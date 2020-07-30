Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 3, Thursday 30 July

13:10 - BAL MAL (8) didn't need to improve to complete a four-timer at Chepstow nine days ago, always just holding on after quickening smartly to lead a furlong out. Admittedly, this is a much better race, but it would be fully to rule out further improvement and a 6 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him extending his winning sequence to five. Electric Ladyland will give the selection plenty to think about under a positive ride, while Caspian Queen is also a threat on the form of her penultimate start over C&D.

No. 8 (2) Bal Mal (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 79 Form: 0-2121111

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/07/20 Chepstow 1/8 Flat 5f 16y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Danny Redmond 6.27 30/06/20 Musselburgh 1/7 Flat 5f 1y Good 10st 2lbs Danny Redmond 1.71 27/06/20 Redcar 1/6 Flat 5f Soft 9st 9lbs Cieren Fallon 1.47 23/06/20 Beverley 1/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Jason Hart 3.6 16/06/20 Chelmsford City 2/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 4.5 24/02/20 Wolverhampton 1/8 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Jason Hart 4.4 04/02/20 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 6f Slow 8st 7lbs Joe Fanning 10.83 18/11/19 Southwell 14/14 Flat 6f 16y Std 8st 2lbs James Sullivan 102.95 21/09/19 Catterick Bridge 7/9 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Dougie Costello 225.21 21/08/19 Carlisle 11/11 Flat 5f 193y Soft 9st 5lbs Jason Hart 28.03 24/07/19 Catterick Bridge 8/11 Flat 5f 212y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jason Hart 6.66

13:45 - MAGNETISED (10) is bred to be smart (out of a half-sister to Dubawi) and duly showed plenty of ability when winning his only two-year-old start at Doncaster. He was beaten on his reappearance at Thirsk this month, but he ran to a level that would have won most novices, looking unlucky to bump into another decent prospect. He appeared a bit rough around the edges at Thirsk and should improve markedly for the experience, so an opening mark of 87 may underestimate him. Trainer Roger Varian has his string in excellent form, which is also a positive. Al Salt, Luigi Vampa, Magical Morning and Zabeel Champion are just four of several dangers in a competitive heat.

No. 10 (11) Magnetised SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 87 Form: 1-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Thirsk 2/14 Flat 7f 218y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.92 25/10/19 Doncaster 1/13 Flat 7f 6y Heavy 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.8

14:15 - YAZAMAN (7) showed signs of temperament in his first two starts but did nothing wrong when second in the July Stakes at Newmarket last time, finding only the exciting Tactical too good for the second start in succession (also finished runner-up to that rival in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot). That form comfortably sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough in pattern company, especially as he may yet have even more to offer. Qaader, who was behind the selection at Newmarket, and Supremacy can battle it out for the minor honours.

No. 7 (4) Yazaman (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 106 Form: 122

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 2/9 Flat 6f Good B 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 7.82 17/06/20 Ascot Windsor Castle Stakes 2/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 3lbs Tom Marquand 30.08 11/06/20 Yarmouth 1/4 Flat 5f 42y Good B 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 2.04

14:45 - AL AASY (1) is improving all the time and showed form verging on smart to run out an authoritative winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time, readily overcoming the run of the race to land the spoils by a length and three quarters. The way he travelled through the race suggests the drop back in trip here won't be an issue, and the 3 lb penalty he has to carry for that success might not be enough to stop him going in again, with further progress not ruled out given his upwardly-mobile profile. English King and Mogul were both unsuited by how things panned out in the Derby, so they may well reverse form with Khalifa Sat.

No. 1 (3) Al Aasy (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 108 Form: 3-511

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 1/6 Flat 1m 5f Good 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 4.25 18/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/5 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 1.81 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 13.5 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 6.75

15:15 - FANCY BLUE (6) is attempting to win her second Group 1 in succession after providing her rookie trainer with a first classic winner when successful in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this month. Unbeaten in a pair of two-year-old starts, she met with defeat for the first time but emerged with her reputation enhanced when finishing runner-up to Peaceful in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh on her reappearance, deserving extra credit for finishing as close as she did after being left with plenty to do. She improved again to resume winning ways at Chantilly last time, digging deep to come out on top narrowly in a bunched finish, and her scope for more improvement at this trip offers hope that she can mix it with older rivals. Nazeef, Magic Wand and last year's winner Deirdre are all big dangers in a fascinating renewal.

No. 6 (3) Fancy Blue (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 114 Form: 11-21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Chantilly 1/11 Flat 1m 2f 97y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 13/06/20 Curragh 2/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Declan McDonogh 24.2 13/10/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 5.7 18/09/19 Naas 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.57

15:45 - WILLIAM BLIGH (1) has some very strong form to his name, chasing home the exciting Master of The Seas on his penultimate outing at Newmarket and then taking another step forward to get off the mark at Haydock last time. His performance on the last occasion was backed up by the clock, and he has certainly shown enough to suggest that an opening mark of 87 won't prove beyond him, with his drawn in stall 2 likely to put him in pole position to adopt the forward-going tactics that have served him well so far. Running Black promises to be suited by this step up in trip and has claims for the Richard Hannon yard (won this race three times since 2010), while Quarantini is not short of potential and is also considered, along with Calcutta Cup.

No. 1 (2) William Bligh SBK 6/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87 Form: 721

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f 212y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 3.15 18/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/4 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 3.39 02/06/20 Kempton Park 7/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 24

16:20 - TEODOLINA (8) shaped well amidst greenness when third on her debut at Newmarket's July meeting, doing her best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and three quarters. She looks sure to improve with that experience under her belt and can come good at the second time of asking for a yard whose juveniles have been going well. Miss Chess and Iconic Queen are others who should have more to offer after encouraging debut efforts, while newcomers such as Spirit of Bermuda and Zooma need keeping an eye on in the betting.

No. 8 (2) Teodolina (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 3/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 22.03

16:55 - WINTER POWER (2) was an extremely impressive winner on her handicap bow at Redcar on Monday, bolting up by five lengths and proving to be thrown in from an opening mark of 76. She impressed with how powerfully she travelled through the race and was able to draw clear while still on the bridle. She won with plenty in hand and remains open to improvement, so a 6 lb penalty should not be enough to stop her following up. Acklam Express is an interesting sort too so appeals as the one to chase home Tim Easterby's hotpot, although it would come as no surprise if Mark Johnston's Salsoul took a step forward on her nursery debut.

No. 2 (7) Winter Power (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 82 Form: 331