Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 3, Thursday 30 July
Timeform take you through the card on Day 3 at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday...
"...improving all the time and showed form verging on smart to run out an authoritative winner of the Bahrain Trophy..."
Timeform on Al Aasy
13:10 - BAL MAL (8) didn't need to improve to complete a four-timer at Chepstow nine days ago, always just holding on after quickening smartly to lead a furlong out. Admittedly, this is a much better race, but it would be fully to rule out further improvement and a 6 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him extending his winning sequence to five. Electric Ladyland will give the selection plenty to think about under a positive ride, while Caspian Queen is also a threat on the form of her penultimate start over C&D.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/07/20
|Chepstow
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 16y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Danny Redmond
|6.27
|30/06/20
|Musselburgh
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|10st 2lbs
|Danny Redmond
|1.71
|27/06/20
|Redcar
|1/6
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 9lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|1.47
|23/06/20
|Beverley
|1/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Jason Hart
|3.6
|16/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|4.5
|24/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Hart
|4.4
|04/02/20
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|10.83
|18/11/19
|Southwell
|14/14
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|8st 2lbs
|James Sullivan
|102.95
|21/09/19
|Catterick Bridge
|7/9
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Dougie Costello
|225.21
|21/08/19
|Carlisle
|11/11
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|28.03
|24/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|8/11
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|6.66
13:45 - MAGNETISED (10) is bred to be smart (out of a half-sister to Dubawi) and duly showed plenty of ability when winning his only two-year-old start at Doncaster. He was beaten on his reappearance at Thirsk this month, but he ran to a level that would have won most novices, looking unlucky to bump into another decent prospect. He appeared a bit rough around the edges at Thirsk and should improve markedly for the experience, so an opening mark of 87 may underestimate him. Trainer Roger Varian has his string in excellent form, which is also a positive. Al Salt, Luigi Vampa, Magical Morning and Zabeel Champion are just four of several dangers in a competitive heat.
Looked very promising when making a winning debut at Doncaster (7f, heavy) last October and duly improved when close second in strong Thirsk novice on return. Opening mark could underestimate him.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Thirsk
|2/14
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|2.92
|25/10/19
|Doncaster
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|2.8
14:15 - YAZAMAN (7) showed signs of temperament in his first two starts but did nothing wrong when second in the July Stakes at Newmarket last time, finding only the exciting Tactical too good for the second start in succession (also finished runner-up to that rival in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot). That form comfortably sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough in pattern company, especially as he may yet have even more to offer. Qaader, who was behind the selection at Newmarket, and Supremacy can battle it out for the minor honours.
Yarmouth debut winner who has since chased Tactical home in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and July Stakes when upped to 6f at Newmarket. Probably capable of better still and he's the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|7.82
|17/06/20
|Ascot Windsor Castle Stakes
|2/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Marquand
|30.08
|11/06/20
|Yarmouth
|1/4
|Flat
|5f 42y
|Good
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.04
14:45 - AL AASY (1) is improving all the time and showed form verging on smart to run out an authoritative winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time, readily overcoming the run of the race to land the spoils by a length and three quarters. The way he travelled through the race suggests the drop back in trip here won't be an issue, and the 3 lb penalty he has to carry for that success might not be enough to stop him going in again, with further progress not ruled out given his upwardly-mobile profile. English King and Mogul were both unsuited by how things panned out in the Derby, so they may well reverse form with Khalifa Sat.
Sea The Stars colt who has improved with each run and overcame the run of the race to score comfortably in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket. More to come, so could well defy a penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.25
|18/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.81
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|13.5
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.75
15:15 - FANCY BLUE (6) is attempting to win her second Group 1 in succession after providing her rookie trainer with a first classic winner when successful in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this month. Unbeaten in a pair of two-year-old starts, she met with defeat for the first time but emerged with her reputation enhanced when finishing runner-up to Peaceful in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh on her reappearance, deserving extra credit for finishing as close as she did after being left with plenty to do. She improved again to resume winning ways at Chantilly last time, digging deep to come out on top narrowly in a bunched finish, and her scope for more improvement at this trip offers hope that she can mix it with older rivals. Nazeef, Magic Wand and last year's winner Deirdre are all big dangers in a fascinating renewal.
Hugely progressive filly who proved suited by step up in trip when winning Prix de Diane at Chantilly by head from Alpine Star. Earlier fine 2nd in Irish 1000 Guineas. More to come so the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Chantilly
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 97y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|13/06/20
|Curragh
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|24.2
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|5.7
|18/09/19
|Naas
|1/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|10.57
15:45 - WILLIAM BLIGH (1) has some very strong form to his name, chasing home the exciting Master of The Seas on his penultimate outing at Newmarket and then taking another step forward to get off the mark at Haydock last time. His performance on the last occasion was backed up by the clock, and he has certainly shown enough to suggest that an opening mark of 87 won't prove beyond him, with his drawn in stall 2 likely to put him in pole position to adopt the forward-going tactics that have served him well so far. Running Black promises to be suited by this step up in trip and has claims for the Richard Hannon yard (won this race three times since 2010), while Quarantini is not short of potential and is also considered, along with Calcutta Cup.
Chased home subsequent Group 2 winner Master of The Seas at Newmarket prior to going one better in good style at Haydock (7f, good to soft). Further progress likely and major player on nursery debut.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Harry Bentley
|3.15
|18/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/4
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|3.39
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|7/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Harry Bentley
|24
16:20 - TEODOLINA (8) shaped well amidst greenness when third on her debut at Newmarket's July meeting, doing her best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and three quarters. She looks sure to improve with that experience under her belt and can come good at the second time of asking for a yard whose juveniles have been going well. Miss Chess and Iconic Queen are others who should have more to offer after encouraging debut efforts, while newcomers such as Spirit of Bermuda and Zooma need keeping an eye on in the betting.
Promising start when third of 9 at Newmarket (6f) 3 weeks ago, keeping on well as she got hang of things to be nearest at the finish. Looks sure to improve.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|3/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|22.03
16:55 - WINTER POWER (2) was an extremely impressive winner on her handicap bow at Redcar on Monday, bolting up by five lengths and proving to be thrown in from an opening mark of 76. She impressed with how powerfully she travelled through the race and was able to draw clear while still on the bridle. She won with plenty in hand and remains open to improvement, so a 6 lb penalty should not be enough to stop her following up. Acklam Express is an interesting sort too so appeals as the one to chase home Tim Easterby's hotpot, although it would come as no surprise if Mark Johnston's Salsoul took a step forward on her nursery debut.
Built on previous promise when most impressive winner of 5f Redcar nursery at 2/1 only 3 days ago, sauntering clear for 5l victory. Well ahead of her mark so impossible to oppose under 6 lb penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/07/20
|Redcar
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|David Allan
|3.3
|12/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|1.83
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|3/12
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.83
Is 4 from his last 5 and still seemed to have a bit up his sleeve at Chepstow last time, always holding on having quickened to lead 1f out. Steps up in grade but likely to give his all again.