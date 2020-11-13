Horse Racing Tips: All the best bets and expert insight from across Betting.Betfair

Paul Nicholls - Saturday runners preview

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has six runners on Saturday, including four on day two of Cheltenham's November Meeting where he's expecting an exciting youngster to get him off to a winning start.

He says: "Best chance is Hell Red. He made the perfect start for us at Chepstow and has good claims in a better race at Cheltenham."

Saturday Racing Tips - Tony Calvin's best bets

Day two of Cheltenham's November Meeting features fascinating contest and there's nobody better to run you through the action than Tony Calvin.

He says: "He is a fairly handicapped horse on that Bangor second, and if the extra 5f and initial tongue-tie improve him, then we could really be in business against the flashier types."

Back Stimulating Song at 13.012/1 or bigger in 15:25 at Cheltenham

Gordon Elliott - Saturday runners preview

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott has a runner in the opener at Cheltenham as well as a busy afternoon at Punchestown where more than one should be involved at the finish.

He says: Best Chance is Felix Desjy in the 12:15 at Punchestown. When he was a novice hurdler he looked like a horse who could thrive as a two mile chaser given his running style and I'm hoping he will show that to be the case here, although we are going to learn a lot more here as this looks like quite a smart contest."

Joseph O'Brien - Saturday runners preview

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien is also busy at Punchestown where his final chance of Saturday afternoon is capable of going close.

He says: "King's Vow was a useful horse on the Flat and we were very happy with his hurdling debut at Cork last time."

14:35 - King's Vow

Olly Murphy - Weekend runners preview

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy discusses his five runners on Saturday's cards at Cheltenham, Uttoxeter and Wetherby, as well as another three at Prestbury Park on Sunday.

He says: "He's certainly come on for his run at Carlisle last time out. I'm looking forward to running him and, if he's progressed, he looks like the one they all have to beat."

12:03 - Jetaway Joey

Paddy Power Gold Cup - Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

The Paddy Power Gold Cup takes place at 14:15 on Saturday at Cheltenham so read Timeform's essential runner-by-runner guide and get their 1-2-3 prediction.

"Simply The Betts Races from an 8 lb higher mark on his first run for eight months, but remains with plenty of potential over fences and looks a big player."

Back Simply The Betts at 7.413/2