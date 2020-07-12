- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Hamilton, Sunday 12 July
Timeform take you through the card at Hamilton on Sunday...
"...looked right back to his best when successful on his most recent outing at Redcar..."
Timeform on Dirchill
12:15 - SOURCE OF WEALTH (7) essentially confirmed the promise of her debut when runner-up at this venue last time, just beaten by a stronger stayer as she stepped up in trip. She should be more than capable of picking up a similar race on that evidence, and this looks as good an opportunity as any with the drop back to five furlongs likely to be in her favour. Tatsthewaytodoit is the obvious threat on form, though Two Cop Bop or Acklam Express could easily take a jump forward.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|2/7
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Shane Gray
|3.99
|24/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|4/7
|Flat
|5f 7y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|10.49
12:45 - QUANAH (2) resumed his progress to get back on track over this C&D last time, showing a good attitude to land the spoils by a head, in the process making it four wins from his last six starts. This is a slightly weaker race on paper and a 3 lb rise in the weights doesn't look insurmountable, so it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts at the finish, still very much one to keep onside in his current rich vein of form. Airglow is quirky but shaped well at Haydock so is feared, along with the in-form Burtonwood.
Showed an excellent attitude to resume winning ways in 5-runner handicap over this C&D (good to soft) 14 days ago, rallying. Seems sure to remain competitive.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|1/5
|Flat
|5f 7y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.9
|16/06/20
|Thirsk
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|4.99
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.09
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|3/12
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Phil Dennis
|35.75
|15/10/19
|Musselburgh
|1/11
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.8
|30/09/19
|Hamilton Park
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Heavy
|9st 4lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|11.58
|25/09/19
|Redcar
|4/13
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Phil Dennis
|19.96
|22/09/19
|Hamilton Park
|4/9
|Flat
|5f 7y
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|30.02
|04/07/19
|Yarmouth
|8/10
|Flat
|5f 42y
|Good
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Dougie Costello
|85
|27/06/19
|Leicester
|11/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|b
|8st 12lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|36.36
|25/04/19
|Beverley
|4/5
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|John Egan
|60
|01/04/19
|Newcastle
|9/9
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|18.32
|07/09/18
|Ascot
|10/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Louis Steward
|140.16
|17/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|5/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Louis Steward
|17.7
|28/06/18
|Newmarket (July)
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|John Egan
|109.45
13:20 - TWILIGHT PRINCE (7) likely wants further already, but he's hard to get away from after his agonising defeat first time up at Redcar, representing the Richard Fahey yard that has hit form in recent weeks (68% of horses running to form). Bergerac is open to improvement after a promising start here last month, while Cometh The Man is among a number of interesting newcomers.
85,000 gns half-brother to 5f-1m winner Honourable. Promising debut when nose second at Redcar (6f, good to soft, 16/1) last month, finishing well though suited by way race developed. The one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Redcar
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|David Nolan
|24.44
13:55 - DIRCHILL (6) showed the benefit of his reappearance and looked right back to his best when successful on his most recent outing at Redcar, making all to win easily by seven and a half lengths. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 10 lb higher mark taken into account, and he looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood. Ey Up Its Mick is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after winning his most recent start at Haydock, leaving Canford's Joy to complete the shortlist.
C&D winner. 1 win from 2 runs this year. 6/1, much improved when winning 10-runner handicap at Redcar (6f) 15 days ago, forging clear. Shortlist material if replicating that under a penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Redcar
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|8.29
|21/06/20
|Redcar
|6/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|5
|22/11/19
|Newcastle
|10/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Elisha Whittington
|36
|18/10/19
|Newcastle
|14/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|100
|06/09/19
|Newcastle
|12/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Nathan Evans
|28.47
|28/06/19
|Newcastle
|14/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Connor Beasley
|7.6
|17/06/19
|Carlisle
|4/17
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Soft
|B
|10st 0lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|35.22
|11/06/19
|Thirsk
|14/15
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Connor Beasley
|22
|29/05/19
|Hamilton Park
|7/14
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 8lbs
|Joe Fanning
|9.09
|20/05/19
|Carlisle
|8/11
|Flat
|6f 195y
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|11.13
|03/05/19
|Newcastle
|3/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|B
|9st 4lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|13
|13/04/19
|Thirsk
|12/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Clifford Lee
|12.66
|01/04/19
|Newcastle
|5/14
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Clifford Lee
|58.01
|28/02/19
|Newcastle
|6/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|B
|8st 8lbs
|Cam Hardie
|23.62
|20/02/19
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|B
|9st 12lbs
|Clifford Lee
|14.5
|31/01/19
|Newcastle
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 11lbs
|Jonathan Fisher
|6.09
|22/01/19
|Newcastle
|6/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|7.4
|02/01/19
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|12.5
|19/12/18
|Newcastle
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|36.88
|05/12/18
|Newcastle
|7/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|48
|30/11/18
|Newcastle
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|B
|8st 10lbs
|Jason Hart
|48
14:25 - FUNNY MAN (2) was second off this mark here last term and is taken to build on a satisfactory comeback run at Haydock last month. This is quite a competitive race of its type, though, with Heart of Soul, Grandee and Multellie all arriving on the back of good efforts of their own. They should all be involved, while The Navigator could also have a say if his stamina holds up in trip.
