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 0 8st 11lbs Megan Nicholls 26.11
15/04/19 Windsor 8/13 Flat 1m 31y Good 0 9st 2lbs Rhiain Ingram 13
13/03/19 Kempton Park 5/10 Flat 1m Std 0 9st 7lbs John Egan 8.6
11/01/19 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 1m 1y Std 0 9st 5lbs John Egan 14.5
30/10/18 Wolverhampton 9/9 Flat 1m 142y Std 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 15.17
03/09/18 Windsor 6/7 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 23.1
17/08/18 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 225.12
04/08/18 Lingfield Park 5/7 Flat 7f 135y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 20.37
10/07/18 Wolverhampton 6/9 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 43.07

17:35 - CITYZEN SERG (9) showed fairly useful form when finding only too good on his debut at Wolverhampton in March, with a lack of match practice perhaps costing him in the finish up against one with experience. The first pair pulled seven lengths clear of the rest on that occasion, and Cityzen Serg showed more than enough to suggest he is capable of winning his fair share of races, with this looking as good an opportunity as any for him to open his account. Yuri Gagarin heads the list of dangers, despite having to concede plenty of weight to all bar Where's Tom.

Promising type. Second of 7 in minor event (3/1) at Wolverhampton (9.5f) on debut. Off 98 days. May well do better and sets the standard.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/03/20 Wolverhampton 2/7 Flat 1m 1f 104y Slow 9st 5lbs Sean Levey 4.64

18:05 - BRIDESHEAD (2) is fancied to make a winning debut in a race where those with previous experience set a lowly standard. The son of Sea The Stars cost 160,000 guineas as a yearling, and, with several smart performers on the distaff side of his pedigree, it would be no surprise if he himself possessed an above-average level of ability, representing the Sir Michael Stoute yard that has been operating at a 20% strike rate (9/45) since the resumption of racing. Hawaajis is another interesting newcomer, while Float sets the standard amongst those who have already stepped foot on a racecourse.

160,000 gns yearling, Sea The Stars filly. Dam, 1m winner who stayed 1½m, half-sister to winner up to 1m (stayed 1½m) Summitville and 7.4f-1¼m winner Worldly Wise (both smart). Appealing newcomer.

18:35 - JELLYSTONE (1) showed much-improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Yarmouth on Thursday, making the running and quickly forging clear from two furlongs out to land the spoils by seven and a half lengths. The quick turnaround here is a slight concern, but he looks to hold obvious claims in his follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form, blatantly very well-in under a 6 lb penalty. Colonize and Finely Tuned can battle it out for the minor honours on their respective handicap debuts.

Lightly-raced winner. 11/8, career best when winning 4-runner handicap at Yarmouth (11.5f, good) 4 days ago, having run of race. Carries penalty. On a lenient mark and the one to beat.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
11/06/20 Yarmouth 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 104y Good 9st 7lbs Rob Hornby 2.49
25/10/19 Newbury 6/13 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 16.73
02/10/19 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 60
15/09/19 Ffos Las 5/10 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 12.5
09/08/19 Newmarket (July) 7/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 6.49

19:05 - VLANNON (10) just about makes the most appeal in a competitive finale. He was a creditable fourth on his most recent outing at Lingfield in March, when beaten less than a length in a bunched finish, and a repeat of that form from the same mark should see him involved at the finish again. Valkenburg and Red Secret are just two of several dangers.

Creditable fourth of 14 in handicap at Lingfield (15.8f, AW, 12/1). Off 103 days.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
04/03/20 Lingfield Park 4/14 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std 8st 9lbs Kieran O'Neill 17.22
27/12/19 Kempton Park 7/10 Hurdle 2m Soft V 10st 2lbs Marc Goldstein 96.24
25/11/19 Kempton Park -/14 Hurdle 3m 110y Gd/sft V 11st 10lbs Marc Goldstein 215.09
05/11/19 Kempton Park 9/13 Flat 1m 7f 218y Std/slow V 8st 13lbs Liam Keniry 8.65
15/10/19 Kempton Park 8/14 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std 9st 1lbs Liam Keniry 23
02/05/19 Salisbury 2/12 Flat 1m 6f 44y Good 8st 12lbs Liam Keniry 12
19/01/19 Ascot 4/8 Hurdle 1m 7f 152y Gd/sft V 11st 4lbs Brendan Powell 26.97
12/01/19 Kempton Park 1/5 Hurdle 2m Good V 10st 12lbs Marc Goldstein 42.4
19/12/18 Newbury 4/7 Hurdle 2m 69y Soft V 10st 12lbs Marc Goldstein 216.09
18/11/18 Fontwell Park -/10 Hurdle 2m 1f 162y Gd/sft V 10st 12lbs Sean Bowen 9.36
21/10/18 Kempton Park 4/6 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 10st 12lbs Joshua Moore 80.06
05/10/18 Fontwell Park 2/7 Hurdle 2m 1f 162y Gd/frm 10st 12lbs Joshua Moore 57.66
17/09/18 Kempton Park 9/14 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std 9st 2lbs George Wood 30
21/08/18 Brighton 4/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Aled Beech 32
11/08/18 Lingfield Park 4/7 Flat 7f 135y Gd/sft V 9st 9lbs Hector Crouch 15
18/06/18 Windsor 6/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 22.22
24/05/18 Lingfield Park 4/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 625.98
03/05/18 Lingfield Park 7/12 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 5lbs Hector Crouch 469.14
18/04/18 Kempton Park 9/12 Flat 7f Std 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 690.84

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

16:30 - 14
17:05 - 8
17:35 - 9
18:05 - 2
18:35 - 1
19:05 - 10

1 line

Click here to place all of your Totepool bets

Timeform,

