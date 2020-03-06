Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Friday 6 March

17:30 - SONNET ROSE (4) was friendless in the betting prior to the off at Kempton last month, but got the ideal slot just behind the leaders in a race run at an ordinary pace, and put the contest to bed a furlong out. She is likely to continue in good form and looks to have been found a good opportunity to go in again here under a penalty.

18:00 - LATENT HEAT (3) shaped well on his first outing for Tony Carroll when less than a length fourth over this course and distance in December. He struggled to handle Southwell's fibresand surface next time, before refusing to settle at Kempton on his latest outing, but the promise of his stable debut shouldn't be forgotten just yet, and if he can put his two recent efforts behind him, he looks well worth another chance to get off the mark for this yard.

18:30 - WATHEER (9) won over this course and distance last month before being narrowly defeated by a subsequent winner at Southwell three days later. Under a penalty at Newcastle last time, he ran respectably without being able to find a way past the long-time leader, leaving the impression that perhaps his big effort previously had taken the edge off him, but he warrants respect back at this track, and may be able to bounce back to winning ways in a weak looking race.

19:00 - FAIR STAR (1) was a fair performer in bumpers, scoring on his debut before finishing fifth at Cheltenham, and made a winning start to life on the Flat when opening his account in this code here last month. There is likely more to come from Brian Ellison's well-bred charge and he looks more than capable of defying a penalty to make it two wins from two runs in this sphere.

19:30 - After blowing the start at this venue last month, ROLLER (4) caught the eye with a strong late run, not finishing too far away from the winner in a race where it paid to race close to the pace. He is clearly a player in this grade, particularly granted a better start, and has a good chance here on the pick of his form.

20:00 - CHARLIE D (1) resumed winning ways in good style at Southwell last week, running out a two-and-a-half-length victor after making all the running. He may prove vulnerable off a higher mark in the future, but quickly turned out under a penalty here, this looks a great opportunity for him to follow up.

20:30 - OUR MAN IN HAVANA (8) found his good run of form coming to a halt at Kempton last month, stumbling at the start and never fully settling, but he is likely best not judged on that performance. This drop in trip is a likely plus, and now racing from a career-low mark, all looks set fair for a big run from Tony Carroll's charge.