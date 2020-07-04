- Trainer: Owen Burrows
- Jockey: Martin Harley
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Epsom, Saturday 4 July
Timeform take you through the card at Epsom on Saturday...
"...he boasts all the qualities needed to excel at Epsom..."
Timeform on English King
13:50 - There was plenty to like about the way TWAASOL (4) handled himself on debut at Windsor last month, doing well to wear down the favourite who was better placed and had the benefit of a run. That performance is backed up by the clock, so with better to come, he boasts strong claims of going in again here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Harley
|20
14:25 - SAFE VOYAGE (4) confirmed himself a top-level performer with some cracking efforts in 2019, landing a hat-trick of victories at Haydock at the start of the season, including a Group 3, before continuing to run right up to his best in defeat, notably in Group 1 company. He returned with a fine effort in defeat in a Haydock listed race last month, and with that run now under his belt, he should take plenty of beating.
Had an excellent 2019, winning first 3 starts. Very good efforts in defeat after, notably in Group 1 company and fine effort in defeat on return at Haydock (7f, listed) last month. Big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Jason Hart
|4.89
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|3/16
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|84.17
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|4/12
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|9.4
|17/08/19
|Newbury
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Jason Hart
|3.7
|20/07/19
|Curragh
|3/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Jason Hart
|7.2
|08/06/19
|Haydock Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Hart
|2.34
|11/05/19
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Jason Hart
|10.45
|27/04/19
|Haydock Park
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Soft
|9st 8lbs
|Jason Hart
|17
|20/10/18
|Ascot
|15/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|S. P. Davis
|15.93
|05/08/18
|Galway
|1/16
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|S. P. Davis
|8.8
|28/04/18
|Haydock Park
|1/12
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Soft
|8st 7lbs
|David Egan
|22.35
|29/06/17
|Newcastle
|4/8
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Josh Quinn
|7
|05/06/17
|Ayr
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/sft
|10st 0lbs
|Josh Quinn
|18.5
|19/05/17
|Hamilton Park
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jack Garritty
|13
|02/03/17
|Newcastle
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|7.02
|04/02/17
|Newcastle
|10/12
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|7.61
|27/01/17
|Newcastle
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Jason Hart
|2.53
|21/01/17
|Newcastle
|1/12
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Josh Quinn
|7.27
|25/09/16
|Musselburgh
|5/8
|Flat
|7f 30y
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Jason Hart
|5.12
|15/09/16
|Ayr
|-/13
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Jason Hart
|6.2
|29/07/16
|Thirsk
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|5.5
15:00 - YOU'RE HIRED (9) posted numerous good efforts last season and resumed with a career-best effort to run out a wide-margin victor of a Newmarket handicap last month, staying on strongly after pulling clear over a furlong out. He is up 7 lb for win but can still make his presence felt.
Posted numerous good efforts last season and resumed with (3/1) career-best win in 9-runner handicap at Newmarket (10f, good) 20 days ago. Up 7 lb but can still make his presence felt.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|5.17
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|11/30
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 4lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|55.02
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 6lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|62.98
|05/09/19
|Salisbury
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 201y
|Gd/sft
|0
|10st 1lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|5.6
|24/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Good
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|4.81
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/17
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|15
|09/07/19
|Brighton
|2/4
|Flat
|1m 3f 198y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|4.07
|26/06/19
|Kempton Park
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|7.45
|17/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|6.6
|22/09/18
|Newbury
|8/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|10.54
|07/09/18
|Ascot
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.35
|22/08/18
|Brighton
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 198y
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|5.05
|26/07/18
|Sandown Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|16
|23/09/17
|Newbury
|11/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Adam Kirby
|25.87
|05/08/17
|Goodwood
|16/17
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Gd/sft
|9st 13lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|8.36
|13/09/16
|Yarmouth
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.85
|28/08/16
|Goodwood
|3/4
|Flat
|1m 1f 192y
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|2.19
|28/07/16
|Goodwood
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 1f 192y
|Gd/frm
|8st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|12.73
|09/07/16
|Salisbury
|1/13
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|2.8
|23/10/15
|Newbury
|3/17
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Charles Bishop
|7.57
|13/10/15
|Leicester
|2/10
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|9.81
15:40 - LOVE (5) showed much improved form on her first start as a three-year-old when a runaway winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, quickening clear impressively entering the final furlong and looking better the further she went. The consensus is that she will have little trouble staying the trip, and considering she boasts the stand-out form in this race, she is the one they all have to beat.
