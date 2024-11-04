Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 20/1 Wolverhampton tip

Cuban Tiger makes plenty of appeal at Kempton

Experienced gelding can make the frame at generous odds

George Scott-trained filly worth sticking with at the prices

Havana Grey colt Cuban Tiger, who fetched €200,000 as a yearling, has shown plenty of potential in his career so far for Karl Burke, and can exploit a handy mark of 94 on his return to the all-weather.

The three-year-old has shown great form on the all-weather previously, including when a length second over a mile at the track to subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, who has won the Sussex Stakes and finished third in the Breeders' Cup Mile since, too.

Two from four on the surface, Cuban Tiger beat subsequent Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty, as well as Group Three winner and Group Two placed Orne to win the Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle having previously won his maiden at Southwell.

Since a break earlier in the campaign, Cuban Tiger has failed to build on his impressive form, unable to return to the winners' enclosure in competitive races at big meetings, including when third at Glorious Goodwood.

He was only denied by a neck at Thirsk on his penultimate start, from a 1lb lower mark, before unable to make any impression when weakening late on at Leopardstown in September, failing to sustain his effort from the front having been close to the pace throughout in a race which favoured a closer.

On the basis of his earlier form, however, he is well treated from a mark of 94, and the return to Kempton following a break could be able to reignite the spark as he seeks a third career success under Clifford Lee.

The yard has a 24 percent strike-rate at the track this year and have continued their rich vein of form in recent months. Their runners are always worthy of serious consideration, and this colt has shown such a high level of ability in the past, it's difficult to imagine he cannot rediscover that form and this looks a nice opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Cuban Tiger in 13:50 Kempton SBK 16/5

Experienced son of Mehmas Fools Rush In makes each-way appeal on his return to the Tapeta, having won over course-and-distance on his penultimate start.

Although he couldn't land a blow when last seen at Newmarket, with things failing to go in his favour, he had previously been performing well on the all-weather, including when second to Beyond Words in a first-time visor at Southwell. In all three appearances at the track, in his most recent start here plus twice for previous trainer Jim Goldie, the six-year-old has put in respectable efforts which bodes well for his chances here.

Now trained by Ruth Carr, Fools Rush In represents a yard who have been performing consistently well in recent months and have saddled a number of winners at generous odds. With a decent strike-rate at the track, and also with James Sullivan aboard their runners, there is enough evidence to suggest the gelding could outrun his odds to make the frame in this contest.

At a price of 9/110.00, he makes each-way appeal at the scene of his most recent victory.

Recommended Bet Back Fools Rush In E/W in 14:15 Wolverhampton SBK 9/1

Another of Mehmas' progeny makes appeal on the Wolverhampton afternoon card today. George Scott-trained The Feminine Urge is too big a price to ignore at 20/121.00 on her first try on the Tapeta, and she can bounce back to some form following two disappointing efforts.

She had previously won her maiden at 15/28.50 when overcoming traffic problems to prevail at Catterick in August, despite drifting in the market that day on handicap debut, and was subsequently given a 3lb rise from which she has been dropped 1lb for her disappointing runs since.

Only 2lb higher than her last winning mark, she can return to form under 5lb claimer Liam Wright, who has been enjoying success on the yard's runner recently, and she should be forgiven for her run at Chelmsford given she was badly hampered in-running and left with no chance of recovering.

There should be more to come from the two-year-old grey and, at the weights, she is one to consider. Whilst favourite Mamma Maria could prove tough to beat for William Haggas and Callum Rodriguez, who boast an impressive strike-rate when teaming up together, The Feminine Urge could spring a surprise at the prices and be able to feature despite being more exposed than most in this field.