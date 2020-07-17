Through The Card: Haydock, Friday 17 July

16:25 - ARIJ (7) returned to action with an excellent third in a Wolverhampton maiden last month, the application of a first-time hood, as well as being gelded, seemingly doing the trick as he travelled better than most. That form has since proven strong, and considering the way he kept on in the final furlong, this step up in trip should show him to even better effect.

No. 7 (6) Arij (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 73 Form: 69-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/06/20 Wolverhampton 3/12 Flat 1m 142y Std H 9st 2lbs Paul Mulrennan 22.29 24/10/19 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 6.31 07/10/19 Windsor 6/13 Flat 1m 31y Soft 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 10.69

16:55 - IMPERIAL FORCE (2) looked clued up on his debut, finishing second in a strong maiden at Newmarket, and he ran at least as well to finish third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. He will be suited by this return to six furlongs and sets a good standard.

No. 2 (1) Imperial Force (Ire) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.69 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 23

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/06/20 Ascot Norfolk Stakes 3/12 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs James Doyle 10.4 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 8.62

17:25 - MINA VELOUR (9) was successful twice over this trip last season, latterly in a Carlisle handicap on her final appearance in August, a race in which she deserved extra credit for making her challenge down the centre of the track - the later races on the card all developing towards the stand side. She is still unexposed after just five outings and is likely still well handicapped, so she looks the one to side with returning for a yard, in Julie Camancho's, who have been doing really well with new recruits since the resumption.

No. 9 (9) Mina Velour SBK 5/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 72 Form: 31521-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/08/19 Carlisle 1/10 Flat 5f 193y Soft H 9st 6lbs Graham Lee 8.4 11/07/19 Carlisle 2/8 Flat 5f 193y Gd/frm H 8st 11lbs Graham Lee 11 06/06/19 Hamilton Park 5/11 Flat 6f 6y Gd/sft H 9st 4lbs Graham Lee 11 02/05/19 Redcar 1/12 Flat 5f 217y Good H 9st 0lbs Graham Lee 5.1 08/04/19 Redcar 3/13 Flat 7f Good H 8st 9lbs Graham Lee 40

17:55 - HARMONIOUS (2) showed plenty of greenness when hitting the frame in his first two outings but, granted an opening mark on the back of those efforts (as is now the protocol), he showed significant improvement to finish third on his handicap debut here early last month, form that has since been proven strong by the winner's subsequent fourth in the Ribblesdale. The way Harmonious kept up to his work over an extended 11f on that occasion suggests this step up in trip is a positive move, and with further progress surely in the pipeline, he is taken to open his account.

No. 2 (7) Harmonious SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81 Form: 323

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Haydock Park 3/10 Flat 1m 3f 140y Good 9st 9lbs Cieren Fallon 12.86 28/02/20 Lingfield Park 2/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 8st 6lbs Rob Hornby 6.99 07/02/20 Chelmsford City 3/7 Flat 1m 2f Slow 8st 6lbs Hollie Doyle 11.5

18:25 - TRUESHAN (6) was a rapid improver during the second half of last season, winning four of his five starts, including the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket, and a conditions stakes at Newbury in which he lowered the colours of fellow progressive stayer Hamish. He was not disgraced when fourth in a listed race at Newmarket last month, running as though the outing will just put an edge on him, and with that now under his belt, he should prove difficult to beat.

No. 6 (6) Trueshan (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 109 Form: 6/11211-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 8.6 25/10/19 Newbury 1/4 Flat 1m 5f 61y Heavy 9st 5lbs William Buick 3.36 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/19 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs William Buick 8.82 07/09/19 Haydock Park 2/12 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Andrea Atzeni 10.39 29/08/19 Ffos Las 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 209y Good 9st 9lbs Hollie Doyle 12 02/08/19 Wolverhampton 1/5 Flat 1m 4f 51y Slow 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 41.06 17/10/18 Nottingham 6/9 Flat 1m 75y Soft 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 21.19

18:55 - D'BAI (1) was a narrow winner of a Group 3 over this course and distance just over two years ago, as well as a Group 2 winner at Meydan in January 2019, and after demonstrating he retains plenty of ability in a pipe-opener at this venue last month, he then put up another creditable effort at Group 2 level in the Prix de la Porte Maillot at Longchamp last time, finding only his stable companion too good. This is obviously a step back in grade for Charlie Appleby's globetrotter, who should be able to take advantage and return to winning ways.

