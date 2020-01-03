Through The Card: Hereford, Friday 3 January

12:40 - BUTLER'S BRIEF (4) shaped much better than the result implied when only seventh over this course and distance last month and he is of significant interest on his handicap debut from a fair-looking mark. Butler's Brief was eventually well beaten last time but he showed plenty to work with, getting into the heat of the contest a fair way out before weakening on the turn for home. He is open to plenty of improvement and the excellent conditional Bryan Carver has been booked.

13:10 - SEYMOUR SOX (3) - who like Butler's Brief is trained by Alastair Ralph and will be ridden by Bryan Carver - showed much improved form to finish second on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter last time, pulling 24 lengths clear of the third. That was an encouraging effort and, having proved that he handles testing conditions, he ought to go close. First Assembly - who also finished runner-up last time - is considered the leading danger.

13:40 - GIGA WHITE (3) showed fairly useful form on the Flat when with Ger Lyons and looks an interesting recruit to hurdling. He has to prove his stamina and his effectiveness on testing ground, but his latent ability makes him stand out, and he gets the nod over Artistic Language, who sets the standard based on his second at Wetherby in November.

14:15 - HOLLY JAMES (4) won a bumper at the first attempt, justifying good support, and he has also shown plenty of ability since being sent hurdling. He kept on strongly to win on heavy ground over two miles at Ffos Las, responding to pressure in the style of a horse with plenty of stamina, and he was running well over three miles at Chepstow last time when he fell at the second-last. He looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut and can make amends for his late exit last time. Fontley House showed improved form to get off the mark at Kempton in November and is considered the main threat.

14:45 - This looks ripe for RED RISK (2) now that Locker Room Talk is a non runner. He showed fairly useful form to win a seven-runner event over fences at Auteuil on his final start in France, and is of big interest now starting out for a top yard on British debut. Dame du Soir has perhaps achieved more in form terms, but Red Risk is open to any amount of improvement and is taken to come out on top.

15:20 - MISTY MAI (6) was sent off a strong favourite over course and distance last time but was only able to finish third. However, she paid the price for trying to keep tabs with the dominant winner, and she shaped better than the bare result. Misty Mai's latest win - which came over course and distance in March 2018 - was achieved off an 18 lb higher mark, so she is worth another chance to capitalise on her lenient rating.

15:55 - ELEANOR BOB (1) got off the mark at Leicester on her penultimate start and progressed again to defy a penalty at Exeter last time, looking fully at home in the mud and winning with plenty in hand. She should be able to complete the hat-trick for Venetia Williams.

