Through The Card: Glorious Goodwood Day 4, Friday 31 July
Timeform take you through the card on Day 4 at Glorious Goodwood on Friday...
"...there is no better horse in training according to Timeform ratings than Charles Hills’ star sprinter..."
Timeform on Battaash
13:10 - AL QAQAA (3) improved again to get off the mark at Newmarket last time, making all and ultimately well on top at the finish. He has the looks and pedigree to suggest he'll continue to progress for a while yet, so he makes plenty of appeal from an opening BHA mark of 88. Mafia Power proved a class apart at Haydock and this trip should be within range, so he's strongly feared, with Cepheus completing the shortlist after resuming his progress at Kempton.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.77
|11/06/20
|Yarmouth
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|3.85
|08/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|1.66
|05/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|26.69
13:45 - ONE MASTER (5) stepped up on her reappearance when fourth in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last time, coming from further back than the three who beat her and doing about all she could in the circumstances. She looks to be working back to her best and is very much the one beat if reproducing the form of her back-to-back wins in the Prix de la Foret over this trip at Longchamp. She is joined in the Placepot by INVITATIONAL (4), who ran much better than the bare result suggests when eighth in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, notably hitting a low of 2.6 in-running. A speedy sort, the drop to seven furlongs on a turning track will be in her favour, so she can hopefully mount a bold bid.
Landed 7f Prix de la Foret at Longchamp in 2019 and right back on song when close fourth of 6 to Nazeef in Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, coming from further back than the front three. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|5.9
|20/06/20
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee Stakes
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|7.6
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|2/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|5.7
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|4.3
|04/08/19
|Deauville
|5/15
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|12/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|4.73
|18/06/19
|Ascot Queen Anne Stakes
|3/16
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|25.97
|25/05/19
|Curragh
|4/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|3.89
|09/12/18
|Sha Tin
|8/14
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|03/11/18
|Churchill Downs
|5/14
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|James Doyle
|29
|07/10/18
|Longchamp
|1/15
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|60.64
|30/08/18
|Tipperary
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 100y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|C. O'Donoghue
|6.34
|03/08/18
|Goodwood
|4/16
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|19.78
|08/06/18
|Curragh
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|James Doyle
|2.7
|12/05/18
|Lingfield Park
|4/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.95
|07/10/17
|Ascot
|1/13
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|8st 12lbs
|Martin Harley
|33.7
|19/09/17
|Yarmouth
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.4
|19/08/17
|Doncaster
|3/14
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.1
Won 7f conditions event at Wolverhampton in January and much better than position suggests when eighth in 1m Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot 6 months later, leading long way. Interesting back at 7f.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes
|8/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|86.42
|03/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/5
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|1.82
|14/11/19
|Fontainebleau
|1/15
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Stephane Pasquier
|-
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/15
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|David Egan
|65
|31/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|David Egan
|12.42
|10/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/9
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|13.64
|21/06/19
|Ascot Sandringham Stakes
|21/27
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|25.83
|16/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|9
|05/01/19
|Kempton Park
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|29.65
|19/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|10/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std/slow
|8st 12lbs
|Jason Watson
|8.88
14:15 - KHALOOSY (1) annihilated the opposition in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, always travelling strongly and quickly forging clear in the closing stages to win by four and a half lengths with plenty in hand. His performance was backed up by the clock, too, and the fact Khaloosy could achieve it whilst still looking rough around the edges (hung across the track) identifies him as one who should be capable of taking this step up in grade in his stride. Easy last-time-out novice winners My Oberon and Tilsit are promising in their own right and can keep the selection honest.
Landed 8.6f Wolverhampton novice with plenty in hand in November and was seriously impressive when following up on handicap debut/reappearance in the Britannia Stakes. Will prove hard to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Ascot Britannia Stakes
|1/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.6
|23/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.34
|22/10/19
|Newcastle
|2/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|23.59
14:45 - PROMPTING (15) is the most interesting contender in this valuable handicap, still potentially very well treated after picking up just a 3 lb penalty for his success at York last weekend. That was his second win from as many starts since joining the David O'Meara yard, and he was again well on top at the finish, taking another big step forward to win readily by two and a quarter lengths. A very well-bred sort who has still had just seven starts, he may yet have even more to offer and is well worth a try in better company from what remains a fair mark. VALE OF KENT (2) is also worth considering for place purposes, a rock-solid handicapper who goes well at this venue (second in this race 12 months ago), remains on a good mark and represents the Mark Johnston yard that has won three of the last 11 renewals.
Rapidly improving for new yard, confirming promise of his Ayr victory with a comfortable success at York (7f) 6 days ago. Cracking draw to work from and big player in search of hat-trick back at 1m.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|York
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 13lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3
|14/07/20
|Ayr
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.7
|17/02/20
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|3.88
|08/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|2.88
|19/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Luke Morris
|1.44
|26/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|6.15
|30/10/19
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Eoin Walsh
|17.19
Landed the Bunbury Cup prior to a fine second this race 12 months ago. Mixed bag so far this campaign well held in International Handicap (7f) at Ascot latest but no surprise to see him bounce back.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Ascot
|15/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|22
|11/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|8/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|11.5
|04/07/20
|Epsom Downs
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6.67
|27/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.89
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|4/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Joe Fanning
|28.6
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6.44
|31/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|6.88
|22/08/19
|York
|2/18
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|15.5
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Franny Norton
|34
|27/07/19
|Ascot
|13/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|10.48
|13/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|8.6
|29/06/19
|Newcastle
|8/8
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|10st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|9.93
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|7/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|55
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Joe Fanning
|34
|08/09/18
|Ascot
|12/20
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Joe Fanning
|19
|01/09/18
|Chelmsford City
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|5.8
|25/08/18
|Goodwood
|4/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Joe Fanning
|4.22
|01/08/18
|Goodwood
|2/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6.3
|16/07/18
|Ayr
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.9
|06/07/18
|Haydock Park
|6/7
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Franny Norton
|4.58
15:15 - BATTAASH (1) has won the last three renewals of this race and looks to hold obvious claims as he attempts to bring up a historic four-timer. He has shown form at least verging on top-class on each of his previous visits to Goodwood, too, and it's hard to see where the danger is going to come from if he does so again here. Put simply, there is no better horse in training according to Timeform ratings than Charles Hills' star sprinter, who memorably shattered Dayjur's long-standing track record in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last season and didn't need to be at his best to complete the career set of major European five-furlong events in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.