Tough sort who won twice in pattern company as a 2yo and looked right out of the top drawer when powering clear to land the Guineas at Newmarket on return. Will stay, and clearly the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/15
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.8
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile
|3/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.4
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|8.6
|23/08/19
|Curragh
|5/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.63
|25/07/19
|Leopardstown
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 20y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|11.5
|11/07/19
|Leopardstown
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.86
|27/06/19
|Curragh
|2/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.21
|06/06/19
|Leopardstown
|4/7
|Flat
|7f 25y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|4.17
16:15 - A well-bred sister to the high-class Benbatl, FOORAAT (2) has made a fine start to her career, edging out a well-connected favourite to win on debut back in October, before showed marked improvement to follow up in decisive fashion at Chelmsford last month, forging clear to win by seven lengths. She is a smart prospect sure to progress further, so is expected to take this step up in class in her stride and take her career tally to three wins in as many runs.
Sister to high-class Benbatl and has made fine start to career, winning novice events at Newcastle in October and at Chelmsford on return. Smart prospect and can keep unbeaten record on turf debut.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|David Egan
|2.79
|25/10/19
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|James Sullivan
|8.2
16:55 - With his Newcastle win from last season working out well, ENGLISH KING (3) was well backed on his reappearance, and he duly obliged his supporters, booking his ticket for Epsom with consummate ease as he quickened clear impressively to land the Lingfield Derby Trial last month. His performance in that race was right up there with some of the better recent winners of the event, and he boasts all the qualities needed to excel at Epsom.
Fast-improving Camelot colt who was very impressive when readily seeing off Berkshire Rocco (second to Irish Derby winner Santiago at Royal Ascot since) in Lingfield Derby Trial. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|3.45
|21/11/19
|Newcastle
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|9.19
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/13
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|23.73
17:35 - TINTORETTO (13) picked up where he left off in the spring when landing a Kempton handicap three weeks ago, taking his tally for new trainer Tom Ward to two wins from three runs. He is clearly in fine form at the minute and should continue to give a good account for this yard.
Picked up where he left off in the spring when landing a 7f handicap at Kempton 3 weeks ago. Clearly in fine form and may yet have even more to offer for this yard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.48
|04/03/20
|Kempton Park
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.08
|21/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|5/5
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Laura Coughlan
|6.81
|01/08/19
|Galway
|17/18
|Flat
|1m 98y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|14.94
|30/07/19
|Galway
|6/16
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|11.5
|16/07/19
|Killarney
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 25y
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|William James Lee
|6.14
|28/06/19
|Curragh
|5/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|11.5
|21/06/19
|Limerick
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|11.5
|27/04/19
|Limerick
|5/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 13lbs
|Shane Foley
|12.87
|20/04/19
|Cork
|18/18
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|167.63
|06/04/19
|Leopardstown
|13/13
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|8st 12lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|60
|19/10/18
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|7.6
|10/10/18
|Cork
|4/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|H
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|36.65
|26/08/18
|Curragh
|8/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|54.39
|06/10/17
|Dundalk
|3/6
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|170
|25/05/17
|Tipperary
|3/6
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|112.62
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
13:50 - 4
14:25 - 4
15:00 - 9
15:40 - 5
16:15 - 2
16:55 - 3
1 line
Epsm 4th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 4 July, 5.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Muntadab
|Hateya
|Straight Right
|Tintoretto
|Corazon Espinado
|Medieval
|Markazi
|Comin Through
|Magical Wish
|Knowing Glance
|Alemaratalyoum
|Dirty Rascal
|Count Otto
|Dream Today
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Bred to be useful and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Windsor (6f) last month. That performance is backed up the clock, so with better to come, he boasts strong claims.