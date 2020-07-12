Through The Card: Hamilton, Sunday 12 July

12:15 - SOURCE OF WEALTH (7) essentially confirmed the promise of her debut when runner-up at this venue last time, just beaten by a stronger stayer as she stepped up in trip. She should be more than capable of picking up a similar race on that evidence, and this looks as good an opportunity as any with the drop back to five furlongs likely to be in her favour. Tatsthewaytodoit is the obvious threat on form, though Two Cop Bop or Acklam Express could easily take a jump forward.

No. 7 (2) Source Of Wealth SBK 6/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 42

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Hamilton Park 2/7 Flat 6f 6y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Shane Gray 3.99 24/06/20 Hamilton Park 4/7 Flat 5f 7y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Daniel Tudhope 10.49

12:45 - QUANAH (2) resumed his progress to get back on track over this C&D last time, showing a good attitude to land the spoils by a head, in the process making it four wins from his last six starts. This is a slightly weaker race on paper and a 3 lb rise in the weights doesn't look insurmountable, so it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts at the finish, still very much one to keep onside in his current rich vein of form. Airglow is quirky but shaped well at Haydock so is feared, along with the in-form Burtonwood.

No. 2 (4) Quanah (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 26 Trainer: Liam Bailey

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68 Form: 4411-3161

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Hamilton Park 1/5 Flat 5f 7y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.9 16/06/20 Thirsk 6/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 4lbs Phil Dennis 4.99 06/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 5f Slow 9st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.09 01/06/20 Newcastle 3/12 Flat 5f Slow 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 35.75 15/10/19 Musselburgh 1/11 Flat 5f 1y Heavy 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.8 30/09/19 Hamilton Park 1/8 Flat 6f 6y Heavy 9st 4lbs Daniel Tudhope 11.58 25/09/19 Redcar 4/13 Flat 5f 217y Good 9st 2lbs Phil Dennis 19.96 22/09/19 Hamilton Park 4/9 Flat 5f 7y Soft 9st 4lbs Phil Dennis 30.02 04/07/19 Yarmouth 8/10 Flat 5f 42y Good B 9st 7lbs Dougie Costello 85 27/06/19 Leicester 11/11 Flat 6f Good b 8st 12lbs Daniel Muscutt 36.36 25/04/19 Beverley 4/5 Flat 7f 96y Good 9st 2lbs John Egan 60 01/04/19 Newcastle 9/9 Flat 6f Std 9st 6lbs Paul Mulrennan 18.32 07/09/18 Ascot 10/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Louis Steward 140.16 17/08/18 Newmarket (July) 5/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Louis Steward 17.7 28/06/18 Newmarket (July) 6/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs John Egan 109.45

13:20 - TWILIGHT PRINCE (7) likely wants further already, but he's hard to get away from after his agonising defeat first time up at Redcar, representing the Richard Fahey yard that has hit form in recent weeks (68% of horses running to form). Bergerac is open to improvement after a promising start here last month, while Cometh The Man is among a number of interesting newcomers.

No. 7 (9) Twilight Prince SBK 2/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/06/20 Redcar 2/8 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs David Nolan 24.44

13:55 - DIRCHILL (6) showed the benefit of his reappearance and looked right back to his best when successful on his most recent outing at Redcar, making all to win easily by seven and a half lengths. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 10 lb higher mark taken into account, and he looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood. Ey Up Its Mick is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after winning his most recent start at Haydock, leaving Canford's Joy to complete the shortlist.

No. 6 (8) Dirchill (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: David Thompson

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 62 Form: 040000-61

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Redcar 1/10 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Harrison Shaw 8.29 21/06/20 Redcar 6/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 5 22/11/19 Newcastle 10/11 Flat 6f Slow B 8st 11lbs Elisha Whittington 36 18/10/19 Newcastle 14/14 Flat 7f 14y Slow B 9st 5lbs Andrew Mullen 100 06/09/19 Newcastle 12/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow B 9st 7lbs Nathan Evans 28.47 28/06/19 Newcastle 14/14 Flat 6f Slow B 9st 6lbs Connor Beasley 7.6 17/06/19 Carlisle 4/17 Flat 5f 193y Soft B 10st 0lbs Lewis Edmunds 35.22 11/06/19 Thirsk 14/15 Flat 6f Soft B 8st 11lbs Connor Beasley 22 29/05/19 Hamilton Park 7/14 Flat 6f 6y Gd/sft B 9st 8lbs Joe Fanning 9.09 20/05/19 Carlisle 8/11 Flat 6f 195y Good B 9st 0lbs Harrison Shaw 11.13 03/05/19 Newcastle 3/9 Flat 6f Slow B 9st 4lbs P. J. McDonald 13 13/04/19 Thirsk 12/19 Flat 6f Good B 9st 0lbs Clifford Lee 12.66 01/04/19 Newcastle 5/14 Flat 6f Std B 8st 11lbs Clifford Lee 58.01 28/02/19 Newcastle 6/9 Flat 7f 14y Slow B 8st 8lbs Cam Hardie 23.62 20/02/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 7f 14y Slow B 9st 12lbs Clifford Lee 14.5 31/01/19 Newcastle 7/8 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 11lbs Jonathan Fisher 6.09 22/01/19 Newcastle 6/9 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 7.4 02/01/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 7f 14y Slow B 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 12.5 19/12/18 Newcastle 3/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow B 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 36.88 05/12/18 Newcastle 7/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 1lbs Callum Rodriguez 48 30/11/18 Newcastle 8/14 Flat 6f Slow B 8st 10lbs Jason Hart 48

14:25 - FUNNY MAN (2) was second off this mark here last term and is taken to build on a satisfactory comeback run at Haydock last month. This is quite a competitive race of its type, though, with Heart of Soul, Grandee and Multellie all arriving on the back of good efforts of their own. They should all be involved, while The Navigator could also have a say if his stamina holds up in trip.

