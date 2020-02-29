Through The Card: Doncaster, Saturday 29 February

13:50 - Good ground and a slowly-run race conspired against GEORDIE B (2) on his reappearance at Newbury in November, but he still managed to catch the eye when staying on late to finish fourth. The six-year-old still retains bags of potential and, given he remains relatively low-mileage, he should be making a splash in the hurdling division this season, starting with a win here.

14:25 - After running below par in the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December, DOLOS (1) looked back to his best when resuming winning ways at the same venue at the start of the month, jumping well and in control come the finish to take the race for the second year running. The runner-up has since boosted that form with a subsequent victory, so, with that in mind, Dolos is taken to defy a 4 lb rise and record back-to-back wins.

15:00 - After an underwhelming spell in bumpers, CILL ANNA (4) has taken off since being switched to hurdles, shaping encouragingly when third on her debut over obstacles, before going on to land races at Warwick and Wincanton. She defied a penalty to win with plenty in hand at the latter course last time, adding to a really positive profile and, with this step up in trip expected to suit, there is likely better still to come from Paul Nicholls's mare.

15:35 - After being pulled up on his chasing debut, BOLDMERE (3) proved an entirely different proposition when turning in what was, at that point, a career best performance to get off the mark over fences in impressive style at Leicester in December. He made it two successive wide-margin victories when again winning with plenty in hand, this time at Doncaster, and was on his way to making a successful start in graded company when departing at the last at Wetherby earlier this month. He is still open to improvement and should be around in good handicaps for a long time, so he gets the vote to make amends for his recent fall.

16:10 - Irish point winner FIRAK (3) has shaped well on each of his three starts over hurdles, hitting the frame on all three occasions, and this could be a good opportunity for him to open his account at the fourth attempt. He is likely to progress further and seems sure to do well in handicaps, so he is taken to go one better than last time and get his head in front for the first time.

16:45 - STONIFIC (3) has shown plenty to be encouraged by since switching from Flat to hurdles, and was yet to be asked for an effort when coming down three out on his handicap debut in this sphere at Newcastle last month. He again shaped better than his mark when third at Bangor last time, and was likely to have finished a close second at the worst had he not made a mess of the last. He needs to slicken up his jumping, but a clean round will likely see him break his maiden here.

17:20 - A half-brother to a fair hurdler and a bumper winner, it would be dangerous to discount NELLS SON (3), particularly given Nicky Richards's good record in this sphere, so he is taken to make his debut a successful one. Kearney Hill showed much improved form to get off the mark at the third attempt at Musselburgh last time, but must shoulder a penalty here and remains vulnerable to an above-average newcomer.