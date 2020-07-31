Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 4, Friday 31 July

13:10 - AL QAQAA (3) improved again to get off the mark at Newmarket last time, making all and ultimately well on top at the finish. He has the looks and pedigree to suggest he'll continue to progress for a while yet, so he makes plenty of appeal from an opening BHA mark of 88. Mafia Power proved a class apart at Haydock and this trip should be within range, so he's strongly feared, with Cepheus completing the shortlist after resuming his progress at Kempton.

No. 3 (7) Al Qaqaa (Usa) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 88 Form: 42-31

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/5 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 1.77 11/06/20 Yarmouth 3/6 Flat 1m 3f 104y Good 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 3.85 08/11/19 Chelmsford City 2/13 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 1.66 05/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 26.69

13:45 - ONE MASTER (5) stepped up on her reappearance when fourth in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last time, coming from further back than the three who beat her and doing about all she could in the circumstances. She looks to be working back to her best and is very much the one beat if reproducing the form of her back-to-back wins in the Prix de la Foret over this trip at Longchamp. She is joined in the Placepot by INVITATIONAL (4), who ran much better than the bare result suggests when eighth in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, notably hitting a low of 2.6 in-running. A speedy sort, the drop to seven furlongs on a turning track will be in her favour, so she can hopefully mount a bold bid.

No. 5 (1) One Master SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 114 Form: 432512-64

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot 5.9 20/06/20 Ascot Diamond Jubilee Stakes 6/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 7.6 19/10/19 Ascot 2/17 Flat 6f Soft 8st 13lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot 5.7 06/10/19 Longchamp 1/12 Flat 6f 211y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot 4.3 04/08/19 Deauville 5/15 Flat 6f 102y Good 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 12/07/19 Newmarket (July) 2/6 Flat 1m Firm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 4.73 18/06/19 Ascot Queen Anne Stakes 3/16 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot 25.97 25/05/19 Curragh 4/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 3.89 09/12/18 Sha Tin 8/14 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore - 03/11/18 Churchill Downs 5/14 Flat 1m Good 8st 11lbs James Doyle 29 07/10/18 Longchamp 1/15 Flat 6f 211y Good 8st 13lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot 60.64 30/08/18 Tipperary 1/13 Flat 7f 100y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs C. O'Donoghue 6.34 03/08/18 Goodwood 4/16 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 19.78 08/06/18 Curragh 3/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs James Doyle 2.7 12/05/18 Lingfield Park 4/7 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Ryan Moore 3.95 07/10/17 Ascot 1/13 Flat 7f Soft 8st 12lbs Martin Harley 33.7 19/09/17 Yarmouth 1/8 Flat 6f 3y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 1.4 19/08/17 Doncaster 3/14 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 5.1

No. 4 (3) Invitational SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 98 Form: 107621-18

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes 8/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 86.42 03/01/20 Wolverhampton 1/5 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Jack Mitchell 1.82 14/11/19 Fontainebleau 1/15 Flat 6f 211y Heavy 9st 2lbs Stephane Pasquier - 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/15 Flat 6f Soft 9st 0lbs David Egan 65 31/08/19 Lingfield Park 6/8 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 4lbs David Egan 12.42 10/08/19 Chelmsford City 7/9 Flat 7f Slow 8st 11lbs Jack Mitchell 13.64 21/06/19 Ascot Sandringham Stakes 21/27 Flat 1m Good 8st 8lbs Andrea Atzeni 25.83 16/04/19 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 4lbs Jack Mitchell 9 05/01/19 Kempton Park 1/14 Flat 7f Slow 8st 10lbs Jack Mitchell 29.65 19/12/18 Lingfield Park 10/12 Flat 7f 1y Std/slow 8st 12lbs Jason Watson 8.88

14:15 - KHALOOSY (1) annihilated the opposition in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, always travelling strongly and quickly forging clear in the closing stages to win by four and a half lengths with plenty in hand. His performance was backed up by the clock, too, and the fact Khaloosy could achieve it whilst still looking rough around the edges (hung across the track) identifies him as one who should be capable of taking this step up in grade in his stride. Easy last-time-out novice winners My Oberon and Tilsit are promising in their own right and can keep the selection honest.