At his imperious best in the Nunthorpe and also won a second Temple Stakes and a third one of these in a productive 2019. Comfortably landed odds at Royal Ascot on return and very hard to beat here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot King's Stand
|1/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.85
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|14/16
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Gd/sft
|9st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2
|23/08/19
|York Nunthorpe
|1/11
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.79
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.27
|18/06/19
|Ascot King's Stand
|2/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3
|25/05/19
|Haydock Park
|1/6
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.99
|07/10/18
|Longchamp
|4/16
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.36
|24/08/18
|York
|4/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.82
|03/08/18
|Goodwood
|1/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.83
|19/06/18
|Ascot King's Stand
|2/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.48
|26/05/18
|Haydock Park
|1/11
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.15
|01/10/17
|Chantilly
|1/13
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Gd/sft
|9st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|-
|25/08/17
|York Nunthorpe
|4/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.82
|04/08/17
|Goodwood
|1/11
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.85
|08/07/17
|Sandown Park
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|3.65
|17/06/17
|Sandown Park
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|14.86
|07/10/16
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|10.5
|23/09/16
|Haydock Park
|3/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|13.01
|07/09/16
|Doncaster
|3/5
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|7.8
|14/06/16
|Ascot Windsor Castle
|12/22
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|21.94
|18/05/16
|Bath
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 11y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Michael J. M. Murphy
|21.47
15:45 - COMMUNIQUE (2) is without a win in his last seven starts but has generally been taking on stronger opposition than this, three of those races having taken place at the highest level. He's been back to something like his best on his last two outings, finding only the improved stable-switcher Eagles By Day too good in a similar race to this at York on the most recent occasion. This looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways if building on that, with the return to a mile and a half and a lack of obvious competition for the lead both in his favour. Desert Encounter and Alounak, who were behind the selection at Newmarket's July Festival, can battle it out for a share of the minor money.
Dual Group 2 winner at Newmarket in 2019. Back to form when second in Group 2 there this month and another sound effort when runner-up again at York (Group 3) since. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|York
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|3.32
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|7.6
|19/06/20
|Ascot Hardwicke Stakes
|8/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Joe Fanning
|60
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.29
|22/09/19
|Cologne
|8/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|William Buick
|-
|01/09/19
|Baden-Baden
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|-
|11/08/19
|Hoppegarten
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|-
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|14.05
|22/06/19
|Ascot Hardwicke Stakes
|8/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Franny Norton
|17.75
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs Coronation Cup
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|36.77
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15.71
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15.5
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Franny Norton
|13
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Joe Fanning
|4.1
|28/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.44
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|5.79
|01/09/18
|Sandown Park
|8/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|6.6
|25/08/18
|York
|4/15
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|6.56
|11/08/18
|Haydock Park
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 100y
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|Joe Fanning
|8.61
|02/08/18
|Goodwood
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.84
|13/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11.41
16:20 - ZAMAANI (1) was given a mark of 89 by the handicapper after winning readily at Windsor last time, drawing clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by four and a half lengths. It could arguably have been higher, such was the ease of that success, and his scope for further improvement identifies him as very much the one to beat in this nursery. Julie Johnston rates as the main danger having scored twice already in just four starts, ahead of Perotto.
Looked more the finished article a month on from his previous run when bolting up at Windsor 18 days ago. There should be plenty more to come on handicap debut from this improving colt.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|1.79
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Louis Steward
|2.96
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|8.1
16:55 - VENTURA DIAMOND (11) shaped well when fourth on her recent debut at Sandown, ultimately beaten only two lengths, and she gets the nod with six furlongs promising to suit. Sarsaparilla is unlikely to be far away if reproducing her Newbury second, while Rhythm wasn't too far behind the selection at Sandown and should also benefit from six furlongs. Strong market support for one or more of the newcomers could prove significant.
9/2, fourth (Rhythm sixth) of 12 in maiden at Sandown (5f, good to firm) on debut 10 days ago, nearest finish. Step up 6f will suit. Respected under Murphy.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/07/20
|Sandown Park
|4/12
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|6.49
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
13:10 - 3
13:45 - 4, 5
14:15 - 1
14:45 - 2, 15
15:15 - 1
15:45 - 2
1 line
Friday 31 July, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Battaash
|Liberty Beach
|Glass Slippers
|Ken Colt
|Al Raya
|Dubai Station
|Ornate
War Front colt who improved again to again to get off the mark in 12f novice at Newmarket 34 days ago, by 8 lengths from Moomba. Likely to progress further now handicapping.