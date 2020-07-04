Through The Card: Epsom, Saturday 4 July

13:50 - There was plenty to like about the way TWAASOL (4) handled himself on debut at Windsor last month, doing well to wear down the favourite who was better placed and had the benefit of a run. That performance is backed up by the clock, so with better to come, he boasts strong claims of going in again here.

No. 4 (1) Twaasol SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/06/20 Windsor 1/11 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 20

14:25 - SAFE VOYAGE (4) confirmed himself a top-level performer with some cracking efforts in 2019, landing a hat-trick of victories at Haydock at the start of the season, including a Group 3, before continuing to run right up to his best in defeat, notably in Group 1 company. He returned with a fine effort in defeat in a Haydock listed race last month, and with that run now under his belt, he should take plenty of beating.

No. 4 (2) Safe Voyage (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.28 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 1113343-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Haydock Park 2/10 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 8lbs Jason Hart 4.89 19/10/19 Ascot 3/16 Flat 1m Soft 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 84.17 06/10/19 Longchamp 4/12 Flat 6f 211y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 9.4 17/08/19 Newbury 3/7 Flat 7f Soft 9st 6lbs Jason Hart 3.7 20/07/19 Curragh 3/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jason Hart 7.2 08/06/19 Haydock Park 1/9 Flat 7f 37y Heavy 9st 0lbs Jason Hart 2.34 11/05/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f 212y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Jason Hart 10.45 27/04/19 Haydock Park 1/14 Flat 7f 37y Soft 9st 8lbs Jason Hart 17 20/10/18 Ascot 15/20 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 3lbs S. P. Davis 15.93 05/08/18 Galway 1/16 Flat 7f Good 9st 9lbs S. P. Davis 8.8 28/04/18 Haydock Park 1/12 Flat 7f 37y Soft 8st 7lbs David Egan 22.35 29/06/17 Newcastle 4/8 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 1lbs Josh Quinn 7 05/06/17 Ayr 1/8 Flat 7f 50y Gd/sft 10st 0lbs Josh Quinn 18.5 19/05/17 Hamilton Park 4/6 Flat 1m 68y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jack Garritty 13 02/03/17 Newcastle 2/9 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 7.02 04/02/17 Newcastle 10/12 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 7.61 27/01/17 Newcastle 1/6 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Jason Hart 2.53 21/01/17 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 7lbs Josh Quinn 7.27 25/09/16 Musselburgh 5/8 Flat 7f 30y Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Jason Hart 5.12 15/09/16 Ayr -/13 Flat 7f 50y Soft 9st 6lbs Jason Hart 6.2 29/07/16 Thirsk 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Lewis Edmunds 5.5

15:00 - YOU'RE HIRED (9) posted numerous good efforts last season and resumed with a career-best effort to run out a wide-margin victor of a Newmarket handicap last month, staying on strongly after pulling clear over a furlong out. He is up 7 lb for win but can still make his presence felt.

No. 9 (5) You're Hired SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 92 Form: 6222240-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs William Buick 5.17 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 11/30 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm 0 8st 4lbs Martin Dwyer 55.02 21/09/19 Newbury 4/13 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 8st 6lbs Martin Dwyer 62.98 05/09/19 Salisbury 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 201y Gd/sft 0 10st 1lbs Scott McCullagh 5.6 24/08/19 Goodwood 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 11y Good 0 9st 9lbs Scott McCullagh 4.81 03/08/19 Goodwood 2/17 Flat 1m 1f 11y Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Scott McCullagh 15 09/07/19 Brighton 2/4 Flat 1m 3f 198y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Pat Dobbs 4.07 26/06/19 Kempton Park 6/11 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std 9st 9lbs Kieran Shoemark 7.45 17/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Pat Dobbs 6.6 22/09/18 Newbury 8/8 Flat 1m 4f Heavy 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 10.54 07/09/18 Ascot 2/7 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 3.35 22/08/18 Brighton 3/6 Flat 1m 3f 198y Good 10st 0lbs Jason Watson 5.05 26/07/18 Sandown Park 2/6 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Jim Crowley 16 23/09/17 Newbury 11/12 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Adam Kirby 25.87 05/08/17 Goodwood 16/17 Flat 1m 1f 11y Gd/sft 9st 13lbs Kieran Shoemark 8.36 13/09/16 Yarmouth 1/5 Flat 1m 3f 104y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 1.85 28/08/16 Goodwood 3/4 Flat 1m 1f 192y Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Martin Dwyer 2.19 28/07/16 Goodwood 1/15 Flat 1m 1f 192y Gd/frm 8st 2lbs Martin Dwyer 12.73 09/07/16 Salisbury 1/13 Flat 6f 212y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.8 23/10/15 Newbury 3/17 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Charles Bishop 7.57 13/10/15 Leicester 2/10 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Pat Dobbs 9.81

15:40 - LOVE (5) showed much improved form on her first start as a three-year-old when a runaway winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, quickening clear impressively entering the final furlong and looking better the further she went. The consensus is that she will have little trouble staying the trip, and considering she boasts the stand-out form in this race, she is the one they all have to beat.

No. 5 (5) Love (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4211513-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/15 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 5.8 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile 3/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 5.4 15/09/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 8.6 23/08/19 Curragh 5/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.63 25/07/19 Leopardstown 1/8 Flat 7f 20y Good 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 11.5 11/07/19 Leopardstown 1/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.86 27/06/19 Curragh 2/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.21 06/06/19 Leopardstown 4/7 Flat 7f 25y Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 4.17

16:15 - A well-bred sister to the high-class Benbatl, FOORAAT (2) has made a fine start to her career, edging out a well-connected favourite to win on debut back in October, before showed marked improvement to follow up in decisive fashion at Chelmsford last month, forging clear to win by seven lengths. She is a smart prospect sure to progress further, so is expected to take this step up in class in her stride and take her career tally to three wins in as many runs.

No. 2 (2) Fooraat (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m Slow 9st 7lbs David Egan 2.79 25/10/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 0lbs James Sullivan 8.2

16:55 - With his Newcastle win from last season working out well, ENGLISH KING (3) was well backed on his reappearance, and he duly obliged his supporters, booking his ticket for Epsom with consummate ease as he quickened clear impressively to land the Lingfield Derby Trial last month. His performance in that race was right up there with some of the better recent winners of the event, and he boasts all the qualities needed to excel at Epsom.

No. 3 (1) English King (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 71-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 133y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 3.45 21/11/19 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Slow 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 9.19 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/13 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 23.73

17:35 - TINTORETTO (13) picked up where he left off in the spring when landing a Kempton handicap three weeks ago, taking his tally for new trainer Tom Ward to two wins from three runs. He is clearly in fine form at the minute and should continue to give a good account for this yard.

No. 13 (10) Tintoretto (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 86 Form: 15560-511