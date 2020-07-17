- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 73
Through The Card: Haydock, Friday 17 July
Timeform take you through the card at Haydock on Friday...
"...sets a pretty good standard here and this should prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark."
Timeform on Lawahed
16:25 - ARIJ (7) returned to action with an excellent third in a Wolverhampton maiden last month, the application of a first-time hood, as well as being gelded, seemingly doing the trick as he travelled better than most. That form has since proven strong, and considering the way he kept on in the final furlong, this step up in trip should show him to even better effect.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|22.29
|24/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|6.31
|07/10/19
|Windsor
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|10.69
16:55 - IMPERIAL FORCE (2) looked clued up on his debut, finishing second in a strong maiden at Newmarket, and he ran at least as well to finish third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. He will be suited by this return to six furlongs and sets a good standard.
Matched debut form when 3¼ lengths third of 12 to The Lir Jet in Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot (5f, good to soft) last month. Will be suited by a return to 6f and sets a good standard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Ascot Norfolk Stakes
|3/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|James Doyle
|10.4
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.62
17:25 - MINA VELOUR (9) was successful twice over this trip last season, latterly in a Carlisle handicap on her final appearance in August, a race in which she deserved extra credit for making her challenge down the centre of the track - the later races on the card all developing towards the stand side. She is still unexposed after just five outings and is likely still well handicapped, so she looks the one to side with returning for a yard, in Julie Camancho's, who have been doing really well with new recruits since the resumption.
Successful twice over this trip last term, latterly in Carlisle handicap. Likely still well handicapped returning for yard who have been doing really well with new recruits since the resumption.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/08/19
|Carlisle
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Soft
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Graham Lee
|8.4
|11/07/19
|Carlisle
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 11lbs
|Graham Lee
|11
|06/06/19
|Hamilton Park
|5/11
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/sft
|H
|9st 4lbs
|Graham Lee
|11
|02/05/19
|Redcar
|1/12
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Graham Lee
|5.1
|08/04/19
|Redcar
|3/13
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|H
|8st 9lbs
|Graham Lee
|40
17:55 - HARMONIOUS (2) showed plenty of greenness when hitting the frame in his first two outings but, granted an opening mark on the back of those efforts (as is now the protocol), he showed significant improvement to finish third on his handicap debut here early last month, form that has since been proven strong by the winner's subsequent fourth in the Ribblesdale. The way Harmonious kept up to his work over an extended 11f on that occasion suggests this step up in trip is a positive move, and with further progress surely in the pipeline, he is taken to open his account.
Improved significantly on his turf/handicap debut when ½-length third of 10 to Duke of Condicote here (11.6f) early last month. Up in trip and seems sure to progress again.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|12.86
|28/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|8st 6lbs
|Rob Hornby
|6.99
|07/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|8st 6lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|11.5
18:25 - TRUESHAN (6) was a rapid improver during the second half of last season, winning four of his five starts, including the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket, and a conditions stakes at Newbury in which he lowered the colours of fellow progressive stayer Hamish. He was not disgraced when fourth in a listed race at Newmarket last month, running as though the outing will just put an edge on him, and with that now under his belt, he should prove difficult to beat.
Rapid improver during second half of last season, winning 4 of his 5 starts. Not disgraced on comeback at Newmarket last month and leading contender if back to his best.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|8.6
|25/10/19
|Newbury
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 5f 61y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|William Buick
|3.36
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/19
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|8.82
|07/09/19
|Haydock Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|10.39
|29/08/19
|Ffos Las
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 209y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|12
|02/08/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|41.06
|17/10/18
|Nottingham
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|21.19
18:55 - D'BAI (1) was a narrow winner of a Group 3 over this course and distance just over two years ago, as well as a Group 2 winner at Meydan in January 2019, and after demonstrating he retains plenty of ability in a pipe-opener at this venue last month, he then put up another creditable effort at Group 2 level in the Prix de la Porte Maillot at Longchamp last time, finding only his stable companion too good. This is obviously a step back in grade for Charlie Appleby's globetrotter, who should be able to take advantage and return to winning ways.
