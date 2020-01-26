Through The Card: Fontwell, Sunday 26 January

13:20 - PROJECT MARS (7) looked to have the race wrapped up only to find the winner wanting it that little bit more when runner-up over this course and distance in April 2018. That was his best run to date and he has made a very interesting yard switch from Nick Gifford to Fergal O'Brien since then. His well-being has to be taken on trust considering he has been off the track since May 2018, but O'Brien's yard are flying at the minute so he may be worth siding with on his stable debut.

13:50 - MAB DAB (1) shaped with encouragement at Plumpton on his first appearance for 18 months in October, the handicapper having cut him a little slack for his time off. He disappointed on his chasing debut the following month but returns to hurdling on a fair mark here and is worth another chance to capitalise on the assessor's generosity.

14:20 - BEAUFORT WEST (1) was out of his depth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and probably needed the run after seven months off when finishing down the field in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow on his reappearance in October. He did shape better than the distance beaten would imply that day however, and took advantage of a step back in grade to get off the mark back at Chepstow earlier this month. He is the class act in this race and is taken to defy a penalty and make it two wins in his last two starts.

14:50 - O'RAHILLY (3) showed more than on his chasing debut when racing against more realistic company at Plumpton last month, chasing home the promising Flaminger for the second time. He has undergone a wind operation since that run and, with the promising young conditional Cillin Leonard taking the reins, he makes plenty of appeal now stepped down in grade.

15:20 - ITSONLYROCKNROLL (5) was easy to back on his reappearance following a nine-month break, and a breathing operation, but he defied the odds to get off the mark over hurdles at Wincanton earlier this month. He is up 5 lb for that win but remains of serious interest and gets the vote to land the double ahead of Marlborough Sands, who is still unexposed in this sphere.

15:50 - THE BROTHERS (3) took a step back in the right direction on his chase/stable debut for Robert Walford in November, and has posted a further three solid efforts in this sphere since. He has slipped through the weights of late and, with first-time blinkers applied, he is taken to finally get his head in front.

16:20 - ET MOI ALORS (3) shaped well when third at Sandown last month, just paying late on for the effort of giving chase to the winner. He is yet to win a race but is a fair handicap hurdler in his own right and today could be the day he belatedly opens his account.