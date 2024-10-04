Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday include 9/1 Ascot tip

West To The Bridge makes appeal at Fontwell

Subsequent and Commanche Falls stand out at Ascot

Progressive Got Grey can return to winning ways

Strangerontheshore is ready to strike

Stream Of Stars made a successful return to action after a 986-day break when beating Finest View at the track last month, however, the nine-year-old will now have to back it up and the bounce factor after such a lengthy absence is a concern. Experienced West To The Bridge is an appealing alternative from a mark 1lb lower than his last win, with 3lb Tristan Durrell in the saddle.

Although most of his runs in recent seasons have been over a longer distance, he has proven himself over a similar trip in the past and performed well on his first outing of the season last year when second to Broomfields Cave at Uttoxeter. He has the ability to go well fresh, as he has shown in the past, and he could get his season off to a good start in this extended 2m1f contest.

Recommended Bet Back West To The Bridge in 15:45 Fontwell SBK 9/2

Galileo gelding Subsequent has shown plenty of promise as a stayer in two recent starts when upped in trip, and he can continue his progress in Listed company.

The Andrew-Balding trained contender coped well with softer conditions on his penultimate start when pulling clear in the final furlong to win well. He shaped as though there could be plenty more to come from him, and he was just narrowly denied by Faylaq in his following start at Doncaster. Slowly away on that occasion, he stuck to the task well in the closing stages to close the gap with eventual third Shadow Dance, but couldn't deny the quick-finishing winner.

He is unexposed at this level, and remains unexposed over the trip, too. The fact that he has proven himself in testing conditions could give him the edge against some higher-rated rivals, and there could still be further improvement to come from him.

Ridden by the in-form Oisin Murphy, Subsequent deserves his opportunity at this level and could prove worth siding with.

Recommended Bet Back Subsequent in 15:57 Ascot SBK 10/3

Experienced seven-year-old Commanche Falls has proven he still retains plenty of ability with consistent performances this season, finishing second to Believing in the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock, as well as finishing third in a competitive York handicap. When last seen he finished sixth at odds of 25/126.00 in the Ayr Gold Cup from top-weight, and from a 1lb lower mark, he holds strong claims here.

The ground is likely to be testing at Ascot, which shouldn't inconvenience him too much as he has won on soft in the past. In recent seasons his runs in softer conditions have come when competing in higher class, therefore it's hard to decipher whether or not it inconveniences him, but he is a versatile sprinter who should run his race regardless.

Whilst others may be better suited by conditions, Commanche Falls is a more reliable selection, who is only 3lbs higher than his last winning handicap mark. A Group Three winner, he possesses plenty of class and has proven he can carry hefty weights effectively in the past.

For Michael Dods under Connor Beasley, Commanche Falls demands respect in this contest and could record a first success of the season at a track where he has performed well previously.

Recommended Bet Back Commanche Falls in 16:30 Ascot SBK 9/1

Got Grey made a pleasing step up in class when second at Market Rasen on Saturday, beaten two-and-a-half-lengths by eventual winner Saint Riquier when coming late with his challenge. He had previously won both of his first two starts for his new yard when obliging at odds of 6/52.20 on his first appearance, before carrying a hefty weight to victory at Bangor-on-Dee.

Previously trained by Gavin Cromwell before residing with Helen Nelmes earlier this year, he finished fourth when 250/1251.00 at Taunton in April, thirteen-lengths behind Secret Squirrel, before being well-beaten in two lower class handicaps. He has shown significant improvement since, however, and appears on an upward trajectory, capable of continuing his progress and rich vein of form.

The good-looking son of Outstrip should prove tough to beat in this contest from a mark of 112, representing an in-form Dan Skelton yard.

Recommended Bet Back Got Grey in 16:40 Hexham SBK 5/2

Course-and-distance winner Strangerontheshore remains on the same mark as when second at the track recently, when beaten two-lengths by Barleybrown. On her penultimate start she was unable to challenge, but it was a run worth forgiving, and she appears ready to strike on a rating of 57 which is 5lbs lower than when she won here at 11/112.00 twelve months ago.

Trained by Nigel Tinkler, the six-year-old was unfortunate when third at Beverley in August, rapidly making up ground from the rear but unable to reach eventual winner, Captain Corelli, in time. She has been running well without winning, therefore holds strong each-way claims under Rowan Scott, but should be competing for first-place considering the form she has shown in recent starts.