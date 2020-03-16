Through The Card: Hereford, Monday 16 March

14:20 - LOUGHAN (7) offered plenty amidst obvious greenness when third on hurdles bow at Huntingdon last month, and with that experience unlikely to be lost on him, he could be the answer fitted with a hood. Imperial Icon should also step up on his debut run and is feared most in a race lacking strength in depth.

14:50 - This looks trappy, with a chance taken on SACKETT (1) given he was shaping up quite nicely until a few uncharacteristic errors crept in at Plumpton last time and this is a slight drop in class. Ivilnoble is still unexposed, while Amateur can feature if taking to the larger obstacles.

15:20 - Henry Oliver has been among the winners in recent days so it might be worth siding with SASTRUGA (5) to bounce back from a lesser effort at Warwick as he'd caught the eye when second at Uttoxeter prior to that. Alnadam's Newbury form received a boost when the second won last week and he rates a threat along with Kerry Lee handicap newcomer Demachine.

15:50 - BALLYBREEN (5) is only 3 lb higher than when scoring comfortably back over hurdles at Taunton last week so ought to be hard to beat again. Wayfinder remains with the potential for better in this sphere based on his bumper ability and he can give the selection most to do ahead of Definately Vinnie.

16:20 - JURYS OUT (1) was in the process of showing improved form on his chase debut/reappearance when unseating his rider three out here back in November and has to be of interest off the same mark. Angel's Envy made a respectable debut for this yard two weeks ago and remains unexposed over fences, while Scartare is becoming well treated.

16:50 - THE EDGAR WALLACE (5) has showed useful form in both starts in bumpers this season and will be hard to beat here. This doesn't look the strongest race on paper and it will be disappointing if he doesn't open his account here.