No. 2 (4) Funny Man SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80 Form: 1323268-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Haydock Park 4/6 Flat 1m 3f 175y Firm V 9st 9lbs Daniel Tudhope 10.5 25/10/19 Doncaster 8/14 Flat 1m 6f 115y Heavy B 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 23.79 04/10/19 Ascot 6/8 Flat 1m 6f 34y Heavy B 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 38.67 22/09/19 Hamilton Park 2/8 Flat 1m 4f 15y Soft V 10st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.1 08/09/19 York 3/12 Flat 2m 56y Gd/frm V 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.07 24/08/19 Redcar 2/5 Flat 1m 5f 218y Gd/frm B 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.98 17/08/19 Ripon 3/7 Flat 1m 4f 10y Soft B 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 6.6 27/07/19 Lingfield Park 1/4 Flat 1m 6f Soft B 9st 5lbs David Nolan 2.32 20/07/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good B 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.28 28/06/19 Yarmouth 1/8 Flat 1m 6f 17y Gd/frm B 9st 0lbs Liam Jones 5.23 18/06/19 Brighton 2/10 Flat 1m 3f 198y Gd/frm B 9st 5lbs Liam Jones 11 06/06/19 Ripon 10/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Gianluca Sanna 57.43 19/05/19 Ripon 6/8 Flat 1m 1f 170y Gd/frm 0 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.8 07/11/18 Nottingham 12/16 Flat 1m 75y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs James Doyle 23.76

14:55 - FLYING MOON (8) made an encouraging start on the level for his new yard when second to Smeaton at this track last month, and, with that form having been boosted by the third subsequently, he may be capable of going one better himself with the return to this sort of trip unlikely to pose an issue. Smart Lass, who made a pleasing comeback at Thirsk, is the main danger ahead of Millie The Minx.

No. 8 (3) Flying Moon (Ger) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: R. Mike Smith

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 48 Form: 0/360885-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Hamilton Park 2/11 Flat 1m 68y Gd/sft 8st 8lbs Paddy Mathers 50 27/01/20 Kelso 12/13 Hurdle 2m 51y Heavy 10st 7lbs William Shanahan 1000 02/01/20 Ayr 10/13 Hurdle 2m Heavy 10st 7lbs William Shanahan 75 15/09/19 Ffos Las 5/16 Flat 1m 3f 209y Gd/sft 8st 8lbs David Probert 55 04/09/19 Chelmsford City 8/15 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 0lbs Nicola Currie 17.51 12/08/19 Wolverhampton 8/10 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 9st 0lbs Rob Hornby 21.3 10/07/19 Kempton Park 10/13 Flat 1m Slow B 9st 3lbs Adam Kirby 22 14/05/19 Chepstow 6/8 Flat 1m 14y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 21.23 01/05/19 Brighton 3/3 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 5lbs Luke Morris 6.88 26/10/18 Newbury 12/15 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 43.95

15:25 - ANTICO LADY (3) had excuses at Haydock last time and remains of interest dropped back to a mile. Reclaim Victory stepped up on her two-year-old form when second over C&D nine days ago and rates a threat, while Finery failed to meet expectations on her handicap debut/return but is worth another chance.

No. 3 (2) Antico Lady (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70 Form: 211256-35

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Haydock Park 5/8 Flat 1m 2f 100y Firm 9st 3lbs Paul Mulrennan 7.27 09/06/20 Wolverhampton 3/11 Flat 1m 1f 104y Slow 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 32 26/07/19 York 6/10 Flat 1m 177y Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Miss Becky Smith 9.52 28/06/19 Newcastle 5/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 8st 11lbs Ben Robinson 4.76 21/06/19 Newmarket (July) 2/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 6lbs Ben Robinson 4.3 30/05/19 Wetherby 1/14 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Ben Robinson 1.91 21/05/19 Wolverhampton 1/13 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 7lbs Ben Robinson 3.35 08/05/19 Southwell 2/10 Flat 1m 13y Fast 9st 11lbs Ben Robinson 3.21 23/04/19 Wolverhampton 3/12 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 3lbs Ben Robinson 7.88 28/03/19 Wolverhampton 5/7 Flat 6f 20y Std 8st 10lbs Andrew Mullen 161.32 09/06/18 Beverley 8/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Ben Robinson 116.12 19/05/18 Thirsk 7/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ben Robinson 52.79

15:55 - SMEATON (1) was impressive when winning over C&D a fortnight ago, tanking through the contest and cruising clear with not one of his rivals able to land a blow. He gets the vote to follow up with conditions set to be in his favour once again. Bawaader looks the biggest threat after slipping to an attractive mark, ahead of another last-time-out scorer, Global Exceed.

No. 1 (4) Smeaton (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 67 Form: 562937-31