Narrow winner of a Group 3 over this C&D just over 2 years ago and bagged a Group 2 at Meydan in January last year. Ran well in defeat both starts this year, and looks a leading player on form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Longchamp
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Christophe Soumillon
|-
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|6/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|b
|9st 8lbs
|Brett Doyle
|17
|16/11/19
|Sandown (Australia)
|4/8
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Good
|b
|9st 4lbs
|James Doyle
|-
|20/04/19
|Randwick
|8/13
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|b
|9st 4lbs
|Kerrin McEvoy
|-
|24/01/19
|Meydan
|1/13
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|b
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|3.3
|12/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|b
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|4.52
|15/09/18
|Doncaster
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|b
|9st 4lbs
|William Buick
|5.23
|26/08/18
|Deauville
|4/11
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 4lbs
|William Buick
|-
|05/08/18
|Deauville
|6/20
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|-
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|5/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|b
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|6.37
|23/06/18
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|b
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|32.97
|09/06/18
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Gd/frm
|b
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|4.58
|21/05/18
|Windsor
|2/7
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|b
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|6.89
|10/03/18
|Meydan
|5/16
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|b
|9st 5lbs
|Brett Doyle
|12.61
|01/02/18
|Meydan
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|b
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|2.14
|11/01/18
|Meydan
|1/16
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Gd/frm
|b
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|6.08
|07/10/17
|Chantilly
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Soft
|B
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|-
|20/09/17
|Sandown Park
|6/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.85
|09/09/17
|Bordeaux
|3/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Soft
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|-
|29/07/17
|Ascot
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|10.3
|13/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|0
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|5.31
19:25 - LAWAHED (9) didn't make it onto the racecourse as a two-year-old, but she showed plenty to work with when runner-up on her debut early last month, and she found only one too good again at Newmarket last time, probably improving for the step up to a mile, just not by enough to trouble a useful rival however. She sets a pretty good standard here and this should prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.
Twice-raced filly. 5/2, second of 8 in maiden at Newmarket (8f, good to firm) 19 days ago, no match for winner. Sets a pretty good standard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|4.43
19:55 - COLD FRONT (1) is unlucky to still be a maiden after three runs, not doing a great deal wrong on any of his outings, including when coming up a neck short against a promising Godolphin rival at Yarmouth last month, pulling clear of the remainder. He looks to have the ability to land a race like this, and considering he has achieved more in form terms than the rest of this field, he is very much the one to beat.
Runner-up all 3 starts but hasn't done a great deal wrong, coming up a neck short against a promising Godolphin rival ar Yarmouth last month. Very much the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/06/20
|Yarmouth
|2/11
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.19
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|2.11
|25/10/19
|Newbury
|2/20
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|5.09
20:25 - STAR OF VALOUR (11) scored twice at Wolverhampton late last year and, having needed his return, was right back in form when third at Doncaster earlier this month, arguably making his effort slightly sooner than ideal. This is a competitive-looking handicap, but Lynn Siddall's charge is taken to continue in his good form and return to winning ways.
Scored twice at Wolverhampton late last year and, having needed his return, was right back in form when third at Doncaster last time, pressing on soon enough. One to consider.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|3/19
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|11.74
|21/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|10/11
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|8
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|3.89
|16/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Garritty
|4.2
|30/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|6.2
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|6/14
|Flat
|1m 208y
|Heavy
|10st 0lbs
|Miss Emma Todd
|11.45
|23/09/19
|Hamilton Park
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 35y
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|Connor Murtagh
|7.2
|30/08/19
|Hamilton Park
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|8.44
|07/08/19
|Pontefract
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|10.5
|27/05/19
|Redcar
|7/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Good
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Dougie Costello
|11.29
|15/05/19
|Yarmouth
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Stevie Donohoe
|21
|25/04/19
|Beverley
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Dougie Costello
|26
|09/04/19
|Pontefract
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Good
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Dougie Costello
|75
|28/03/19
|Chelmsford City
|10/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|H
|10st 0lbs
|Dougie Costello
|239.98
|01/03/19
|Newcastle
|9/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|10st 0lbs
|Dougie Costello
|17.06
|20/06/18
|Maisons-Laffitte
|3/13
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|-
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
16:25 - 7
16:55 - 2
17:25 - 9
17:55 - 2
18:25 - 6
18:55 - 1
1 line
Friday 17 July, 8.25pm
Gelded and hooded, excellent third of 12 in maiden at Wolverhampton (8.6f, 16/1) on return 19 days ago. Makes handicap debut off lenient mark so very much one to consider for in-form yard.