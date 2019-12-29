Through The Card: Doncaster, Sunday 29 December

11:55 - BOSS MAN FRED (5) won his sole start in Irish points and got off the mark over hurdles at Kempton last month, before bolting up at Southwell in early December to maintain his 100% record. He looks leniently treated on his handicap debut and, with further improvement anticipated, is very difficult to ignore in this contest.

12:25 - After a fairly useful career in both bumpers and hurdles (winning in each discipline), BADDESLEY KNIGHT (2) quickly made up into an even better chaser with his success at Wincanton last time. The form of that victory has been franked a few times since so Chris Gordon's charge is taken to make light of a 7 lb rise and make it two wins in this sphere.

13:00 - Following a winning start on the Flat in France, SAINTE DOCTOR (11) was purchased for €105,000 by J.P McManus. His new inmate made a promising debut over hurdles when shaping well at Warwick earlier this month and seems sure to improve for top connections. It Can Be Done is an interesting newcomer for Dan Skelton and could pose a threat in a relatively winnable event, while Ravenscar and Red Archangel lined up in a listed event at Aintree recently and are open to further improvement.

13:35 - CASABLANCA MIX (1) improved again to land the Summer Plate at Market Rasen in July and didn't need to be at her very best to make it three from three when returning from a break to win an Aintree listed event three weeks ago. The likelihood of less testing conditions here should see her in a better light and she looks the clear one to beat chasing the four-timer.

14:10 - SOMETIMES ALWAYS (11) showed promise in an Ascot bumper on his Rules debut at the start of November and built on that with an encouraging effort over hurdles at the same track a few weeks later. He finished 17 lengths fourth on his first outing over obstacles but very much caught the eye and makes plenty of appeal here given that he possesses a deal of scope for improvement.

14:45 - BOLDMERE (5) scored in good style in a handicap chase at Leicester recently on just his second start for Caroline Bailey and has scope for a fair bit more progression given that was only his second attempt over the larger obstacles. He is up 10 lb for that success but there should be more to come from him so he must remain of serious interest and looks the way to go in this contest.

15:20 - TWIN STAR (8) was a useful Flat performer for Andrew Balding and seems to be getting to grips with hurdling now. He makes his handicap debut over obstacles here and his opening mark could underestimate him judged on his best Flat form. Yaa Salaam is another who could be leniently treated on this switch to handicaps, as he was a five-time winner on the level in Germany and has run well in each of his three starts over hurdles.