No. 1 (4) Khaloosy (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.66 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 111 Form: 21-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/06/20 Ascot Britannia Stakes 1/22 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 7.6 23/11/19 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 2.34 22/10/19 Newcastle 2/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 2lbs Jack Mitchell 23.59

14:45 - PROMPTING (15) is the most interesting contender in this valuable handicap, still potentially very well treated after picking up just a 3 lb penalty for his success at York last weekend. That was his second win from as many starts since joining the David O'Meara yard, and he was again well on top at the finish, taking another big step forward to win readily by two and a quarter lengths. A very well-bred sort who has still had just seven starts, he may yet have even more to offer and is well worth a try in better company from what remains a fair mark. VALE OF KENT (2) is also worth considering for place purposes, a rock-solid handicapper who goes well at this venue (second in this race 12 months ago), remains on a good mark and represents the Mark Johnston yard that has won three of the last 11 renewals.

No. 15 (2) Prompting SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 89 Form: 32-13211

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 York 1/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 13lbs Daniel Tudhope 3 14/07/20 Ayr 1/9 Flat 7f 50y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.7 17/02/20 Kempton Park 2/11 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 7lbs Luke Morris 3.88 08/02/20 Lingfield Park 3/7 Flat 1m 1y Std/slow 9st 6lbs Ben Curtis 2.88 19/01/20 Wolverhampton 1/6 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 5lbs Luke Morris 1.44 26/11/19 Wolverhampton 2/9 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 5lbs James Doyle 6.15 30/10/19 Kempton Park 3/7 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 5lbs Eoin Walsh 17.19

No. 2 (3) Vale Of Kent (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 108 Form: 24-347280

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Ascot 15/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Frankie Dettori 22 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 8/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 10lbs Frankie Dettori 11.5 04/07/20 Epsom Downs 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Joe Fanning 6.67 27/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 3.89 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 4/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Joe Fanning 28.6 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 6.44 31/08/19 Chelmsford City 4/15 Flat 7f Slow 9st 10lbs Frankie Dettori 6.88 22/08/19 York 2/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 15.5 02/08/19 Goodwood 2/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Franny Norton 34 27/07/19 Ascot 13/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 10.48 13/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Frankie Dettori 8.6 29/06/19 Newcastle 8/8 Flat 7f 14y Slow 10st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 9.93 19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 7/28 Flat 1m Soft 8st 13lbs P. J. McDonald 55 06/10/18 Ascot 4/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Joe Fanning 34 08/09/18 Ascot 12/20 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Joe Fanning 19 01/09/18 Chelmsford City 4/15 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs William Buick 5.8 25/08/18 Goodwood 4/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Joe Fanning 6 04/08/18 Goodwood 1/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Joe Fanning 4.22 01/08/18 Goodwood 2/18 Flat 7f Good 9st 6lbs Joe Fanning 6.3 16/07/18 Ayr 1/8 Flat 1m Good 8st 13lbs Joe Fanning 5.9 06/07/18 Haydock Park 6/7 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Franny Norton 4.58

15:15 - BATTAASH (1) has won the last three renewals of this race and looks to hold obvious claims as he attempts to bring up a historic four-timer. He has shown form at least verging on top-class on each of his previous visits to Goodwood, too, and it's hard to see where the danger is going to come from if he does so again here. Put simply, there is no better horse in training according to Timeform ratings than Charles Hills' star sprinter, who memorably shattered Dayjur's long-standing track record in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last season and didn't need to be at his best to complete the career set of major European five-furlong events in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