Racked up a hat-trick last summer. Not seen to best effect when fourth of 6 on Haydock reappearance. Went close off same mark here last year.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Firm
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|10.5
|25/10/19
|Doncaster
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Heavy
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|23.79
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Heavy
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|38.67
|22/09/19
|Hamilton Park
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 15y
|Soft
|V
|10st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.1
|08/09/19
|York
|3/12
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.07
|24/08/19
|Redcar
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 5f 218y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.98
|17/08/19
|Ripon
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 4f 10y
|Soft
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|6.6
|27/07/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Soft
|B
|9st 5lbs
|David Nolan
|2.32
|20/07/19
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.28
|28/06/19
|Yarmouth
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 17y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Liam Jones
|5.23
|18/06/19
|Brighton
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 198y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Liam Jones
|11
|06/06/19
|Ripon
|10/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Gianluca Sanna
|57.43
|19/05/19
|Ripon
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 170y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.8
|07/11/18
|Nottingham
|12/16
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|23.76
14:55 - FLYING MOON (8) made an encouraging start on the level for his new yard when second to Smeaton at this track last month, and, with that form having been boosted by the third subsequently, he may be capable of going one better himself with the return to this sort of trip unlikely to pose an issue. Smart Lass, who made a pleasing comeback at Thirsk, is the main danger ahead of Millie The Minx.
33/1, second of 11 in handicap at this course (8.3f, good to soft) 14 days ago, left poorly placed. Significantly back up in trip. Stable is in terrific form and latest effort has been boosted.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Gd/sft
|8st 8lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|50
|27/01/20
|Kelso
|12/13
|Hurdle
|2m 51y
|Heavy
|10st 7lbs
|William Shanahan
|1000
|02/01/20
|Ayr
|10/13
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|10st 7lbs
|William Shanahan
|75
|15/09/19
|Ffos Las
|5/16
|Flat
|1m 3f 209y
|Gd/sft
|8st 8lbs
|David Probert
|55
|04/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|8/15
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Nicola Currie
|17.51
|12/08/19
|Wolverhampton
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Rob Hornby
|21.3
|10/07/19
|Kempton Park
|10/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Adam Kirby
|22
|14/05/19
|Chepstow
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|21.23
|01/05/19
|Brighton
|3/3
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Luke Morris
|6.88
|26/10/18
|Newbury
|12/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|43.95
15:25 - ANTICO LADY (3) had excuses at Haydock last time and remains of interest dropped back to a mile. Reclaim Victory stepped up on her two-year-old form when second over C&D nine days ago and rates a threat, while Finery failed to meet expectations on her handicap debut/return but is worth another chance.
Dual 1m winner last May. First run since leaving Brian Ellison when creditable third of 11 in handicap at Wolverhampton (9.5f) on return. Excuses at Haydock since and can bounce back.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 100y
|Firm
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|7.27
|09/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|32
|26/07/19
|York
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 177y
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Miss Becky Smith
|9.52
|28/06/19
|Newcastle
|5/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Ben Robinson
|4.76
|21/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Robinson
|4.3
|30/05/19
|Wetherby
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Ben Robinson
|1.91
|21/05/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Robinson
|3.35
|08/05/19
|Southwell
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Fast
|9st 11lbs
|Ben Robinson
|3.21
|23/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Ben Robinson
|7.88
|28/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/7
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|161.32
|09/06/18
|Beverley
|8/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Ben Robinson
|116.12
|19/05/18
|Thirsk
|7/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Robinson
|52.79
15:55 - SMEATON (1) was impressive when winning over C&D a fortnight ago, tanking through the contest and cruising clear with not one of his rivals able to land a blow. He gets the vote to follow up with conditions set to be in his favour once again. Bawaader looks the biggest threat after slipping to an attractive mark, ahead of another last-time-out scorer, Global Exceed.
11/4, made the most of a good opportunity when winning 11-runner handicap at this C&D (good to soft) 14 days ago, unchallenged. Shortlist material.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Curtis
|4.27
|16/06/20
|Thirsk
|3/10
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Curtis
|4.32
|20/09/19
|Ayr
|7/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Shane Kelly
|11.74
|26/08/19
|Ripon
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 170y
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Jason Hart
|5.86
|03/08/19
|Thirsk
|9/14
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|8.84
|31/07/19
|Leicester
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 53y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|4.6
|16/07/19
|Beverley
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|9.87
|06/07/19
|Nottingham
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Ben Sanderson
|5.44
|06/06/19
|Haydock Park
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ben Curtis
|4.93
|29/05/19
|Hamilton Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 35y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|8.32
|13/05/19
|Musselburgh
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 208y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|38
|30/04/19
|Newcastle
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Graham Lee
|48.64
|08/04/19
|Redcar
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Ben Curtis
|272.88
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
12:15 - 7
12:45 - 2
13:20 - 7
13:55 - 6
14:25 - 2
14:55 - 8
1 line
Twice-raced maiden. Second of 7 in minor event at this course (6f, good to soft, 11/4) 9 days ago. The one to beat back over 5f.