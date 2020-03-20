Through The Card: Dundalk, Friday 20 March

13:30 - KINCH (2) placed twice at this venue last month, finding just one too good over this course and distance before again running well when third over a furlong shorter. He built on his recent placed efforts to resume winnings ways here earlier this month, albeit slightly aided by a wayward display from the runner-up. He is in good form at the minute, which is more than can be said about a lot of this field, so he gets the vote to follow up.

14:00 - Donnacha O'Brien's FLOWER GARLAND (2) found herself on the wrong side of an O'Brien 1-2 at this venue on her penultimate start, with Joseph's subsequent winner just getting the better of her, but she duly proved herself a useful filly when going one better over this course and distance last time, drawing clear to win by a cosy six lengths. She is highly likely to be in the mix once again and should take all the beating now she's got her head in front.

14:30 - YUFTEN (2) turned in a rare poor effort when seventh of eight at this venue last time, but his form prior to that had been wholly consistent, and he appeals as the type to bounce back quickly. He has won three times in his last eight visits to Dundalk and holds outstanding claims on these terms.

15:00 - JULIET ROSE (10) showed only greenness on her debut in January, but showed much improved form when just unable to hold off one with a bit more experience here last month. She remains open to further improvement for Joseph O'Brien and gets the vote ahead of Dutch Admiral, who improved another chunk in a listed race at this course last time, but has question marks over his stamina at this trip.

15:30 - Despite making plenty of appeal on paper, MITHMAAR (5) looked as if in need of the run when down the field on his sole outing for Mark Johnstone in April. He disappointing on his debut for Denis Hogan in February, but showed much more when fourth at this venue earlier this month. He looks very much the type to do better now handicapping and is far less exposed than a lot in this field.

16:00 - TONKINESE (6) showed he is clearly on a handy mark when a close third here on just his second outing for Joseph O'Brien last month. He wasn't seen to best effect when fifth here last time, but can be excused that run having been left poorly placed, and a repeat of his performance two starts back should be enough to see him go close again.

16:30 - POET'S PRIDE (6) has largely been in good form since joining David Marnane's yard towards the end of last year, and proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways in determined fashion at this track last month, battling well to hold off a fellow in-form sort. A 4 lb rise for that effort looks fair and a follow up could be on the cards now he is tried back over six furlongs.

17:00 - SEBS STAR (12) got back on track under an extremely-positive ride over this course and distance in November, though he couldn't quite see things out after his early exertions came back to haunt him just when it mattered most. He has only been nudged up 1 lb for that performance, and considering he is nicely drawn, all looks set fair for a bold showing.