No. 1 (4) Battaash (Ire) SBK 1/3 EXC 1.33 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 126 Form: 44/12110-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Ascot King's Stand 1/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 1.85 06/10/19 Longchamp 14/16 Flat 4f 214y Gd/sft 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 2 23/08/19 York Nunthorpe 1/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 2.79 02/08/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 1.27 18/06/19 Ascot King's Stand 2/12 Flat 5f Good 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3 25/05/19 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 1.99 07/10/18 Longchamp 4/16 Flat 4f 214y Good 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 2.36 24/08/18 York 4/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 1.82 03/08/18 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 1.83 19/06/18 Ascot King's Stand 2/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3.48 26/05/18 Haydock Park 1/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 2.15 01/10/17 Chantilly 1/13 Flat 4f 214y Gd/sft 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley - 25/08/17 York Nunthorpe 4/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 9lbs Jim Crowley 4.82 04/08/17 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 5f Soft 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 5.85 08/07/17 Sandown Park 1/10 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 3.65 17/06/17 Sandown Park 1/9 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 14.86 07/10/16 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Paul Hanagan 10.5 23/09/16 Haydock Park 3/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 13.01 07/09/16 Doncaster 3/5 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Dane O'Neill 7.8 14/06/16 Ascot Windsor Castle 12/22 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Paul Hanagan 21.94 18/05/16 Bath 1/9 Flat 5f 11y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Michael J. M. Murphy 21.47

15:45 - COMMUNIQUE (2) is without a win in his last seven starts but has generally been taking on stronger opposition than this, three of those races having taken place at the highest level. He's been back to something like his best on his last two outings, finding only the improved stable-switcher Eagles By Day too good in a similar race to this at York on the most recent occasion. This looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways if building on that, with the return to a mile and a half and a lack of obvious competition for the lead both in his favour. Desert Encounter and Alounak, who were behind the selection at Newmarket's July Festival, can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

No. 2 (5) Communique (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 115 Form: 1298-5822

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 York 2/5 Flat 1m 5f 188y Good 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 3.32 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Joe Fanning 7.6 19/06/20 Ascot Hardwicke Stakes 8/9 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Joe Fanning 60 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.29 22/09/19 Cologne 8/9 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 6lbs William Buick - 01/09/19 Baden-Baden 9/9 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 6lbs Joe Fanning - 11/08/19 Hoppegarten 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 6lbs Joe Fanning - 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/6 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 14.05 22/06/19 Ascot Hardwicke Stakes 8/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 1lbs Franny Norton 17.75 31/05/19 Epsom Downs Coronation Cup 4/9 Flat 1m 4f 6y Good 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 36.77 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 15.71 13/04/19 Newbury 7/9 Flat 1m 4f Soft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 15.5 27/10/18 Newbury 5/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 12lbs Franny Norton 13 06/10/18 Ascot 2/5 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Joe Fanning 4.1 28/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/5 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 2.44 21/09/18 Newbury 1/8 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 5.79 01/09/18 Sandown Park 8/12 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Silvestre De Sousa 6.6 25/08/18 York 4/15 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 6.56 11/08/18 Haydock Park 4/7 Flat 1m 2f 100y Firm 8st 11lbs Joe Fanning 8.61 02/08/18 Goodwood 1/12 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.84 13/07/18 Newmarket (July) 1/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 11.41

16:20 - ZAMAANI (1) was given a mark of 89 by the handicapper after winning readily at Windsor last time, drawing clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by four and a half lengths. It could arguably have been higher, such was the ease of that success, and his scope for further improvement identifies him as very much the one to beat in this nursery. Julie Johnston rates as the main danger having scored twice already in just four starts, ahead of Perotto.

No. 1 (4) Zamaani (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 89 Form: 521

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Windsor 1/11 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs William Buick 1.79 16/06/20 Windsor 2/11 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 5lbs Louis Steward 2.96 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs James Doyle 8.1

16:55 - VENTURA DIAMOND (11) shaped well when fourth on her recent debut at Sandown, ultimately beaten only two lengths, and she gets the nod with six furlongs promising to suit. Sarsaparilla is unlikely to be far away if reproducing her Newbury second, while Rhythm wasn't too far behind the selection at Sandown and should also benefit from six furlongs. Strong market support for one or more of the newcomers could prove significant.

No. 11 (6) Ventura Diamond (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4