No. 1 (1) D'bai (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 109 Form: 423/184-62

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Longchamp 2/8 Flat 6f 211y Good B 9st 4lbs Christophe Soumillon - 07/06/20 Haydock Park 6/10 Flat 6f 212y Good b 9st 8lbs Brett Doyle 17 16/11/19 Sandown (Australia) 4/8 Flat 6f 110y Good b 9st 4lbs James Doyle - 20/04/19 Randwick 8/13 Flat 6f 211y Good b 9st 4lbs Kerrin McEvoy - 24/01/19 Meydan 1/13 Flat 6f 211y Good b 9st 0lbs James Doyle 3.3 12/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm b 9st 3lbs William Buick 4.52 15/09/18 Doncaster 2/9 Flat 7f 6y Good b 9st 4lbs William Buick 5.23 26/08/18 Deauville 4/11 Flat 5f 212y Gd/sft B 9st 4lbs William Buick - 05/08/18 Deauville 6/20 Flat 6f 102y Good B 9st 3lbs James Doyle - 31/07/18 Goodwood 5/12 Flat 7f Good b 9st 3lbs William Buick 6.37 23/06/18 Ascot Diamond Jubilee 6/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm b 9st 3lbs William Buick 32.97 09/06/18 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 7f 37y Gd/frm b 9st 0lbs William Buick 4.58 21/05/18 Windsor 2/7 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm b 9st 5lbs James Doyle 6.89 10/03/18 Meydan 5/16 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm b 9st 5lbs Brett Doyle 12.61 01/02/18 Meydan 4/9 Flat 6f 211y Good b 9st 0lbs William Buick 2.14 11/01/18 Meydan 1/16 Flat 6f 211y Gd/frm b 9st 3lbs William Buick 6.08 07/10/17 Chantilly 5/6 Flat 1m 209y Soft B 9st 0lbs James Doyle - 20/09/17 Sandown Park 6/10 Flat 1m Gd/sft B 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 2.85 09/09/17 Bordeaux 3/9 Flat 7f 210y Soft B 9st 2lbs Mickael Barzalona - 29/07/17 Ascot 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft B 9st 7lbs William Buick 10.3 13/07/17 Newmarket (July) 3/8 Flat 1m Good 0 9st 3lbs William Buick 5.31

19:25 - LAWAHED (9) didn't make it onto the racecourse as a two-year-old, but she showed plenty to work with when runner-up on her debut early last month, and she found only one too good again at Newmarket last time, probably improving for the step up to a mile, just not by enough to trouble a useful rival however. She sets a pretty good standard here and this should prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.

No. 9 (4) Lawahed (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.55 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 83 Form: 22

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 4 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs James Doyle 4.43

19:55 - COLD FRONT (1) is unlucky to still be a maiden after three runs, not doing a great deal wrong on any of his outings, including when coming up a neck short against a promising Godolphin rival at Yarmouth last month, pulling clear of the remainder. He looks to have the ability to land a race like this, and considering he has achieved more in form terms than the rest of this field, he is very much the one to beat.

No. 1 (2) Cold Front SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88 Form: 2-22

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/06/20 Yarmouth 2/11 Flat 7f 3y Good 9st 4lbs Tom Marquand 2.19 02/06/20 Kempton Park 2/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs James Doyle 2.11 25/10/19 Newbury 2/20 Flat 6f 110y Heavy 9st 5lbs James Doyle 5.09

20:25 - STAR OF VALOUR (11) scored twice at Wolverhampton late last year and, having needed his return, was right back in form when third at Doncaster earlier this month, arguably making his effort slightly sooner than ideal. This is a competitive-looking handicap, but Lynn Siddall's charge is taken to continue in his good form and return to winning ways.

No. 11 (7) Star Of Valour (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Lynn Siddall

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 67 Form: 246121-03