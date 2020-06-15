Through The Card: Kempton, Monday 15 June

16:30 - WOLFLET (14) offered plenty to work on when fifth on her debut at Newmarket 10 days ago, staying on gradually without being knocked about and ultimately beaten only five lengths at the line. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards (especially now up a furlong in trip), she is very much the one to beat as she attempts to get off the mark at the second time of asking. The newcomers Paradise On Earth and French Battle could be the ones to give the selection most to do, with each of them being related to several talented performers.

No. 14 (2) Wolflet SBK 10/11 EXC 1.96 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm H 9st 0lbs Kieran O'Neill 11.98

17:05 - BUG BOY (8) shaped with some encouragement on his stable debut over C&D two weeks ago, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten less than five lengths. Admittedly, we may not see the best of him until he goes back up in trip (stays 1¼m), but he has dropped to a fair mark judged on the pick of his form and could be worth chancing in the Placepot to confirm the promise of that latest effort. Aegeus is another who looks favourably treated and rates a big danger now down in grade, leaving Glory of Paris to complete the shortlist.

No. 8 (6) Bug Boy (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Tony Newcombe

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 60 Form: 2171370-6

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/06/20 Kempton Park 6/12 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Joey Haynes 74.1 20/11/19 Kempton Park 11/12 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 0 9st 2lbs Rhiain Ingram 26 05/10/19 Wolverhampton 7/12 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 0 8st 13lbs Rhiain Ingram 23 12/09/19 Chepstow 3/11 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 0 9st 6lbs Rhiain Ingram 2.94 02/09/19 Chepstow 1/8 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 0 9st 10lbs Rhiain Ingram 5.89 12/08/19 Windsor 7/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 3lbs Rhiain Ingram 7.32 01/08/19 Ffos Las 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Rhiain Ingram 9.2 18/07/19 Chepstow 2/6 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 5.1 17/06/19 Windsor 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 0 8st 8lbs Megan Nicholls 14.5 04/06/19 Lingfield Park 6/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 0 8st 11lbs Megan Nicholls 26.11 15/04/19 Windsor 8/13 Flat 1m 31y Good 0 9st 2lbs Rhiain Ingram 13 13/03/19 Kempton Park 5/10 Flat 1m Std 0 9st 7lbs John Egan 8.6 11/01/19 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 1m 1y Std 0 9st 5lbs John Egan 14.5 30/10/18 Wolverhampton 9/9 Flat 1m 142y Std 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 15.17 03/09/18 Windsor 6/7 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 23.1 17/08/18 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 225.12 04/08/18 Lingfield Park 5/7 Flat 7f 135y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 20.37 10/07/18 Wolverhampton 6/9 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 43.07

17:35 - CITYZEN SERG (9) showed fairly useful form when finding only too good on his debut at Wolverhampton in March, with a lack of match practice perhaps costing him in the finish up against one with experience. The first pair pulled seven lengths clear of the rest on that occasion, and Cityzen Serg showed more than enough to suggest he is capable of winning his fair share of races, with this looking as good an opportunity as any for him to open his account. Yuri Gagarin heads the list of dangers, despite having to concede plenty of weight to all bar Where's Tom.

No. 9 (2) Cityzen Serg (Ire) SBK 9/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/03/20 Wolverhampton 2/7 Flat 1m 1f 104y Slow 9st 5lbs Sean Levey 4.64

18:05 - BRIDESHEAD (2) is fancied to make a winning debut in a race where those with previous experience set a lowly standard. The son of Sea The Stars cost 160,000 guineas as a yearling, and, with several smart performers on the distaff side of his pedigree, it would be no surprise if he himself possessed an above-average level of ability, representing the Sir Michael Stoute yard that has been operating at a 20% strike rate (9/45) since the resumption of racing. Hawaajis is another interesting newcomer, while Float sets the standard amongst those who have already stepped foot on a racecourse.

No. 2 (6) Brideshead SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

18:35 - JELLYSTONE (1) showed much-improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Yarmouth on Thursday, making the running and quickly forging clear from two furlongs out to land the spoils by seven and a half lengths. The quick turnaround here is a slight concern, but he looks to hold obvious claims in his follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form, blatantly very well-in under a 6 lb penalty. Colonize and Finely Tuned can battle it out for the minor honours on their respective handicap debuts.

No. 1 (3) Jellystone (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81 Form: 7546-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/06/20 Yarmouth 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 104y Good 9st 7lbs Rob Hornby 2.49 25/10/19 Newbury 6/13 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 16.73 02/10/19 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 60 15/09/19 Ffos Las 5/10 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 12.5 09/08/19 Newmarket (July) 7/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 6.49

19:05 - VLANNON (10) just about makes the most appeal in a competitive finale. He was a creditable fourth on his most recent outing at Lingfield in March, when beaten less than a length in a bunched finish, and a repeat of that form from the same mark should see him involved at the finish again. Valkenburg and Red Secret are just two of several dangers.

No. 10 (1) Vlannon SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Michael Madgwick

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 48 Form: 6449/289-4