Through The Card: Hamilton, Wednesday 24 June

12:15 - Karl Burke's juveniles have been going particularly well since the return of racing, and MISS MILBY (6) shaped with an abundance of promise when finishing runner-up on debut at Beverley just under two weeks ago, covering more ground that the eventual winner but battling all the way to the line. There should be more to come from here, and can go one better here at the main expense of Aish, who is also likely to improve from her first outing at Newcastle.

12:45 - This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, and TINOCHIO (8) is expected to make the required improvement to open his account. He is related to some sharp types, and shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut at Pontefract this month, doing better than the bare result suggests. Tinochio was dropped out from a poor draw, and was doing all of his best work in the closing stages, and he should be much sharper for that run now. It is interesting that money has arrived for newcomer Attaboy Roy, though, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

13:20 - GLORY FIGHTER (6) struggled in a light three-year-old campaign in 2019, but he shaped promisingly on his first start for Iain Jardine at Newcastle earlier this month after an eight-month break. Glory Fighter has joined an astute yard that do well with new recruits, and judged by his debut for new connections, he shouldn't be long in resuming winning ways. It is worth remembering the Glory Fighter beat Soldier's Call as a juvenile, who developed into a smart sprinter.

No. 6 (4) Glory Fighter SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Jamie Gormley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75 Form: 758/4075-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/06/20 Newcastle 2/11 Flat 5f Slow 9st 5lbs Jamie Gormley 21 30/09/19 Wolverhampton 5/10 Flat 5f 21y Std 8st 13lbs Gerald Mosse 18.4 21/08/19 Bath 7/8 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 3lbs Gerald Mosse 34.61 01/08/19 Goodwood 15/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Gerald Mosse 40 16/07/19 Bath 4/5 Flat 5f 10y Firm 9st 6lbs Gerald Mosse 7 25/08/18 York 8/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Gerald Mosse 15 29/07/18 Deauville 5/6 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 0lbs Gerald Mosse - 21/06/18 Ascot Norfolk Stakes 7/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Gerald Mosse 8.61 11/05/18 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 4f 217y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Gerald Mosse 1.75 20/04/18 Newbury 2/10 Flat 5f 34y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Gerald Mosse 4.6

13:50 - PAVERS PRIDE (7) lost his way for Noel Wilson last season, but has since joined a yard that do very well with sprinters. He is well handicapped on the pick of his form, and looked back to his near best when runner-up at Beverley recently, travelling well after breaking from the widest draw, and pulled clear of the remainder with another who was ahead of their mark. That looks form to be positive about, and Pavers Pride has strong claims from the same mark with the visor replacing the blinkers.

No. 7 (7) Pavers Pride SBK 7/5 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 55 Form: 3/675867-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Beverley 2/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 5.41 15/10/19 Musselburgh 7/11 Flat 5f 1y Heavy 9st 5lbs Graham Lee 9.12 29/09/19 Musselburgh 6/7 Flat 5f 1y Gd/sft B 8st 2lbs Duran Fentiman 13.76 19/09/19 Ayr 8/17 Flat 5f Good B 9st 3lbs Jason Hart 14.85 03/09/19 Catterick Bridge 5/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 5lbs Ger O'Neill 14 31/05/19 Carlisle 7/9 Flat 5f Heavy B 10st 0lbs Danny Redmond 7.84 19/05/19 Ripon 6/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 10lbs Phil Dennis 30.08 31/10/18 Nottingham 3/14 Flat 5f 8y Good B 8st 13lbs Jack Garritty 28.17 15/10/18 Musselburgh 1/8 Flat 5f 1y Good B 10st 11lbs Miss Becky Smith 3.65 20/09/18 Ayr 2/20 Flat 5f Soft B 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 41.26 30/08/18 Musselburgh 1/9 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm B 9st 5lbs Phil Dennis 16.52 14/08/18 Thirsk 11/14 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Connor Beasley 34.55 07/08/18 Catterick Bridge 12/12 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 10.5 24/07/18 Musselburgh 2/9 Flat 5f 1y Good 9st 8lbs Connor Beasley 5.61 02/07/18 Hamilton Park 4/6 Flat 5f 7y Gd/frm 0 9st 3lbs Graham Lee 10.75 18/06/18 Ayr 2/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 0 9st 4lbs Graham Lee 9.03 12/05/18 Thirsk 8/14 Flat 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs Connor Beasley 50 25/04/18 Catterick Bridge 7/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Phil Dennis 18.45 09/10/17 Musselburgh 9/11 Flat 5f 1y Soft 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 8.11 27/09/17 Redcar 4/19 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs Paddy Mathers 113.62 30/08/17 Musselburgh 4/8 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Adam McNamara 11.5

14:20 - Some interesting newcomers on show, but KRAKEN POWER (3) showed plenty to work on when runner-up on debut at Pontefract this month, coming out the clear best horse at the weights having conceded 7 lb to the winner. Kraken Power had to come wide on the bend entering the straight, and challenged over a furlong out, pulling clear of the remainder. He looks well up to winning a race of this nature and sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at.

14:50 - Ready preference is for Jedd O'Keeffe's lightly-raced DEVIL'S ANGEL (3), who has more scope for improvement than his rivals and can race off the same mark as when a good second at Ripon. That was arguably a career-best performance, stripping fitter for his recent return, and the stiff finish at this track will suit kept to six furlongs. Phantasmal is still a maiden but wasn't disgraced on his return so rates next best, while Global Humor could easily run into a place if in the mood.

No. 3 (6) Devil's Angel SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jockey: Megan Nicholls

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 62 Form: 56/18-82

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ripon 2/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 14.23 04/06/20 Newcastle 8/10 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 10.94 11/04/19 Newcastle 8/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 4.93 31/01/19 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 8st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 7.86 20/07/18 Hamilton Park 6/6 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 11.03 21/06/18 Ripon 5/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 13.5

15:20 - EYE SMILING (4) had something in hand at Chelmsford last week, showing improved form to open her account, overcoming the worst of the draw and a slow start. There should be more to come, and a 6 lb penalty doesn't look enough to stop her if showing up in similar form back on turf. Midnite Bride appeals as a likely improver in handicaps for Kevin Ryan, while Big City went close at Thirsk last week so ought to be highly competitive off the same mark.

15:50 - TRUE BELIEVER (5) showed a good attitude when splitting a progressive pair at Doncaster 10 days ago and, in this lesser affair, she should be able to get her head in front under another positive ride. Dawaaween, who made a cracking start for her new stable at Beverley recently, looks the main threat ahead of Iconic Code.



