We head to Salisbury for today's most backed horse where the powerful trainer/jockey combination of Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore have a big chance of landing the 1m Novice Stakes at 14:20.

The horse the punters are coming for is Circle Of Fire, a once-raced maiden who looks sure to improve for his debut outing four weeks ago.

No. 1 (3) Circle Of Fire SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Slowly into stride and held up in rear over seven furlongs, Circle Of Fire struggled to land a blow that day though the penny appeared to drop the further he went, closing in on the leaders and snatching third at the line.

The concern is that the form of that debut run has been far from franked with the second being easily beaten when fancied next time out, and the horses in behind Circle Of Fire not doing much next time either.

However, the punters are confident that Stoute's runner, who is related to Galileo, will improve for today's step up in trip with bang-in-form Moore booked to ride.

After opening at 3/1 on Wednesday evening, Circle Of Fire has been extremely well backed down to his current quote of 13/8 (correct as of 10:30) and looks sure to give his followers a big run for their money.